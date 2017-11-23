Justin Trudeau Is 'Very Concerned' With FCC's Plan to Roll Back Net Neutrality (vice.com) 33
Justin Ling, reporting for Motherboard: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Donald Trump's plan to roll back net neutrality protections for the internet "does not make sense" and that he'll be looking into what he can do to defend net neutrality for the whole internet. "I am very concerned about the attacks on net neutrality," Trudeau said in Toronto, in response to a question from Motherboard about Trump's plans. "Net neutrality is something that is essential for small businesses, for consumers, and it is essential to keep the freedom associated with the internet alive." Motherboard asked specifically what Trudeau planned to do in response to the plan put forward on Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commission, which could pave the way for tiered internet service and pay-for-play premium access to internet consumers. "We need to continue to defend net neutrality," Trudeau added. "And I will."
The U.S. needs a healthy government. (Score:3)
Why? Canada is doing a fine job of undermining the principles of freedom and liberty.
Neither of those have anything to do with the federal government.
What was your point again?
Justin Trudeau's opinion isn't even relevant to most of Canada, but he still forces it on us, anyway....
Justin Trudeau's opinion isn't even relevant to most of Canada, but he still forces it on us, anyway....
He's defending net neutrality which I assume we all want, so maybe we should give him a break.
Fuck yes! (Score:2)
Gooooo Nice Hair! He gets it.
No, the ideas that Google and Facebook censor are those nasty, independent though, backed up by disgusting facts right wing ideas, so Trudeau doesn't care about them.
You do realize that Canada has already won a war against the US, right? Oh, no...you probably don't, US education system and all...
Canada did nothing to try and occupy the US after the war...
After we burned down the White House there seemed no need to stick around. The point was made.
Well, let's see (Score:2)
Less than a week ago, the overwhelming sentiment was that media mogul Barry Diller's opinion [slashdot.org] carried no weight because he couldn't possibly understand the real issues at play and had a vested interest to boot.
It'll be interesting to see how far the pendulum swings the other way for the opinion of Justin Trudeau, a politician and champion of centralized governmental control.
If the Liberals' view is shared by a large enough share of voters, then what's your objection? And it's not as if the Tories ever really did that much to shrink government, and only became converts, as it were, in the last couple of years before the 2015 election. And look how that worked out for them. And now they have Andrew Scheer, who basically is another Stephen Harper, so I don't expect the Tories to improve their lot in 2019.
Effect on Canada (Score:2)
What happens when a Canadian citizen, using a Canadian ISP streams a video from a service that is shaped by a US network because the infrastructure is in a data center connected to a US telco? Or if the network connection goes through a network that has not been paid off by the service? I'm assuming that if you don't pay (some indie service doesn't pay AT&T or Verizon or whatever) then that service gets throttled no matter the endpoint.
