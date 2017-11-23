New Uber CEO Knew of Hack for Months (wsj.com) 3
Greg Bensinger and Robert McMillan, reporting for the WSJ: While the massive data breach at Uber didn't happen under the watch of its new chief executive, more than two months elapsed before he notified affected customers and drivers of the incident (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled), people familiar with the matter said. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi learned of the breach, which Uber said happened in October 2016 and affected some 57 million accounts, about two weeks after he officially took the helm on Sept. 5, one of the people said. Mr. Khosrowshahi said he immediately ordered an investigation, which he wanted to complete before making the matter public. About three weeks ago, though, Uber disclosed the investigation and the broad outlines of the breach to SoftBank, which is considering a multibillion-dollar investment in the ride-hailing company, according to other people familiar with the matter. Uber officials, including its chief security officer, knew at the time of the breach that personal information had been accessed. Uber only informed customers and drivers on Tuesday.
Uber launched a new investigation today (Score:5, Funny)
"There must be something in there that's good, we intend to find it" said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, "I mean, even Stalin wasn't pure evil, his mustache was downright luscious."
Laughter from Andreesen Horowitz was heard to inexplicably ring out all across downtown Palo Alto. Stalin could not be reached for his comment. His grandaughter was too busy wielding firearms [nypost.com], and didn't care.