Brands Pull YouTube Ads Over Images of Children

An anonymous reader shares a report: Lidl, Cadbury maker Mondelez, Mars and other companies have pulled advertising from YouTube after the Times newspaper found the video sharing site was showing clips of scantily clad children alongside the ads of major brands. Comments from hundreds of pedophiles were posted alongside the videos, which appeared to have been uploaded by the children themselves, according to a Times investigation. One clip of a pre-teenage girl in a nightie drew 6.5 million views. The paper said YouTube, a unit of Alphabet subsidiary Google, had allowed sexualized imagery of children to be easily searchable and not lived up to promises to better monitor and police its services to protect children. In response, a YouTube spokesman said: "There shouldn't be any ads running on this content and we are working urgently to fix this."
In the UK (where The Times is) this material could be illegal for some people. The law states that for something to be child porn it doesn't necessarily have to contain nudity or be suggestive, only likely to stimulate the viewer. So children's clothes catalogues in a parent's hands are fine, but under some single guy's mattress could be child porn.
Yes, it's that crazy.
Intent (mens rea) [wikipedia.org] is always an issue in crime.
But yes, in reality it gets to be pretty bizarre.
Some times I wonder if the old projection issue might be showing up, in similar manner to how anti-gay family values politicians have a striking tendency to be found doing exactly what they rail against at other times.
Why should it be? The kids uploaded the videos by themselves of their own volition.
If youtube decided to censor these videos it would run up against free speech provisions of the US constitution.
First thing is, this was the UK, who doesn't answer to the US constitution.
If it was actually decided that the images constituted kiddie porn, it wouldn't absolve the children of legal responsibility, at least in the USA. I don't know if any of the publicized cases went to trial, but there have been threats of arrest against teenagers who posted naked selfies.
Old media, losing advertisers (Score:2)
Starts witchhunt against superior competitor it cannot compete anymore.
