Education Businesses United States

More Young People Are Becoming Farmers

Posted by msmash from the changing-dynamics dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: "For only the second time in the last century, the number of farmers under 35 years old is increasing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest Census of Agriculture," the WashPost's Caitlin Downey reports in a front-pager with the lovely headline, "A growing movement." 69% of the surveyed young farmers had college degrees -- significantly higher than the general population.

  • Well, you look at open space offices, the daily grind, lack of job security, the housing market and voilÃ, farming keeps looking better and better. With the whole bio/organic trend, you don't even need to treat animals like crap and all the newfangled technology makes the hard labor much more bearable than a few decades ago.

    It ain't for me but I do get it.

    • It's also not a bad idea to know how to feed yourself either. I grew up in the mid-west and if I had to I could grow and hunt for food, make jelly, can vegetables and fruit, and dig a well.

      I could probably also build a some crude wind turbines to generate power and charge a battery bank.

  • Maybe some are realizing there are other paths to life than spending a majority of it sitting in traffic and in a cubicle. Good for them. Farming is no picnic of its own, of course, but definitely a different road.
  • It's because the government is incompetent and young people are smart enough to realize the future of the current system is uncertain. Buy land, learn to live off of it, learn to shoot, learn self defense and protect your land. Learn how to build dwellings and maintain them. Move your family onto the land and live in a self sufficient way. It's not an easy life but when the government is incompetent and influenced by corporations to keep us all in wage slavery, it's not surprising that people would cons
  • Facing Rising Unemployment, Young People Return to Subsistence Living

      Facing Rising Unemployment, Young People Return to Subsistence Living

      It's ironic isn't is? During the Industrial Revolution, industrial tycoons had difficulty convincing people in rural communities to come work in factories. They had to compel them with competitive wages. Now the corporate universe keeps trying to use psychological tricks to get us to digest more and more bullshit reasons to work more for less wages and now it's sparked a trend of fleeing the post-industrial world back to rural communities. The big difference between rural work and corporate work is that

  • Modern Farming is often more Technically advanced then many of these so called Tech jobs. Automated Robotic Systems, Big data collections, Bio and Chemical Engineering... Farmer Brown needs to be just as Apt in front of a computer as he does with a pitchfork.

    Farming may be tough work, but it is challenging hands on career that for some people is very reward. Me growing up on a Farm, it is the furthest thing I would like to do, but for others it is a good rewarding job.

    With the rise in interest of more n

  • The average age of farmers in the US is about retirement age.

