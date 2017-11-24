A Third of Americans Still Buy and Rent Videos (qz.com) 43
An anonymous reader writes: One-third of Americans still buy and rent videos, in addition to using streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, NPD Group found in its annual Entertainment Trends in America report. The research firm surveyed more than 7,000 members of its US online panel about their entertainment consumption during August 2017. Family films are still popular buys because kids will watch them over and over again. Spotty broadband service in rural America makes buying and renting more reliable than streaming for some. And some people just like to own and collect movies. Overall, 54% of people surveyed said they still buy or rent video.
"Renting" movies is when you put on your Walkman, ride your skateboard down to Blockbuster, and pay to borrow something that the rest of the world pays to stream or downloads for free.
Netflix's DVD library is pretty extensive compared to the streaming services, but so is TPB's.
Renting is where instead of paying $10 to buy a video you pay $2 to watch it once then a $6 fine for returning it late or $60 fine if you lose or damage it.
Blu-ray video quality is still superior to most streamed video, in my experience.
I agree with that. But given that 98% of movies are shit 480p is good enough for most of them.
Exactly. Rent on Amazon for $3.99 or buy for $5.
And for me, the secondhand market is fine. If it's not too scratched, I'll buy a movie for $1 at a yard sale. That same movie is not available for rental/subscription streaming and would be $6.99+ to buy a perpetual streaming copy. And minor scratches only matter until I rip the disc and or it in a binder. There condition of the physical artwork is irrelevant, because I use a pristine version on my media server.
I have put together over the years, a pretty good AV setup.
I have a nice TV, and a very high end audio system to go with it....good for stereo and surround for movies.
When there are special movies with great sound and images, I prefer to view it from the medium with the highest fidelity I can get for both audio and video and that's not streaming.
I don't buy many videos with the exception of music and concert videos.
Those are things I"ll throw on to have in the background when d
The highest fidelity you'll typically find is Pirate Bay. Because they sell _crazy_ high resolution videos in Japan. Not much past Kurosawa at that resolution though.
And yet a very large number of digital projectors in the big multiple screen cinemas are 2K (2048x1080).
Because Blu-ray Disc's bitrate is up to 54 Mbps, its picture quality can greatly exceed that of HD Internet streaming or HD cable TV. But 2K cinema can have an even cleaner picture than a 1080p Blu-ray Disc because DCP reels [wikipedia.org] use Motion JPEG 2000 with high dynamic range at up to 250 Mbps.
I still prefer "owning" movies I really like rather than streaming. You aren't subject to the whims of the streaming companies that have libraries that are constantly shrinking ( Netflix ) or rights holders that pull their movies to stream on a competing service (Disney).
Like streaming music, the rights holders are slowly moving in the direct of a model where you'll pay every time you watch or listen to their product.
the 1/3 or 26%(dont ask on that one) are from physical such as DVD or blu-ray.
Netflix has both streaming and physical movies. But the catalogues are not identical, so there are many movies that you can get on disc that you can't stream.
In addition movies on Netflix come and go with their streaming service. Thus it is possible that a movie you watched previously is no longer available for streaming.
And that doesn't consider that I have had my Netflix streaming service seemingly disappear for days at a time, only to mysteriously re-appear for no reason at all.
So in reality the Netflix situation is just another example of a cloud service ebeing "someone else's computer".
Hell I once had a streaming movie on Netflix disappear while I was watching it. Got glitched out halfway through the movie, by the time I got back to the main menu the movie was gone from my list and from the search.
We often "rent" videos from our local library. We don't pay anything for them (apart from our local tax dollars which I consider well spent on the library system and any late fees) but I guess you could consider them rentals. Yes, there is often a wait, but my library has an app to manage requests between library branches and renewals which makes it very easy. I'm currently on the waiting list for Spider-Man: Homecoming when a copy is freed up - and I'm the first person in the request queue - the copy will
We do the same in our household. Our broadband is a satellite connection with a 100GB cap. Streaming is usually out of the question. So put in an order for whatever discs we want, wait a few days, then enjoy!
We often "rent" videos from our local library. We don't pay anything for them (apart from our local tax dollars which I consider well spent on the library system and any late fees) but I guess you could consider them rentals. Yes, there is often a wait, but my library has an app to manage requests between library branches and renewals which makes it very easy. I'm currently on the waiting list for Spider-Man: Homecoming when a copy is freed up - and I'm the first person in the request queue - the copy will be sent to my library of choice and I'll be notified to come pick it up.
You are a brave soul for stating that you consider any tax dollars well spent around this site. Kudos! I agree with you, libraries are great. I pretty much grew up in my local library.
Red Box is just easy.
Plus you NEVER have to wonder if you are popping a data cap and it NEVER buffers on you.
It was nice while it lasted.
Thanks, Ajit.
With GameFly and Netflix and Redbox it's easy and doesn't kill your bandwidth, plus you get the full quality BD. Now with UHD BD it seems more sensible than ever.
I still rent and buy discs, in addition to cable/DVR and also streaming. I consider it a perfectly valid content format for a variety of reasons:
1) A disc never stops working (when treated right)
:) )
2) Disc has best picture quality.
3) Disc has 3D capability (which I like, so shove it
4) Disc requires no internet access (which is important to many who have no, limited, slow, or capped Internet)
5) Disc rentals cover almost ALL movies out there, not just a sub-set available through streaming.
6) Purchased discs gives me the option to save it in varies different formats, resolutions, etc, and use it on any device I like, immediately, with no outside connection.
7) High-quality video on disc with no impact on network quotas.
8) Purchased discs give me the option to sell it later, or lend it to family/friends.
9) Discs have extra content- some of which is very interesting.
10) If you wait a while, prices on discs can be surprisingly, even shockingly cheap.
Of course, there are a some issues with discs:
* "Unskippable" content on discs I buy, which is infuriating (and they are shooting themselves in the foot.
* And discs CAN be damaged when not treated correctly- but I have never had that issue (except on some rentals, not discs I own).
* Rental discs often do not contain the "extra" content and sometimes have limited audio choices.
* Some [even natively shot] 3D titles are not being released on 3D discs, which is a shame.
* Having to physically store them... although this is hardly a big deal if you are willing to depart with the large, stock cases.
Disc requires no internet access (which is important to many who have no, limited, slow, or capped Internet)
True of DVD. But don't players require occasional firmware updates to play new titles on Blu-ray Disc?
Disc rentals cover almost ALL movies out there
Still a big "almost". There are movies that haven't been rereleased on home video since the VHS days.
The more relevant question is, "What *fraction* of entertainment purchasing goes to physical videos?" and the answer is "almost none". But more than none.
have you seen how low quality Netflix steam is compared to 50Mbps Bluray with lossless audio? duh! me and my friends have been renting Bluray since they came out and ripping them to our large storage systems then we stream from there to our devices. I have 50TB worth myself on my home server.
Netflix is like sub 10Mbps highly compressed steams with blocky audio and video in comparison.
3D Bluray is 100Mbps!.. Netflix can't touch it..