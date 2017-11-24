Mobile Homes Are So Expensive Now, Hurricane Victims Can't Afford Them (bloomberg.com) 59
An anonymous reader shares a report: Hurricane victims emerging from ravaged trailer parks are discovering that the U.S. mobile-home market has left them behind. In Florida and Texas, dealerships are swarmed by buyers looking to rebuild their lives after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but many leave disappointed. The industry, led by Warren Buffett's Clayton Homes, is peddling such pricey interior-designer touches as breakfast bars and his-and-her bathroom sinks. These extras, plus manufacturers' increased costs for labor and materials, have pushed average prices for new double-wides up more than 20 percent in five years, putting them out of reach for many of the newly homeless.
FEMA (Score:2)
"The Dow is at record-breaking levels" (Score:3, Insightful)
Late-stage capitalism is when you can't afford the rope to hang yourself, but your #MAGA hat is subsidized.
In other news...
The guy who Trump picked to head Health and Human Services tripled the price of insulin when he was CEO of Eli Lilly. After the drug's patent expired.
https://www.thenation.com/arti... [thenation.com]
AFTER the drug's patent expired??!! (Score:1)
Sounds like a market opportunity.
Obviously, the rising price of that insulin drug signals the rest of the economy that there's opportunity in creating a competing, generic version at a slightly lower cost. An evil greedy capitalist will look at that signal and say to himself, "Hey. That's a pretty lucrative drug; I think I'd like to get in on the action." Indeed, this competition results in a kind of cooperation (unbeknownst to the warring parties); in competing, they are cooperating to find the "right" pri
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> Or, they just make a pact and keep the price high, which is the more realistic approach.
Might work for something like insulin, not so much for mobile homes or RVs.
Re: (Score:2)
Late-stage capitalism is when you can't afford the rope to hang yourself, but your #MAGA hat is subsidized.
That's not Capitalism.
Capitalism would be someone finding a way to make the ropes cheaper and selling them to you, and including a #MAGA hat for free in order to bolster the sale.
Just as with this mobile homes situation. Communism just means the state is stuck buying "His and Hers sinks" for everyone and thus overpaying, lining the pockets of some friend of the party. Capitalism means a business opportunity for someone to make a 20% cheaper model to serve the increased demand and thus carve himself a new
Re: (Score:2)
> Why would communism mean that?
Human nature. Government control actually means less accountability and a greater opportunity for corruption. Efficiency is not required. Effectiveness isn't even required. You have no recourse if something sucks. You can't sue or take your business some place else.
All monopolies are bad for pretty much the same reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
Anybody who regularly uses the phrase 'late stage capitalism' has drunk the koolaid and isn't open to reason.
It's a tell. Save the effort. Your time is better spent arguing with brick walls.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, we have capitalism, and the mobile homes are unaffordable according to TFA. So where is the 20% cheaper model? Is your theory wrong? Sure seems like it.
"Oh hey, something happened yesterday and the markets didn't instantly react, must mean Capitalism failed!".
Is my theory wrong ? Too soon to tell.
Re: (Score:2)
Cheaper models still being advertised as always (Score:2)
The low-end models are still there, as always. More expensive models are also available, which increases the AVERAGE price.
The manufacturers haven't abandoned their primary market, people who are broke because they have don't think long-term, so they do things like spend a ton of money on something that falls apart in a few years rather than putting 10% down on a house which will go up in value.
Re: (Score:2)
Late-stage capitalism is when you can't afford the rope to hang yourself, but your #MAGA hat is subsidized.
But that's where the maker movement comes in! Turns out those cheap hats can be reduced to cordage and re-purposed into a noose.
Chinese trailers? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So, the same way as most American-made trailers are made then?
Re: Chinese trailers? (Score:2)
The materials arenâ(TM)t the real cost, even if they are part of it. It is the labour and expected profit margins that have an impact.
This why bringing manufacturing back to the US seems like a scam. It is usually automation that replaces jobs that were previously overseas, since the market isnâ(TM)t necessarily going to accept increased product costs.
Re: (Score:2)
This market isn't. The previous market was for retirees cruising across the USA and hipsters working remotely. They are served perfectly by these mobile homes who require custom builds. But now there is a new market segment that will be looking for mass produced homes that have modular configurable option choices for a kitchen/bedroom/living room and bathrooms. They won't need all the expensive options.
Re: (Score:2)
An RV even half the size of a mobile home would probably be at least three times as expensive.
On the other hand, when hurricanes come your way, you can move out of the way.
Another solution is to move somewhere else, a place without fucking hurricanes.
Re: (Score:2)
If you read the article, mobile homes are at least ten times as expensive. And that's the low-end crap.
Not including the land... (Score:2)
There's no way a pre-fab should cost more than that
Good. (Score:2)
New mobile homes are for idiots. A house should not depreciate like a car. Rent for a 1000 square foot 'lot' should not run to hundreds/month.
Anybody thinking of going there, should buy bare land and shed to live in until they can afford to build a house. Mobile homes are built like sheds anyhow.
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to capitalism (Score:2)
Welcome to capitalism, companies make the products they think they can sell (i.e. expensive trailers) and price them at what they think they can get. The people that want something else are screwed. If enough people are not able to get what they want it creates a market opportunity to start a business to cater to them.
Contrast to Socialism (Score:1)
The Dear Leader decides what people want AND need.
Then, it turns out that His decision was not based on reality, or did not stay based on reality.
The people begin to suffer, and rebellion stews.
The Dear Leader pours all of His resources into crushing the rebellious masses under his gold-clad heel.
Re: (Score:2)
Is the difference between luxury and non-luxury mainly the interior fixtures & fittings? Could you buy the basic model and upgrade as funds/time/skills allow?
Disclaimer: I've never even seen one up close, let alone been inside one.
Re: (Score:2)
In rural Texas? Old houses won't be much more and will appreciate in value rather than deprecate like a car.
Mobile homes aren't maintenance free. Rather the opposite. Built like shit from shit materials.
'No lawn' implies mobile home park. What does 'trailer park supervisor' mean to you? 'Lehey' is a part in a TV show, but it's based on reality. 'Trailer park supervisors' ARE notorious petty tyrants. Trailer park neighbors are also 'colorful' bunch. I've never lived in one, but have known a couple of pe
shipping containers (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Good few people have made homes out of shipping containers. Of course, they cut holes for windows, add hinges so the steel can be shuttered, and many add wood or brick panels to the outside to give it a more architectural look.
https://www.containerhomeplans... [containerhomeplans.org]
There was that guy who built his own nuclear bomb shelter out of old school buses, That's pretty cool idea to build a tornado shelter on the cheap - just excavate a ramp plus hole, lower down a container/old bus, then build on top of it.
This is not correct (Score:5, Insightful)
This is a classic example of an anti-worker wing narrative at work. The breakfast bar adds $200 to the cost of the home. The his and her sinks $500. The cost of the home goes up $10,000. Nobody talks about the $9,200 gap or why people can't afford it. The implication is that poor people are being frivolous with their money, which in turn implies they have low moral character which in turn gives the middle class and rich a reason to abandon them to their poverty because, after all, it's their fault for having low moral character. It's prosperity gospel without the tinge of religion.
People who live in glass houses... (Score:2)
If you are homeless... (Score:2)