Mobile Homes Are So Expensive Now, Hurricane Victims Can't Afford Them

An anonymous reader shares a report: Hurricane victims emerging from ravaged trailer parks are discovering that the U.S. mobile-home market has left them behind. In Florida and Texas, dealerships are swarmed by buyers looking to rebuild their lives after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but many leave disappointed. The industry, led by Warren Buffett's Clayton Homes, is peddling such pricey interior-designer touches as breakfast bars and his-and-her bathroom sinks. These extras, plus manufacturers' increased costs for labor and materials, have pushed average prices for new double-wides up more than 20 percent in five years, putting them out of reach for many of the newly homeless.

Mobile Homes Are So Expensive Now, Hurricane Victims Can't Afford Them

  • As a temporary solution, I wonder if the old FEMA trailers have finished outgassing all their formaldehyde... perhaps someone has a collection of those going.

  • "The Dow is at record-breaking levels" (Score:3, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday November 24, 2017 @01:29PM (#55616083) Journal

    have pushed average prices for new double-wides up more than 20 percent in five years, putting them out of reach for many of the newly homeless.

    Late-stage capitalism is when you can't afford the rope to hang yourself, but your #MAGA hat is subsidized.

    In other news...

    The guy who Trump picked to head Health and Human Services tripled the price of insulin when he was CEO of Eli Lilly. After the drug's patent expired.

    https://www.thenation.com/arti... [thenation.com]

    • AFTER the drug's patent expired??!! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sounds like a market opportunity.

      Obviously, the rising price of that insulin drug signals the rest of the economy that there's opportunity in creating a competing, generic version at a slightly lower cost. An evil greedy capitalist will look at that signal and say to himself, "Hey. That's a pretty lucrative drug; I think I'd like to get in on the action." Indeed, this competition results in a kind of cooperation (unbeknownst to the warring parties); in competing, they are cooperating to find the "right" pri

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RedK ( 112790 )

      Late-stage capitalism is when you can't afford the rope to hang yourself, but your #MAGA hat is subsidized.

      That's not Capitalism.

      Capitalism would be someone finding a way to make the ropes cheaper and selling them to you, and including a #MAGA hat for free in order to bolster the sale.

      Just as with this mobile homes situation. Communism just means the state is stuck buying "His and Hers sinks" for everyone and thus overpaying, lining the pockets of some friend of the party. Capitalism means a business opportunity for someone to make a 20% cheaper model to serve the increased demand and thus carve himself a new

      • Anybody who regularly uses the phrase 'late stage capitalism' has drunk the koolaid and isn't open to reason.

        It's a tell. Save the effort. Your time is better spent arguing with brick walls.

    • Late-stage capitalism is when you can't afford the rope to hang yourself, but your #MAGA hat is subsidized.

      But that's where the maker movement comes in! Turns out those cheap hats can be reduced to cordage and re-purposed into a noose.

  • Maybe we can buy some cheap trailers from China. They save money by making them out of really inexpensive stuff.

    • So, the same way as most American-made trailers are made then?

    • The materials arenâ(TM)t the real cost, even if they are part of it. It is the labour and expected profit margins that have an impact.

      This why bringing manufacturing back to the US seems like a scam. It is usually automation that replaces jobs that were previously overseas, since the market isnâ(TM)t necessarily going to accept increased product costs.

  • ... it just doesn't cost that much to build a house.  Assuming you're happy with a basic design, and no frills fittings a house can be built for  well under $100,000.

    There's no way a pre-fab should cost more than that

  • New mobile homes are for idiots. A house should not depreciate like a car. Rent for a 1000 square foot 'lot' should not run to hundreds/month.

    Anybody thinking of going there, should buy bare land and shed to live in until they can afford to build a house. Mobile homes are built like sheds anyhow.

    • > should buy bare land and shed to live in until they can afford to build a house Great idea, until inspection comes by and throws every law in the book at you for not living in a proper house.

  • Welcome to capitalism, companies make the products they think they can sell (i.e. expensive trailers) and price them at what they think they can get. The people that want something else are screwed. If enough people are not able to get what they want it creates a market opportunity to start a business to cater to them.

    • Contrast to Socialism (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The Dear Leader decides what people want AND need.

      Then, it turns out that His decision was not based on reality, or did not stay based on reality.

      The people begin to suffer, and rebellion stews.

      The Dear Leader pours all of His resources into crushing the rebellious masses under his gold-clad heel.

  • It seems like every few weeks there is another story in the press about how an achitecture student discovered shipping containers are hollow inside. Maybe now is the time to see a lot of hurricane proof housing made of steel hi-cubes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mikael ( 484 )

      Good few people have made homes out of shipping containers. Of course, they cut holes for windows, add hinges so the steel can be shuttered, and many add wood or brick panels to the outside to give it a more architectural look.

      https://www.containerhomeplans... [containerhomeplans.org]

      There was that guy who built his own nuclear bomb shelter out of old school buses, That's pretty cool idea to build a tornado shelter on the cheap - just excavate a ramp plus hole, lower down a container/old bus, then build on top of it.

  • This is not correct (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday November 24, 2017 @01:51PM (#55616221)
    saying this implies the cost of Mobile homes has gone up. Manufacturing costs are way, way down. The actual problem is that 30 years of wage stagnation has reduced the buying power of working class people. They can't afford basic shelter.

    This is a classic example of an anti-worker wing narrative at work. The breakfast bar adds $200 to the cost of the home. The his and her sinks $500. The cost of the home goes up $10,000. Nobody talks about the $9,200 gap or why people can't afford it. The implication is that poor people are being frivolous with their money, which in turn implies they have low moral character which in turn gives the middle class and rich a reason to abandon them to their poverty because, after all, it's their fault for having low moral character. It's prosperity gospel without the tinge of religion.
  • If you live on the gulf coast or tornado alley, maybe a mobile home isn't your best bet. The main reason the price or new units is so high is because the supply of used units suddenly dropped, forcing people who would have bought a used unit to buy a new one.
  • Why would anyone with finnancial difficulties be buying new? I was able to have my own car when I was 16 because I bought two identical model year non working beaters ($400 and a $150) and combined them into one 'working' car. In my late 20s I could afford my (then 65 yr old) home because it needed lots of cosmetic work and was in a lower priced neighborhood. Part of the problem that gets people into situations like this is buying items that they can't afford and/or paying for them in nearly predatory i

