Pornhub Owner May Become the UK's Gatekeeper of Online Porn (yahoo.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Yahoo News: Mindgeek may be the most powerful company that you've never heard of, or at least, a company you'll claim never to have heard about in polite company. It's the conglomerate that owns some of the world's most visited porn sites, including Pornhub, RedTube and YouPorn. Far from simply being a popular and free way for people to consume adult content, it may soon have a powerful political role in the UK that will ensure its dominance for decades to come. That's because, within the next year, Mindgeek may become the principal gatekeeper between the country's internet users and their porn. In April, the UK passed the Digital Economy Act 2017, legislation that mandated that any website showing adult content must verify the ages of its visitors. It was pushed through in response to concerns that children were being corrupted by easy access to and exposure to adult content at an early age. Section 15(1) of the bill requires that "pornographic material" not be published online, on a "commercial basis," unless it is "not normally accessible by those under 18." The bill has several flaws, not least the number of vague proposals it contains, and the ad hoc definition of what pornography actually is. Section 17 of the same act outlined the creation of an "age-verification regulator," the digital equivalent of a bouncer standing between you and your porn. This gatekeeper will have the right, and duty, to demand you show proof of age, or else refuse you access. In addition, the body will be able to impose fines and enforcement notices on those who either neglect or circumvent the policy. [...] The Open Rights Group believes that the BBFC will then hand over the actual mechanisms of the age verification platform to a third party in the private sector. Mindgeek has had several conversations with officials and is currently pushing its own age verification platform, AgeID. If selected, this platform could become the principal wall between Britons and their pornography -- giving Mindgeek enormous power in the market.
I mean they already banned piracy and that doesn't happen anymore right?
Porn is inherently a private thing that most people would tend to keep from their SO. It's human nature. So why in world would anyone participate in a program that verifies their identity, age, and arguably other PII so that there is now verifiable proof of said private activity?? This will just drive porn further underground and into illicit sources or even the dark web.
We all were once children. We saw porn. Or even our parents.
Our reaction was, that either we were not interested, or curious as to why people did this thing, or we just held our hands in front of our eyes just like when somebody kissed on TV.
Because we were children!
Nobody of us got harmed by it. How would that even work? I mean neuro-psychologically!
The second we became interested, was also the second we had hit puberty.
This insanity is based on the concept of "sin" in Abrahamic religions. Where convenient
Good going, Brits. You folks have somehow managed to build an EVEN MORE creepy jack-booted Puritan regime than we have in the States. Cheerio, hats off, hip hip hurrah!
Feminists are the new fundamentalist religious nutjobs. New faces, new funding sources, same foaming at the mouth hatred of healthy heterosexuality.
Are they retarded? I've watched porn since I was 12 and I turned out fine.
Besides, how are they going to stop people from visiting porn sites outside of the UK?
I don't know where those sites are physically located, but let's assume for a minute that not every single porn site is located in the UK or has assets there.
Why do they care then, what laws the UK passes about porn? The UK is free to build a "digital Hadrian's Wall" if it wants to keep out things the internet has on it. That doesn't mean everyone else has to follow their laws. Why not just ignore them?
The internet is becoming WAY too controlled and compartmentalized, and governments are starting to sali
There are these things called VPNs. I've heard they're really good.
What you'd do is get rid of the copyright protection. Declare that porn obscene materials have no legal protection. You'd do two things that would set the whole production process on fire without jailing anyone:
1. Bankrupt the producers.
2. Make it impossible for amateur producers to control distribution of their materials.
The most you could do is use revenge porn laws to stop #2 and that would be as effective as asking Shawn Fanning "pretty please stop" back in 1999 instead of having the legal system at the
I think your idea of "porn" is stuck in the 80s. You think can girls and couples putting on live shows for fans care about copyright?
Getting rid of copyright laws wouldn't do a damn thing towards eliminating porn; it would just change the landscape slightly.
1. Bankrupt the producers.
Pardon me while I do my part to put these bastards out of business.
If that is what they are worried about, why have they not banned religious web sites; IMHO those are far more damaging than porn: they claim to present truth (without much evidence), then say that a bunch of people are bad: those of other religions (or none), gays, divorcees,
...; discourage free or rational thought, condemn evolution and generally denounce any sex out side marriage, ...
Many kids have their minds screwed up by religion.
Violence: A destructive aspect of life which is not a part of a functional human being's life under the vast majority of circumstances.
Guess which we need to restrict the visibility of according to the "God-fearing" crowd?
Though in fairness, porn is not a very accurate portrayal of sex.
I'm pretty sure most real people having sex don't do things like get into awkward positions to ensure that their genitals are visible from a specific direction. Few of us get laid every time we call for a pizza either. Nor to we get a second take if we do or say something stupid during the act that ruins the scene.
Porn is to sex what Kill Bill is to sword fighting. It looks really awesome but its (usually) highly choreographed and not especially practical in the real world.
Brave New World's approach to sex was the polar opposite of that in 1984. BNW's society embraced sex - and took that to an extreme, with the intent of removing all consequence and meaning. In BNW, sex is something that even casual acquaintances do together because they both enjoy it, and so why not? Monogamy is viewed as selfish to the point of perversion, because it asserts a level of ownership over a partner. Pornography is not just permitted, but encouraged.
A modern audience probably finds this rather le
I've looked into this myself, and there are none. The problem is control: There's no way to get a solid conclusion without a control, and there's no way any ethics board is going to approve a study that involves deliberately showing pornography to minors to see what happens.
There are studies to be found, it's just that they all suck. Purely correlative, often contradictory. Conclusions are all over the place.
It's inevitable, really. I can see the chain of events right now:
1. Pass this well-intentioned law.
2. Many major pornography sites comply.
3. Consumers say 'screw that.' They don't want their porn viewing on record - and besides, pornography is a impulsive thing. When you want it, you don't want to mess around with proof of identity first.
4. Consumers each spend about ten seconds on google and find plenty of porn sites outside of the UK.
5. After a couple of years, MPs notice that the law has achieved nothing