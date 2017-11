Tesla's Electric Semi Trucks Are Priced To Compete At $150,000

Last week, Tesla unveiled its new four-motor electric Semi but left out one key detail -- the price. "Now that's changed : the regular versions of the 300-mile and the 500-mile trucks will cost $150,000 and $180,000 each ," reports The Verge. "There is also a 'Founders Series' which will cost $200,000 per truck." Tesla does note that the prices are "expected" leaving the company some wiggle room on the final pricing. From the report: