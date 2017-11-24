Tesla's Electric Semi Trucks Are Priced To Compete At $150,000 (theverge.com) 25
Last week, Tesla unveiled its new four-motor electric Semi but left out one key detail -- the price. "Now that's changed: the regular versions of the 300-mile and the 500-mile trucks will cost $150,000 and $180,000 each," reports The Verge. "There is also a 'Founders Series' which will cost $200,000 per truck." Tesla does note that the prices are "expected" leaving the company some wiggle room on the final pricing. From the report: If those prices and specs stick then Tesla has a potentially disruptive offering with Semi. Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year. Tesla claims its all-electric Semi will provide more than $200,000 in fuel savings alone over the lifespan of the truck.
What we are really waiting for. (Score:2)
Purchase price is one thing (Score:2)
but what is the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)? Maybe the batteries are ridiculously expensive to maintain?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Typical degradation for Tesla batteries is about 4% in the first year, then 1/2 to 1% in each subsequent year. See the raw data and charts here [electrek.co]. And that's for Model S, which uses NCA packs. Semi using NMC cells, which are even more durable.
Re: (Score:2)
but what is the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)? Maybe the batteries are ridiculously expensive to maintain?
My wife has a Tesla Model S. Here are the maintenance costs so far:
Battery maintenance: $0
Oil changes: $0
New oil filters: $0
Brake pads: $0
Tire rotation: Free
Windshield wiper fluid: $6
New spark plugs: $0
Radiator fluid: $0
Air filters: $0
Total: $6
Between fuel and maintenance savings... (Score:3)
wow. Between fuel and maintenance savings, the 500-mile range version will probably pay back double its cost! If that holds true, it will become a "must purchase to stay in business" type of item.
I have long thought it insane that the EV business did not start with RVs first, then big trucks and buses, then commercial vans, then SUVs, and finally cars. The torque and maintenance benefits of electric over diesel should allow it to dominate the big vehicle applications. Anyone who has passed an RV struggling through the Rockies or pulled over to the side with steam hissing out of the engine compartment should know that the big vehicles beg for this tech.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The market this is aiming at is the regional distribution trucking business where a driver leaves his home in the morning, goes to work drives a load to a destination, possibly picks one up, drives back, and goes home to his own bed for the night. This is the majority of the trucking business in America. A 500-mile range covers it nicely. Even if it didn't, a 30 minute stop at a megacharger could get you home.
The reason I said fleet is because they are the ones with the resources to take advantage of this a
Re: (Score:1)
I assume they'll charge quicker and be good for regional hauls.
That's not most trucking, but a lot. From ports to distribution centers would be a good job for this truck.
It's a better market for the battery swap concept too, if that's something they're working on.
Re: (Score:2)
This is from a NA perspective, but first problem, the average driving day is 10h-12hrs. That makes the vehicles already less then the average driving range. Some places allow up to 14hr days, you can even get waives for up to 16hrs/day which require 18hrs off after that single trip.. On top of that long hauling is usually a trip in one direction, so they need place to charge up. They don't exist at all right now. Even companies with massive fleets don't have places in their depots for this. Which is w
Anyone priced a semi lately? (Score:2)
Semi trucks commonly cost more than $150,000. A boon for fleet owners will have batteries on site to swap, so the long charge time is a non issue. Not particularly good for long haul and owner operators.
Re: (Score:2)
O/O's want to be on the road as much as possible, on routes that are profitable so you're spot on with that. The fleet owners want the most distance possible, and most already operate so you're going 800mi or more before a fillup. Semi's can be picked up 1-2yrs old for $30k-40k that were previously fleet owned. A lot of fleets are switching to automatics which give better fuel mileage then standard for one thing, which is further driving down the costs of stick shift trucks in the 2nd hand market right n
Semi? (Score:2)