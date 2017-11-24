Living In Nuclear Disaster Fallout Zone Would Be No Worse Than Living In London, Research Suggests (bristol.ac.uk) 128
An anonymous reader quotes a report from University of Bristol, England: New research suggests that few people, if any, should be asked to leave their homes after a big nuclear accident, which is what happened in March 2011 following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. Professor Thomas's team used the Judgement or J-value to balance the cost of a safety measure against the increase in life expectancy it achieves. The J-value is a new method pioneered by Professor Thomas that assesses how much should be spent to protect human life and the environment. The researchers found that it was difficult to justify relocating anyone from Fukushima Daiichi, where four and a half years after the accident around 85,000 of the 111,000 people who were moved out by the Japanese government had still not returned. After the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986, in what was then part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic of the Soviet Union (USSR), the J-value method supported relocation when nine months' or more life expectancy would be lost due to radiation exposure by remaining. Using the J-value method, 31,000 people would have needed to be moved, with the number rising to 72,000 if the whole community was evacuated when five per cent of its residents were calculated to lose nine months of life or more.
Philip Thomas, Professor of Risk Management in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Bristol, said: "Mass relocation is expensive and disruptive. But it is in danger of becoming established as the prime policy choice after a big nuclear accident. It should not be. Remediation should be the watchword for the decision maker, not relocation." For comparison, the average Londoner loses four and a half months to air pollution, while the average resident of Manchester lives 3.3 years less than his/her counterpart in Harrow, North London. Meanwhile, boys born in Blackpool lose 8.6 years of life on average compared with those born in London's borough of Kensington and Chelsea. The results are published in a special issue of Process Safety and Environmental Protection, a journal from the Institution of Chemical Engineers.
Does it account for the spike in sudden infant death syndrome in the areas of Japan after 2011?
The stress caused by the panic and the relocation makes for a better hypothesis
Like radioactive cesium. Like radioactive IODINE.
Neither of these is a big problem with proper preparation and remediation. Cesium behaves biologically like potassium, so if you take potassium supplements your body will flush the cesium out in your pee. Iodine is a micronutrient, and you only need a small amount. So if you take iodine supplements, most of it will be excreted.
Potassium iodine tablets are readily available since KI can also be used for water sterilization. I have a vial in my home, and in the survival kit in my car. You can buy them at any camping store, or on Amazon for $5.
Instead of acting helpless and curling up in the fetal position when someone mentions "radiation", you should educate yourself and prepare. KI tablets are a sensible place to start.
I'd rather have a baby in Fukushima than the west side of Baltimore.
You mean the same as the almost identical rise in the USA a few weeks later, right around the time that Fox and Friends were reporting massive nuclear fallout was hitting the United States from Fukushima? Also the spike was 1.8% above normal SIDS level in Japan.
I think our species will endure.
I can't imagine the public transportation in a fallout zone being better than London's. Of course you wouldn't need to commute so much if you could afford to rent closer to your job.
If you're Chief Mutant and you're not driving around in some sort of pimped out vehicle then you're doing it wrong frankly.
How utterly inhuman (Score:3, Insightful)
J-value method supported relocation when nine months' or more life expectancy would be lost due to radiation exposure by remaining
The Life Expectancy is a statistical quantity. Reducing the average life expectancy by 8 months doesn't mean there won't be data outliers, or individuals affected with undue severity, E.G. Individuals whom will die much earlier because of the incident.
This is the problem with using life expectancy or other statistical summary averages ---- SOME people still die, and nobody wants that person to be themselves or one of their friends or loved ones; that might be 1 death out of 1000, but it STILL MATTERS to that person and to their community.
Two lives matter more than one (on average) (Score:5, Interesting)
> This is the problem with using life expectancy or other statistical summary averages ---- SOME people still die, and nobody wants that person to be themselves or one of their friends or loved ones; that might be 1 death out of 1000, but it STILL MATTERS to that person and to their community.
One person saved by spending the $X relocating them matters, of course.
The two people who COULD have been saved by using that money to clean up the radiation more thoroughly instead also matter.
The 30 people who could have been saved by spending that money on traffic safety matter still more.
We have a certain amount of resources, a budget. If we have $10 billion to spend on making people safer, we then have to decide which safety projects to fund, with how much going to each project. We can't fund everything that seems like it might save some lives. Some we we wouldn't want to fund even if we had unlimited money - taking people away from their homes and communities disrupts their lives, and permanently moving people who weren't all that close to Chernobyl was worse for them than leaving them alone would have been. The strongest radioactive material released had a half-life of only eight days, so while a two-week temporary evacuation probably made sense, permanently uprooting the people in the outer perimeter was bad for them, overall.
Anway, let's consider projects that WOULD be good for people. With research, we find that some safety measures are far more effective than others, and some are far more expensive than others:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m... [nih.gov]
To save the most lives in total we want to mostly fund projects which save a lot of lives per resource spent (we measure resources in dollars, for convenience).
The J-value used in the nuclear paper takes it a step further by also considering *quality* of life. At Chernobyl, fourteen years after the accident thousands of people were still awaiting the new homes they were promised. Many people would have been better off staying put rather than being forced to leave their communities and spend a decade or more as refugees.
The J-value used in the nuclear paper takes it a step further by also considering *quality* of life. At Chernobyl, fourteen years after the accident thousands of people were still awaiting the new homes they were promised. Many people would have been better off staying put rather than being forced to leave their communities and spend a decade or more as refugees.
This part is the really, really important thing. One of the things that's been found out is that a lot of people will take a shorter but distinctly nicer life--and things like 'being a refugee' or 'stress & strain of being evacuated' have their own costs in life expectancy, too. Having a rough idea what your actual benefits and costs are help you make a good decision...and at the very least, it might be a Good Idea to not evacuate when the cost in life expectancy is more than that of staying put.
This part is the really, really important thing. One of the things that's been found out is that a lot of people will take a shorter but distinctly nicer life--and things like 'being a refugee' or 'stress & strain of being evacuated' have their own costs in life expectancy, too. Having a rough idea what your actual benefits and costs are help you make a good decision...and at the very least, it might be a Good Idea to not evacuate when the cost in life expectancy is more than that of staying put.
The good news is you don't have to reduce life expectancy if you choose to live in the Fukushima zone. You might live longer where you want to be, as long as you are not stressed due to unnecessary fear of very low dose exposure.
Many of the people who want to go back are elderly and in poor health anyway. Some have young children. Those groups will be worse affected, so you are not going to convince them to return just by looking at averages. They want to know the effect on themselves and their children.
In any case, so many people have moved on now that the communities they go back to won't be viable. They need to rebuild the population by attracting younger people who will want to start families, in an area that is still contamina
They had to evacuate the entire continent? (Score:2)
> Before someone says it, the initial evacuation could not have been avoided. There was no way to know how bad the situation was going to get.
Did they have to evacuate the entire continent immediately? Obviously no. Was it unavoidable that they evacuate everyone with 500 miles, within 24 hours? Nope, they didn't do that either. 50 miles? 5 miles? 1 mile? It was prudent to temporarily evacuate the people within 2 miles of the plant fairly quickly. Nothing about it was "unavoidable", who to evacuate wh
If the wind had blown in the other direction then the evacuation would have been inadequate. They were lucky.
Many of the people who want to go back are elderly and in poor health anyway. Some have young children. Those groups will be worse affected, so you are not going to convince them to return just by looking at averages. They want to know the effect on themselves and their children.
In any case, so many people have moved on now that the communities they go back to won't be viable. They need to rebuild the population by attracting younger people who will want to start families, in an area that is still contaminated.
Before someone says it, the initial evacuation could not have been avoided. There was no way to know how bad the situation was going to get.
Its also important to note that there are still many people displaced from their homes due to the earthquake and tsunami alone;
https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]
and many people died in those evacuations as well;
https://reliefweb.int/report/j... [reliefweb.int]
Ten years after Katrina, there were still thousands who did not have permanent homes, and many homes that will never be re-built.
The strongest radioactive material released had a half-life of only eight days, so while a two-week temporary evacuation probably made sense, permanently uprooting the people in the outer perimeter was bad for them, overall.
The half life is irrelevant.
The most dangerous material around Chernobyl is Plutonium.
If it gets into your organism, you most certainly die due to it.
People injected with plutonium, none died from it (Score:3)
> The most dangerous material around Chernobyl is Plutonium.
> If it gets into your organism, you most certainly die due to it.
I'm not sure if you're being sarcastic or not. Plutonium is dangerous, and as far as we know it's never killed anyone. It seems that inhaling plutonium dust is more dangerous than ingesting it, because it's suspected that inhaling plutonium increases the risk of lung cancer. Without any known deaths from either it's hard to quantify that, though. There were about 25 workers
Perhaps he's getting confused with Polonium [wikipedia.org]?
The strongest radioactive material released had a half-life of only eight days, so while a two-week temporary evacuation probably made sense, permanently uprooting the people in the outer perimeter was bad for them, overall. The half life is irrelevant. The most dangerous material around Chernobyl is Plutonium. If it gets into your organism, you most certainly die due to it.
Benzene will certainly kill you as well, Why are you OK with walking through benzene clouds? Or did you not even know you do?
Bright red FUD flags fly when people ignore actual exposure levels and risk. Will the actual levels present pose a significant risk? The answer is no, just like benzene.
If there is no standard, then any time there is any kind of potentially toxic accident, you would evacuate everyone in the area "just to be safe". If there is a standard of some kind, then yes it's possible someone will die early due to exposure, no matter what the standard is. Asking the government to keep everyone safe all the time no matter what is not practical and a bad idea.
Involuntary relocation is also very stressful. That stress also results is earlier deaths for some people.
J-value method supported relocation when nine months' or more life expectancy would be lost due to radiation exposure by remaining
The Life Expectancy is a statistical quantity. Reducing the average life expectancy by 8 months doesn't mean there won't be data outliers, or individuals affected with undue severity, E.G. Individuals whom will die much earlier because of the incident.
This is the problem with using life expectancy or other statistical summary averages ---- SOME people still die, and nobody wants that person to be themselves or one of their friends or loved ones; that might be 1 death out of 1000, but it STILL MATTERS to that person and to their community.
Statistics is the only way the evaluations can be performed. For Fukushima, the UNSCEAR 2013 concluded essentially no statistical loss in life expectancy and no deaths. Since then, studies have shown that actual exposures were lower than used int he report. The methodology in that report is the same as used to estimate Chernobyl health impacts, and studies have shown a much smaller health impact than estimated. So the science is clearly good and conservative.
Every life matters, but that is not how we eva
Everybody dies (Score:1)
We need a conversation about the value of ONE human life
My wife changed her name from "Jane" to "Wife" in my phone. Not everyone see's traditional labels as ownership.
Or maybe they wanted to make sure the comment was completely anonymous - can you tell what gender the AC is?
...tranny cow
... sodomite "marriages"
That explains it - people shouldn't be allowed to think and behave differently from you.
So by this logic... (Score:2)
If you want to join the latest American fad and become a mass shooter, you really ought to target a hospice.
None of these people were going to live more than 9 months anyway, so it's no big deal. The authorities should let you off with just a warning.
Nuclear emergency plans are wishful thinking (Score:4, Interesting)
For some reason I got to talking with some of my co-workers on the nuclear emergency evacuation plans that get printed in phone books and such. We live near an operating nuclear power plant so I guess plans like this are legally required or something. The area around the reactor was separated into evacuation zones, each zone is supposed to head out away from the power plant to a specified neighboring city.
One of my co-workers mentioned that where we worked was in one zone and where his children went to school was in a different zone. He said they can take their plan and shove it, he's got his own plan. I suspect that he's not unique. If someone were to actually order an evacuation then we'd have chaos as everyone does their own thing. I suspect that the police and National Guard would be called out to maintain some semblance of order but that's just wishful thinking.
We've had evacuations because of floods before and I saw some of the mayhem from a fairly local, and visible, threat. You take an invisible and widespread threat (and quite likely theoretical threat) like a radiation release then all plans will go out the window. You'll have panicked parents punching out police officers at roadblocks so they can get to their children before the school buses them off to somewhere a county away from where the parents are supposed be. That's assuming the police even show up.
But we can't have nuclear power because we have what has been proven to be a non-issue while we keep burning coal, which also creates a much more certain (and again still theoretical) threat to the safety of children.
Oh, and the lack of new nuclear power means we keep operating current nuclear power plants decades beyond their designed lifespan. Fukushima Daiichi would likely have been shutdown 20 years ago if Japan had not stopped building new nuclear power plants.
So, we can do an orderly shutdown of these old nuclear power reactors or wait until we have to do a very disorderly shutdown. We'll have people claim we can replace these nuclear power reactors with wind and solar but how much will that cost? Wind might look cheap until we figure out that all installed capacity is not equal. A nuclear power plant can have a capacity factor of 90% and wind a capacity factor of 30%. You shutdown a one gigawatt nuclear power plant then you'll need three gigawatts of wind capacity and a Tesla PowerWall big enough to run a small city for hours. Money costs lives too, raising energy prices means less money for food, medical care, and so on.
We've known that nuclear power is exceedingly safe. This study of current practice proves that nuclear is even safer than shown before. Maybe there was a good reason to stop building as many nuclear power plants as we did in the 1970s and 1980s. Not building new nuclear power reactors now is just making things worse.
There you go again (Score:4, Interesting)
...regurgitating talking points debunked earlier this week [slashdot.org]. Although at least this time you're not complaining about the high cost of nuclear power coming from government regulation. Maybe because it was pointed out that a couple hundred million in extra costs from regulation (higher seawall and better backup cooling power) could have saved Japan a couple hundred billion in cleanup costs?
Because the cost can never be justified. Didn't seem to pick up on that one.
Coal and nuclear are non sequiturs when wind and solar have lapped them in cost effectiveness, and thats allowing coal and nuclear to externalize most of their costs. Like offloading nuclear plant decommission and waste storage onto taxpayers.
Re:There you go again (Score:5, Interesting)
The fuel tank and generator were on the ground level. If they had put them on the roof, there wouldn't have been a meltdown.
seawall, millions. Designing a safer reactor billions. Putting the generator on the roof of an earthquake hardened building? Cheap.
It was a full on case of stupid, it wasn't an issue of money, it was a case of hubris. The design has a 100% chance of meltdown in a flood. That wasn't cost. That was pure stupid.
$5000 could have saved billions in Japan. The fuel tank and generator were on the ground level. If they had put them on the roof, there wouldn't have been a meltdown. seawall, millions. Designing a safer reactor billions. Putting the generator on the roof of an earthquake hardened building? Cheap. It was a full on case of stupid, it wasn't an issue of money, it was a case of hubris. The design has a 100% chance of meltdown in a flood. That wasn't cost. That was pure stupid.
You completely misunderstand the fundamentals of nuclear safety. Having elevated tanks would NOT have guaranteed safety. Patches are not acceptable in nuclear.
The plant should never have been located where it could be hit by a tsunami as it was never designed to withstand a tsunami. Not placing it in that location would have guaranteed safety.
Maybe because it was pointed out that a couple hundred million in extra costs from regulation (higher seawall and better backup cooling power) could have saved Japan a couple hundred billion in cleanup costs?
Or, maybe, if regulations had not prevented the building of new nuclear power all those reactors at Fukushima could have been replaced with new ones. The reactors that failed were as old as the one at Chernobyl. Chernobyl and Fukushima were second generation designs, what is likely to be the last of the Gen II reactors to go online was the one the just went online at Watts Bar. Watts Bar had that reactor construction suspended for about 40 years before being completed, it was outdated before it was even
regurgitating talking points debunked earlier this week [slashdot.org]
Having a different opinion does not a debunking make.
Read a dictionary.
Maybe because it was pointed out that a couple hundred million in extra costs from regulation (higher seawall and better backup cooling power) could have saved Japan a couple hundred billion in cleanup costs?
/. reader, mentioned that a few days/weeks in other nuclear related threats.
Likely not, as later it became published that the pipes in the cooling system were to much damaged by the quake. AmoJ,
Here is an article about it: http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
They would not have shut the old ones down, why throw away a valuable asset if you don't have to? Shareholders demand you get maximum value from that multi-billion dollar plant and keep it going as long as possible. They demand you lobby the regulator to let you do it.
Re: (Score:2)
A nuclear power plant can have a capacity factor of 90%
Only if you run it as a base load plant.
CFs are completely meaningless, especially for people like you who don't grasp what it means.
Example: France used to get 70% of its power from nuclear, now it is a bit less. Do you really think all the plants run with a CF of 90%? How should that work?
Money costs lives too, raising energy prices means less money for food, medical care, and so on.
In Japan? Har Har Har. You really have no clue what the difference is
There is no rule a plant must be run at its full CF, I agree, and many are not. But CF signifies not only full capability, but also the availability of that resource, and availability is of utmost importance to grid reliability and manage
Cost? R U F@@king Kidding Me? (Score:2)
Oh, brother (Score:2)
I love it when here, on Slashdot, we get these self-serving "anonymous submissions" where some obscure academic pushes their own pet ideas on something or other. It seems to happen once or twice a month anymore.
This is some really slimy propaganda (Score:2)
I'm ordinarily okay with scams preying on ignorance of basic mathematics. Most of them are cons where most of the participants get what their irrational greed has earned them, and the state-run affairs like the lottery at least pour money into schools and -- one hopes -- more people who understand simple statistics. Nuclear accidents, on the other hand, affect those who know better as much as those who don't. Gamma rays will be gamma rays, after all.
When someone says that a population of 30,000 people will
fission is not only a pointlessly dangerous scam, it's an entirely unnecessary one.
Citation needed. Here's mine that says you're full of shit.
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/... [nextbigfuture.com]
Nuclear fission is the safest energy source we have available today. It's also cheaper than solar, hydro, and offshore wind.
https://www.instituteforenergy... [institutef...search.org]
Nuclear also has a lower carbon footprint than solar.
http://www.world-nuclear.org/u... [world-nuclear.org]
If there is an energy scam out there then it's solar. Onshore wind and hydro aren't too bad but they are limited in utility by geography, nuclear energy is not. About the re
Re: (Score:2)
Rooftop solar could power the planet, at a lower cost than nuclear.
Citation needed. How does that work in northern latitudes? Even where I live in the Midwest we're getting barely 9.5 hours between sunrise and sunset, not actual usable daylight on a stationary solar panel, and days are getting shorter.
Nuclear is cheaper only when the government gives the land for free and waives liability.
Solar gets subsidies too. Let's do away with all these energy subsidies and see who wins out. Even Japan is building new nuclear now. Do you want to tell them how much nuclear energy costs? I'm pretty sure they are fully aware of the costs.
Let's do away with all these energy subsidies and see who wins out.
No one wins out.
We - as in humans - all lose.
Without an active policy done by "the political arm" changes are much to slow. If there would not be politicians and citizens demanding it, no one would quit from nuclear or quit from coal, until he really needs: because the citizens need the power and have no control from where they get their power.
30 years ago electric power simply came out of the power plug, that was it.
OTOH if there had not be
world-nuclear.org is a pro nuclear anti "everything else" FUD site.
The inhumanity of accountancy (Score:2)
Remediation should be the watchword for the decision maker, not relocation.
Performing a life-saving (or avoiding life-shortening) relocation simply on the basis of whether it is "cost-effective" is a disgraceful way for a government or corporation to behave.
Apart from anything else, who would trust a government (even less: a company) to perform that life-long remediation? To keep investing in an area long after the voters have forgotten what happened there. And who is to say that the remediation would not have effects: either inconvenience, suffering or grief for those concerned
Economic circumstances, not environmental (Score:3)
This report is bullshit, or perhaps the summary of the report failed to summarize it accurately.
Compared to what?
The last time I looked, Harrow, Kensington and Chelsea were all part of London. Perhaps the reason people born in these districts is related to economic circumstances of their lives, not environmental.
But do people in London live longer (more than Blackpool or Manchester) or shorter (4 and a half months) lives?
So... (Score:1)
So how many feral ghouls are there in London now then?
It depends. Where are the Tories housing their back-benchers these days?
Interesting that comments like that are always anonymous - if you think you're correct you should be willing to put your name to your thoughts.
A bit like a colleague of mine - he believes that black people are less intelligent than white people. That makes him by definition racist, but he doesn't like being described as racist for some reason.
Heartache By The Numbers (Score:3)
The rents are much more reasonable in a nuclear disaster fallout zone, but it's very hard to get a pint of London Pride bitter.
So it's probably best to stick with London, unless you're a Tory or UKIP nonce, in which case the nuclear disaster fallout zone is a far better choice, since you won't find as many SJWs there and you can be among your own kind. We're offering a free tube of sunscreen if you decide to move. We'll even drive you to the train.
Better title... (Score:2)
Living In London As Bad As Living In Nuclear Fallout Zone
Where is the sensationalism when you want it?
;)
Ford Edsel (Score:2)
So you might die, and it would cost somebody his bonus to prevent that.
It's the Ford Edsel all over again.
Not true (Score:2)
Real estate prices would be way lower than London.
living in the past (Score:1)
When nuclear power competed against oil and coal, it had an advantage. But now it competes against wind and sun, and costs many times what those other and newer technologies cost. It has lost any advantage it may once have had and no offers only danger on a huge scale. No thanks.
Why would they suddenly start caring?
They didn't care about the betrayal of 1,400 children. Why would they care now?
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-eng... [bbc.com]
