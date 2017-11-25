Bipartisan US Election Group Issues Security Tips

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: A bipartisan Harvard University project aimed at protecting elections from hacking and propaganda will release its first set of recommendations today on how U.S. elections can be defended from hacking attacks. The 27-page guidebook calls for campaign leaders to emphasize security from the start and insist on practices such as two-factor authentication for access to email and documents and fully encrypted messaging via services including Signal and Wickr. The guidelines are intended to reduce risks in low-budget local races as well as the high-stakes Congressional midterm contests next year.

Though most of the suggestions cost little or nothing to implement and will strike security professionals as common sense, notorious attacks including the leak of the emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta, have succeeded because basic security practices were not followed... "We heard from campaigns that there is nothing like this that exists," said Debora Plunkett, a 31-year veteran of the National Security Agency who joined the Belfer Center this year. "We had security experts who understood security and election experts who understood campaigns, and both sides were eager to learn how the other part worked."
The group includes "top security experts" from both Google and Facebook.

  • Who needs hacking and propganda? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Between the meandering redistricting and Fox News [businessinsider.com] - that goes out of its way to misinform their viewers - who needs foreign hacking?

    And an electorate that refuses to actually learn the issues but instead listens to only what it wants to hear, we are just headed towards an "Idiocracy".

    The election of a reality TV show host is the start. Trump just shows how stupid we've become as a society.

    Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho is coming.

    • Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho is coming.

      I would vote for him over Trump. Ironically, we'd still have a more qualified president.

      Now hand me a beer...and get yourself one. Woooo!!!!

  • Bipartisan vs Google and Facebook (Score:3)

    by RedK ( 112790 ) on Saturday November 25, 2017 @10:53AM (#55620179)
    So which was it ? Because it seems to be a DNC thing to me. Which makes sense considering the DNC internal leak and Podesta phishing, wouldn't want your voters to know you're colluding with CNN for debate questions and rigging your primary.

  • Look at how Canadian elections are handled. You can't hack paper ballots via viruses or computer networks.

  • If they don't recommend photo ID for voters the whole thing is worthless. There is voter fraud on both sides of the political spectrum and the arguments against voter ID are actually quite racist.

    • Voter fraud doesn't exist and has never existed in the way described. Stuffing meatbags into polling booths is the least effective, most costly and the most easily detected form of electoral fraud. Might as well be defending democracy from unicorns.
      • The Democrats have a long history of doing precisely that.

        "We loaded up all 13 of our buses with maybe 70 people on each bus, and we had those buses rolling nonstop up and down the coast into San Francisco the day before the election," recalled Jim Jones Jr. "We had people going from precinct to precinct to vote. So could we have been the force that tipped the election to Moscone? Absolutely! Slam dunk. He only won by 4,000 votes. I'm sorry, but I've got to give my father credit for that. I think he did the

    • Throw the baby out with the bathwater much?

  • 1. "Stop breaking the law, asshole!"
    2. Instant Runoff Voting
    3. Blockchains
    4. Purging instead of promoting the worst people within a party
    5. Hiring security professionals based on qualification, not on their connections to your bribery machines.

    But I suspect that none of these will be implemented because they aren't interested in secure elections, just holding power.

  • that the security issues in our election system are intentional, so any 'tips' are really just pissing in the wind. Our elections are rigged, I'll leave it as an exercise for the reader on who and why. But ask yourself who's running our government and who as been for most of the last 30 years.

