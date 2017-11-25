Bipartisan US Election Group Issues Security Tips (reuters.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: A bipartisan Harvard University project aimed at protecting elections from hacking and propaganda will release its first set of recommendations today on how U.S. elections can be defended from hacking attacks. The 27-page guidebook calls for campaign leaders to emphasize security from the start and insist on practices such as two-factor authentication for access to email and documents and fully encrypted messaging via services including Signal and Wickr. The guidelines are intended to reduce risks in low-budget local races as well as the high-stakes Congressional midterm contests next year.
Though most of the suggestions cost little or nothing to implement and will strike security professionals as common sense, notorious attacks including the leak of the emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta, have succeeded because basic security practices were not followed... "We heard from campaigns that there is nothing like this that exists," said Debora Plunkett, a 31-year veteran of the National Security Agency who joined the Belfer Center this year. "We had security experts who understood security and election experts who understood campaigns, and both sides were eager to learn how the other part worked."
The group includes "top security experts" from both Google and Facebook.
Though most of the suggestions cost little or nothing to implement and will strike security professionals as common sense, notorious attacks including the leak of the emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta, have succeeded because basic security practices were not followed... "We heard from campaigns that there is nothing like this that exists," said Debora Plunkett, a 31-year veteran of the National Security Agency who joined the Belfer Center this year. "We had security experts who understood security and election experts who understood campaigns, and both sides were eager to learn how the other part worked."
The group includes "top security experts" from both Google and Facebook.
Re: (Score:2)
*And* you'd go after the criminals that did it.
Re: (Score:2)
He's dead, so done.
You approve of assassinating whistle blowers? Think fixing the primary was 'just fine'?
Re: (Score:2)
To fix the election you need to fix the election system.
Re: (Score:2)
Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho is coming.
I would vote for him over Trump. Ironically, we'd still have a more qualified president.
Now hand me a beer...and get yourself one. Woooo!!!!
Bipartisan vs Google and Facebook (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
False dichotomy. She lost. Enough of her dirt got out. Get over it.
CNN will never fully recover. Credibility is very slow to come back. They aren't even trying yet, more like doubling down. CNN is with MSNBC now, the stink won't wash off.
Paper (Score:2)
Look at how Canadian elections are handled. You can't hack paper ballots via viruses or computer networks.
Identification (Score:2)
If they don't recommend photo ID for voters the whole thing is worthless. There is voter fraud on both sides of the political spectrum and the arguments against voter ID are actually quite racist.