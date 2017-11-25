Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom--A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at $48 with coupon code "BFRIDAY20" ×
Education Businesses IT

Why Do Employers Require College Degrees That Aren't Necessary? (thestreet.com) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the pointy-haired-bosses dept.
Slashdot reader pefisher writes: A lot of us on Slashdot have noticed that potential employers advertise for things they don't need. To the point that sometimes they even ask for things that don't exist. Like asking for ten years of experience in a technology that has only just been introduced. It's frustrating because it makes you wonder "what's this employers real game?"

Do they just want to say they advertised for the position, or are they really so immensely stupid, so disconnected from their own needs, that they think they are actually asking for something they can have...? Here is a Harvard Study that addresses one particular angle of this. It doesn't answer any questions, but it does prove that you aren't crazy. And it quantifies the craziness.
The study's author calls it "degree inflation," and after studying 26 million job postings concluded that employers are now less willing to actually train new people on the job, possibly to save money. "Many companies have fallen into a lazy way of thinking about this," the study's author tells The Street, saying companies are "[looking for] somebody who is just job-ready to just show up." The irony is that college graduates will ultimately be paid a higher salary -- even though for many jobs, the study found that a college degree yields zero improvement in actual performance.

The Street reports that "In a market where companies increasingly rely on computerized systems to cull out early-round applicants, that has led firms to often consider a bachelor's degree indicative of someone who can socialize, run a meeting and generally work well with others." One company tells them that "we removed the requirement to have a computer science degree, and we removed the requirement to have experience in development computer programming. And when we removed those things we found that the pool of potential really good team members drastically expanded."

Why Do Employers Require College Degrees That Aren't Necessary? More | Reply

Why Do Employers Require College Degrees That Aren't Necessary?

Comments Filter:
  • One theory I've heard (I don't know if it's true or not) is that employers require degrees to avoid sexual discrimination lawsuits.

    For example, let's say a company has 20% of its employees male, the rest female. They are open to a discrimination lawsuit prima facie. But if they only hire people with a X degree, they can say, "only 19% of people with degree X are male, we are doing better than average!"

    As more people with degree X arrive on the scene, the requirement becomes harder and harder to avoid.

  • As soon as you stop looking at only the gorgeous ones, you'll enjoy many amazing sex encounters with the ones you previously ignored.

  • I didn't RTFA, but I'm pretty sure this has been discussed at least nine million times in the last 20 years. The main reasons:
    1. Demonstrated ability to stick with something for a while.
    2. The average college grad is usually more literate than the average high school grad. Better chance that you'll get an employee that can do basic math, speak properly to customers, etc.
    3. Employers will get many applicants for any given job, so this will at least filter out SOME people. And of those that apply for the job,

  • One reason is to filter out some of the applicants, because you have too many. Might as well filter out the ones that don't have a degree first; they might know less than the other ones, and they definitely have demonstrated less willingness to jump through hoops.

    Another potential reason is to disqualify applicants because you want to hire a H1B.

    Another reason is that the HR employees want to protect the value of their bullshit degrees.

  • .... without any doubt that one is capable of sticking through something that may be difficult, or sometimes even unpleasant, to achieve a goal. It's a high level generalization of a person's character that can be more properly evaluated, albeit much more expensively, with a probationary period.

    Although of course, YMMV.

  • The typical hiring process is not about finding the right candidate, it is about eliminating the wrong candidate. Therefore the tendency is to look for screening criteria that can be used by the Human Resources department to eliminate as many people as possible before the list of capable candidates is presented to the hiring department.

    .
    The HR department loves a checklist, and a checkbox saying "college degree required" is an easy item to screen for.

  • A 1971 supreme court case named Griggs vs Duke Power found that if an employer engaged in their own employee or applicant skills testing, and that testing was found to result in racial discrimination, then the empoloyer was guilty of racial discrimination even though that was not their intent.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org].

    Griggs is the basis of credentials inflation in the US.
    As a result of Griggs, most companies began halting their own applicant testing entirely, and simply began to require more a

  • People with degrees start life later, and often times with a lot of debt. They are organized in the most traditional sense, and will probably be buying a home a few years after graduation. This debt load makes mobility hard, and the chances that the person is living paycheck-to-paycheck are a lot higher. However, unlike someone with less earning power living paycheck-to-paycheck, the person with the degree will have a higher chance of having more to lose. You want the employee that needs you, not the on

  • There's alot of bullshit that comes out of college, but alot more that goes in. Also, can you finish a 4 year project?

    It's a sham how private education has jacked up the price so college is only available to upper class people, or with the burden of huge debt, but also, if you haven't hired for a position, you wouldn't believe the bald-faced bullshit hundreds of people will send you.

Slashdot Top Deals

Real Programmers don't eat quiche. They eat Twinkies and Szechwan food.

Close