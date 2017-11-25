Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Why Do Employers Require College Degrees That Aren't Necessary? (thestreet.com) 73

Posted by EditorDavid from the pointy-haired-bosses dept.
Slashdot reader pefisher writes: A lot of us on Slashdot have noticed that potential employers advertise for things they don't need. To the point that sometimes they even ask for things that don't exist. Like asking for ten years of experience in a technology that has only just been introduced. It's frustrating because it makes you wonder "what's this employers real game?"

Do they just want to say they advertised for the position, or are they really so immensely stupid, so disconnected from their own needs, that they think they are actually asking for something they can have...? Here is a Harvard Study that addresses one particular angle of this. It doesn't answer any questions, but it does prove that you aren't crazy. And it quantifies the craziness.
The study's author calls it "degree inflation," and after studying 26 million job postings concluded that employers are now less willing to actually train new people on the job, possibly to save money. "Many companies have fallen into a lazy way of thinking about this," the study's author tells The Street, saying companies are "[looking for] somebody who is just job-ready to just show up." The irony is that college graduates will ultimately be paid a higher salary -- even though for many jobs, the study found that a college degree yields zero improvement in actual performance.

The Street reports that "In a market where companies increasingly rely on computerized systems to cull out early-round applicants, that has led firms to often consider a bachelor's degree indicative of someone who can socialize, run a meeting and generally work well with others." One company tells them that "we removed the requirement to have a computer science degree, and we removed the requirement to have experience in development computer programming. And when we removed those things we found that the pool of potential really good team members drastically expanded."

Why Do Employers Require College Degrees That Aren't Necessary?

  • discrimination (Score:4, Interesting)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Saturday November 25, 2017 @02:42PM (#55621135) Journal
    One theory I've heard (I don't know if it's true or not) is that employers require degrees to avoid sexual discrimination lawsuits.

    For example, let's say a company has 20% of its employees male, the rest female. They are open to a discrimination lawsuit prima facie. But if they only hire people with a X degree, they can say, "only 19% of people with degree X are male, we are doing better than average!"

    As more people with degree X arrive on the scene, the requirement becomes harder and harder to avoid.

    • Granted now in general more women are getting degrees then men.
      However this is a new trend. But it could also explain why many jobs need a degree and many years of experience.
      There were other problems such as checking credit score, or having a good list of recommendations. While under the guise of finding better employees it is just a way to make sure they can hire the white man for the job.
      Things such as education and glowing recommendation can help you out they shouldn’t be the baseline for employm

    • You don't even need a degree to do that if you keep records to show that hiring isn't disproportionate to the ratio of applicants applying for positions. You don't need a college degree to go be a roughneck on an oil rig, but none of those companies are getting sued for sexual discrimination because almost all of the workers are men because there are almost no women that apply for those jobs.

  • As soon as you stop looking at only the gorgeous ones, you'll enjoy many amazing sex encounters with the ones you previously ignored.

  • Does anyone not already know the answer to this? (Score:5, Informative)

    by sootman ( 158191 ) on Saturday November 25, 2017 @02:43PM (#55621149) Homepage Journal

    I didn't RTFA, but I'm pretty sure this has been discussed at least nine million times in the last 20 years. The main reasons:
    1. Demonstrated ability to stick with something for a while.
    2. The average college grad is usually more literate than the average high school grad. Better chance that you'll get an employee that can do basic math, speak properly to customers, etc.
    3. Employers will get many applicants for any given job, so this will at least filter out SOME people. And of those that apply for the job, #1 above applies.
    Yes, it's lazy, but as long as you have more applicants than open positions, why not? (From the employer's point of view.)

    • Wish I had some mod points. I really hate that college degrees in the US are often viewed solely some kind of career prep/vocational training. Higher education does have to be geared towards some specific job; it can be an end in itself, and it has its own intrinsic value.

    • While these are good skills the degree shouldn’t be a baseline for employment. Because too many people are wasting 4 years of their lives in education just so they can get a job. Many have these skills beforehand but knowing they need to work the system they get the degree to get the job.
      College isn’t designed to be a job training center. They want to focus on learning and education.
      A lot of good people are wasting time in college just for the degree and not for the enlightenment of learning.

      • Because too many people are wasting 4 years of their lives in education just so they can get a job.

        The problem is that there is a negative feedback loop. Too many people go to college and get worthless degrees, so the job market is flooded with psychology grads. Therefore there is no downside to employers demanding degrees since these grads are plentiful and willing to accept the same low wages as a HS grad ... which puts pressure on the HS grad to go to college and get a degree in something.

        I don't know what the solution is. One reasonable proposal is to require taxpayer subsidized student loans to b

    • This would make a lot of sense in an era of declining educational standards at schools. It used to be that getting good grades at secondary school meant that you had put in a decent amount of work and commitment. However, now that it is no longer politically correct to fail school kids the qualification has become enormously devalued and it is no wonder that employees no longer rely on it. In fact, even universities are now beginning to question whether using high school marks to determine which admit stude
    • More like demonstrated ability to be born into money.

  • One reason is to filter out some of the applicants, because you have too many. Might as well filter out the ones that don't have a degree first; they might know less than the other ones, and they definitely have demonstrated less willingness to jump through hoops.

    Another potential reason is to disqualify applicants because you want to hire a H1B.

    Another reason is that the HR employees want to protect the value of their bullshit degrees.

  • .... without any doubt that one is capable of sticking through something that may be difficult, or sometimes even unpleasant, to achieve a goal. It's a high level generalization of a person's character that can be more properly evaluated, albeit much more expensively, with a probationary period.

    Although of course, YMMV.

  • Idiot Filter (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because it filters out idiots.

    Yes, there are plenty of smart people with no degree and plenty of idiots with degrees, but the mix is more in their favor with a degree, though it's getting to be less of an advantage now that most people have one.

    Because it costs them time & money to interview people, simple filters that make their job easier are widely used, even if there's some opportunity cost of overlooking people who are good but who don't pass the filters.

    They make up for that anyhow by using employ

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Well, it filters out extreme idiots. The common run-of-the-mill idiots make it through college just fine.

  • The typical hiring process is not about finding the right candidate, it is about eliminating the wrong candidate. Therefore the tendency is to look for screening criteria that can be used by the Human Resources department to eliminate as many people as possible before the list of capable candidates is presented to the hiring department.

    .
    The HR department loves a checklist, and a checkbox saying "college degree required" is an easy item to screen for.

    • Whichever IT Manager let's HR screen their staff is a moron. Most of the time HR knows nothing about the skills or mentality that makes a good IT person.

  • The reason is Griggs vs Duke Power (Score:3)

    by Slugster ( 635830 ) on Saturday November 25, 2017 @02:47PM (#55621175)
    A 1971 supreme court case named Griggs vs Duke Power found that if an employer engaged in their own employee or applicant skills testing, and that testing was found to result in racial discrimination, then the empoloyer was guilty of racial discrimination even though that was not their intent.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org].

    Griggs is the basis of credentials inflation in the US.
    As a result of Griggs, most companies began halting their own applicant testing entirely, and simply began to require more and more education--assuming that this would still weed out the ineffective applicants.
    • That does not explain why the same phenomenon is occurring everywhere outside the US though.

    •   A 1971 supreme court case named Griggs vs Duke Power found that if an employer engaged in their own employee or applicant skills testing, and that testing was found to result in racial discrimination, then the empoloyer was guilty of racial discrimination even though that was not their intent.

      This is not true. The ruling was against tests which are not applicable to job performance. You're suggesting otherwise, with your "applicant skills testing" description.

  • Control over employees (Score:3)

    by ModernGeek ( 601932 ) on Saturday November 25, 2017 @02:48PM (#55621181)

    People with degrees start life later, and often times with a lot of debt. They are organized in the most traditional sense, and will probably be buying a home a few years after graduation. This debt load makes mobility hard, and the chances that the person is living paycheck-to-paycheck are a lot higher. However, unlike someone with less earning power living paycheck-to-paycheck, the person with the degree will have a higher chance of having more to lose. You want the employee that needs you, not the one that will just wander off and say fuck-all when they're pissed at you the employer; they don't have anything, much less anything to lose, so why put up with you? The college grad has a credit score, mortgage, car, and family to protect.

  • There's alot of bullshit that comes out of college, but alot more that goes in. Also, can you finish a 4 year project?

    It's a sham how private education has jacked up the price so college is only available to upper class people, or with the burden of huge debt, but also, if you haven't hired for a position, you wouldn't believe the bald-faced bullshit hundreds of people will send you.
  • It's an example you can do something without giving up and that's it. They teach you almost nothing useful for most of college. Required basic classes and electives make up the majority of your schooling. Anything below masters is just a slightly better High School Diploma.

    • but as you work into masters and higher you start going up the Irv Tower and way from skills and stuff that are needed in the work place. The higher up the more skills that only really work good for Irv Tower.

      doctors have an association to keep there wages high so they can pay for an full 4 years of college + 4 years of an trade school after that and then some. Now office jobs don't pay $100K-150K so you can't drop $200K-$300K on student loans.

  • The Most Annoying Job Advertisements (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I spent about a year in total searching for IT jobs years ago, mainly around Los Angeles.

    The ones annoyed me the most, were not just asking for sky high knowledge and experience, what they wanted for you to just work temporarily, until a certain project is completed, or you trained their team for something (or everything).

    • I've taken a few jobs like that, temporary or "ramp us up" jobs. And they've usually turned into permanent positions. I've hired that way too. It's sort-of temp-to-hire, a way to do a more thorough interview without the risk of having to fire someone.

  • Interviews are expensive, you don't want to waste them interviewing poor candidates.

    If you're looking for really high end people most of them have a degree already. So the degree requirement just gets rid of extraneous candidates.

    If you're looking for lower to mid-range people requiring a degree filters out some qualified applicants, but there should be plenty left.

    That's not to say companies are hitting the right balance, our most talented hire by far had a degree is a field completely unrelated to softwar

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DamonHD ( 794830 )

      Can we just stick with "HR needs to be fixed"? Working with small local companies up to multinationals over 30+ years I have remained friends with essentially all the useful people that I ever met in HR! That is sadly rather few.

      Rgds

      Damon

  • College graduates carry student loan debt they need to service. That means they're more financially vulnerable and less able to walk away from their job. It's like a free ball and chain manacled to their wage slaves. Sure, it's doesn't stop them from leaving, but it's surely a hindrance.

  • College Degree? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am retired now after a long and successful career in computer maintenance and repair. I received my initial training in the USAF during the Vietnam conflict after I was drafted as cannon fodder by the US Army. I transition into computer after working on fighter]bombers for four years. The switch was initially difficult, but I prevailed and had a 35 year career working for various computer companies as a Field Engineer. I ran my own company for 12 years after leaving corporate America. I still enjoy kee

  • tech schools are better then college for ready to (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Saturday November 25, 2017 @03:07PM (#55621279)

    tech schools are better then college for ready to work skills. To bad they got roped in to the college system and got an bad rap.

  • they just want to hire smart people?

  • The usual suspects. HR, cliqes, and greed. (Score:3)

    by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Saturday November 25, 2017 @03:09PM (#55621289) Homepage Journal

    "Having a degree" proves nothing in specific, but statistically speaking, it may (vaguely) indicate a few things in general. You'd sure as heck better not depend on those vague indications, though.

    What requiring a degree (and various other tickmarks unrelated to actual skill and capacity) does, though, is frees businesses to (a) pretend they can't find viable candidates capable of the work, and (b) consequent to a, allows them fish in pools of skill that are much less expensive without alerting the stockholders.

    And of course, all of this facilitates and amplifies various other types of discrimination: age, health, arrest and conviction records, social media participation, political leanings, gender, religious outlook, etc.

    The current tech job market is truly a hellhole. I'm really glad I no longer outright depend on it, and I feel intensely sympathetic with those skilled and capable candidates who are trying to crack the corporate wall.

    The good news, I expect, will be that none of this will mean bupkis within a few decades, because I highly doubt there will be any jobs at all of this type remaining. Pervasive automation looks to be coming, and if/when it does, it's going to eat the need to be employed outright.

  • As a hiring manager, here is my input... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There are many facets to this.

    1) As others point out, it is somewhat of a "bullshit detector". You can do projects, you've been exposed to different areas, you can work with people, somebody has judged your skills adequate.
    2) It is required if we are to accept applicants on a visa. I'm unsure if this is a federal rule or our HR policy. But, the moment I tell HR that I want a posting open to visa holders, they force me to require a college degree.
    3) It is a way for young people to "get in the door" w/out any

  • ... then you indeed do not need any CS types in IT, because you do not have a productivity above zero anyways. In that situation, I can well understand at least hiring people that make these utterly pointless meetings more pleasant.

    Companies run on this paradigm probably hire consultants for any real work anyways, because they cannot do anything themselves anymore. A slight problem may arise when these consultants realize how indispensable they are and refuse to work for cheap. My last negotiation with a ma

  • I've got a degree, but I got in the UK before tuition fees and in a subject where it's kind of necessary, i.e. engineering. Still it's harder to justify asking for a degree in other subjects, like the arts. For a lot of programming jobs like web development it's also arguable that you don't need a degree to be able to do it. Even writing embedded code like I do isn't something that actually needs a degree - I've met a lot of people who do it well and don't have one, and a lot of people who do it badly who d

  • The lack of retraining is, in my opinion, a major cause of the populist uprising in recent years. In the UK, the majority of areas where people voted for brexit were manufacturing centres until our economy shifted into services, the manufacturing declined leaving massive pockets of vocational workers without any skills that are in demand. These people are also the least likely to move away from their area for work for social and economic reasons, and this is in the middle of massive immigration (which provi

  • Because of my age, I've had many colleagues and candidates who lacked degrees, especially advanced degrees. Most computing work was relatively new, and people strongly interested in it at the start of my career often did leave college to pursue the technologies that fascinated them. But over time, that technological fascination has become less critical. The interaction with managers, customers, and collaborators have come to matter more in the IT and developer world, and the educational opportunities have

  • College is really best for doctors and lawyers mainly, who need to have a high level of rote memorization functioning since they need to be able to react quickly in situations where fast decisions have to be made in life and death situations. This is the way things used to be. This is why college programs are designed to filter out most people except those with very high memory retention. And thus, colleges have 50-80% failure rates. For all other jobs, its overkill, its wasting years of peoples lives, it c

  • ... they are necessary.

    That the skills and education received for a degree may not be directly needed to perform the tasks that are required on the job is irrelevant. The only way to do those tasks for them is to get the job, and if the employer wants a degree for applicants, then you need to have a degree. However arbitrary a requirement it may seem, it does not make it any less of a real requirement than skills you would actually need to already have while working.

  • Often enough if you apply they will still accept you without the mentioned degree as long as you show competency in said field. Bring a portfolio and show your previous professional works as well as personal works.

