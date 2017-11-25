Why Do Employers Require College Degrees That Aren't Necessary? (thestreet.com) 73
Slashdot reader pefisher writes: A lot of us on Slashdot have noticed that potential employers advertise for things they don't need. To the point that sometimes they even ask for things that don't exist. Like asking for ten years of experience in a technology that has only just been introduced. It's frustrating because it makes you wonder "what's this employers real game?"
Do they just want to say they advertised for the position, or are they really so immensely stupid, so disconnected from their own needs, that they think they are actually asking for something they can have...? Here is a Harvard Study that addresses one particular angle of this. It doesn't answer any questions, but it does prove that you aren't crazy. And it quantifies the craziness.
The study's author calls it "degree inflation," and after studying 26 million job postings concluded that employers are now less willing to actually train new people on the job, possibly to save money. "Many companies have fallen into a lazy way of thinking about this," the study's author tells The Street, saying companies are "[looking for] somebody who is just job-ready to just show up." The irony is that college graduates will ultimately be paid a higher salary -- even though for many jobs, the study found that a college degree yields zero improvement in actual performance.
The Street reports that "In a market where companies increasingly rely on computerized systems to cull out early-round applicants, that has led firms to often consider a bachelor's degree indicative of someone who can socialize, run a meeting and generally work well with others." One company tells them that "we removed the requirement to have a computer science degree, and we removed the requirement to have experience in development computer programming. And when we removed those things we found that the pool of potential really good team members drastically expanded."
Do they just want to say they advertised for the position, or are they really so immensely stupid, so disconnected from their own needs, that they think they are actually asking for something they can have...? Here is a Harvard Study that addresses one particular angle of this. It doesn't answer any questions, but it does prove that you aren't crazy. And it quantifies the craziness.
The study's author calls it "degree inflation," and after studying 26 million job postings concluded that employers are now less willing to actually train new people on the job, possibly to save money. "Many companies have fallen into a lazy way of thinking about this," the study's author tells The Street, saying companies are "[looking for] somebody who is just job-ready to just show up." The irony is that college graduates will ultimately be paid a higher salary -- even though for many jobs, the study found that a college degree yields zero improvement in actual performance.
The Street reports that "In a market where companies increasingly rely on computerized systems to cull out early-round applicants, that has led firms to often consider a bachelor's degree indicative of someone who can socialize, run a meeting and generally work well with others." One company tells them that "we removed the requirement to have a computer science degree, and we removed the requirement to have experience in development computer programming. And when we removed those things we found that the pool of potential really good team members drastically expanded."
discrimination (Score:4, Interesting)
For example, let's say a company has 20% of its employees male, the rest female. They are open to a discrimination lawsuit prima facie. But if they only hire people with a X degree, they can say, "only 19% of people with degree X are male, we are doing better than average!"
As more people with degree X arrive on the scene, the requirement becomes harder and harder to avoid.
Re: (Score:2)
Granted now in general more women are getting degrees then men.
However this is a new trend. But it could also explain why many jobs need a degree and many years of experience.
There were other problems such as checking credit score, or having a good list of recommendations. While under the guise of finding better employees it is just a way to make sure they can hire the white man for the job.
Things such as education and glowing recommendation can help you out they shouldn’t be the baseline for employm
Re: (Score:2)
Like women (Score:2)
As soon as you stop looking at only the gorgeous ones, you'll enjoy many amazing sex encounters with the ones you previously ignored.
Does anyone not already know the answer to this? (Score:5, Informative)
I didn't RTFA, but I'm pretty sure this has been discussed at least nine million times in the last 20 years. The main reasons:
1. Demonstrated ability to stick with something for a while.
2. The average college grad is usually more literate than the average high school grad. Better chance that you'll get an employee that can do basic math, speak properly to customers, etc.
3. Employers will get many applicants for any given job, so this will at least filter out SOME people. And of those that apply for the job, #1 above applies.
Yes, it's lazy, but as long as you have more applicants than open positions, why not? (From the employer's point of view.)
Re: (Score:1)
Wish I had some mod points. I really hate that college degrees in the US are often viewed solely some kind of career prep/vocational training. Higher education does have to be geared towards some specific job; it can be an end in itself, and it has its own intrinsic value.
Re: (Score:2)
While these are good skills the degree shouldn’t be a baseline for employment. Because too many people are wasting 4 years of their lives in education just so they can get a job. Many have these skills beforehand but knowing they need to work the system they get the degree to get the job.
College isn’t designed to be a job training center. They want to focus on learning and education.
A lot of good people are wasting time in college just for the degree and not for the enlightenment of learning.
Re: (Score:2)
Because too many people are wasting 4 years of their lives in education just so they can get a job.
The problem is that there is a negative feedback loop. Too many people go to college and get worthless degrees, so the job market is flooded with psychology grads. Therefore there is no downside to employers demanding degrees since these grads are plentiful and willing to accept the same low wages as a HS grad
... which puts pressure on the HS grad to go to college and get a degree in something.
I don't know what the solution is. One reasonable proposal is to require taxpayer subsidized student loans to b
Declining School Standards are the Cause (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are different reasons. (Score:2)
One reason is to filter out some of the applicants, because you have too many. Might as well filter out the ones that don't have a degree first; they might know less than the other ones, and they definitely have demonstrated less willingness to jump through hoops.
Another potential reason is to disqualify applicants because you want to hire a H1B.
Another reason is that the HR employees want to protect the value of their bullshit degrees.
In part, I think because it shows... (Score:2)
Although of course, YMMV.
Idiot Filter (Score:1)
Because it filters out idiots.
Yes, there are plenty of smart people with no degree and plenty of idiots with degrees, but the mix is more in their favor with a degree, though it's getting to be less of an advantage now that most people have one.
Because it costs them time & money to interview people, simple filters that make their job easier are widely used, even if there's some opportunity cost of overlooking people who are good but who don't pass the filters.
They make up for that anyhow by using employ
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it filters out extreme idiots. The common run-of-the-mill idiots make it through college just fine.
It's the hiring process... (Score:2)
.
The HR department loves a checklist, and a checkbox saying "college degree required" is an easy item to screen for.
Re: (Score:2)
Whichever IT Manager let's HR screen their staff is a moron. Most of the time HR knows nothing about the skills or mentality that makes a good IT person.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmmmm.
The reason is Griggs vs Duke Power (Score:3)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org].
Griggs is the basis of credentials inflation in the US.
As a result of Griggs, most companies began halting their own applicant testing entirely, and simply began to require more and more education--assuming that this would still weed out the ineffective applicants.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A 1971 supreme court case named Griggs vs Duke Power found that if an employer engaged in their own employee or applicant skills testing, and that testing was found to result in racial discrimination, then the empoloyer was guilty of racial discrimination even though that was not their intent.
This is not true. The ruling was against tests which are not applicable to job performance. You're suggesting otherwise, with your "applicant skills testing" description.
Control over employees (Score:3)
People with degrees start life later, and often times with a lot of debt. They are organized in the most traditional sense, and will probably be buying a home a few years after graduation. This debt load makes mobility hard, and the chances that the person is living paycheck-to-paycheck are a lot higher. However, unlike someone with less earning power living paycheck-to-paycheck, the person with the degree will have a higher chance of having more to lose. You want the employee that needs you, not the one that will just wander off and say fuck-all when they're pissed at you the employer; they don't have anything, much less anything to lose, so why put up with you? The college grad has a credit score, mortgage, car, and family to protect.
Because its a bullshit detector (Score:2)
It's a sham how private education has jacked up the price so college is only available to upper class people, or with the burden of huge debt, but also, if you haven't hired for a position, you wouldn't believe the bald-faced bullshit hundreds of people will send you.
Re:Because its a bullshit detector (Score:4, Informative)
Degrees are Useless Now (Score:2)
but as you work into masters and higher Irv Tower (Score:2)
but as you work into masters and higher you start going up the Irv Tower and way from skills and stuff that are needed in the work place. The higher up the more skills that only really work good for Irv Tower.
doctors have an association to keep there wages high so they can pay for an full 4 years of college + 4 years of an trade school after that and then some. Now office jobs don't pay $100K-150K so you can't drop $200K-$300K on student loans.
Re: (Score:2)
The Most Annoying Job Advertisements (Score:1)
I spent about a year in total searching for IT jobs years ago, mainly around Los Angeles.
The ones annoyed me the most, were not just asking for sky high knowledge and experience, what they wanted for you to just work temporarily, until a certain project is completed, or you trained their team for something (or everything).
It's a foot in the door... (Score:2)
Filtering (Score:2)
Interviews are expensive, you don't want to waste them interviewing poor candidates.
If you're looking for really high end people most of them have a degree already. So the degree requirement just gets rid of extraneous candidates.
If you're looking for lower to mid-range people requiring a degree filters out some qualified applicants, but there should be plenty left.
That's not to say companies are hitting the right balance, our most talented hire by far had a degree is a field completely unrelated to softwar
Re: (Score:2)
Can we just stick with "HR needs to be fixed"? Working with small local companies up to multinationals over 30+ years I have remained friends with essentially all the useful people that I ever met in HR! That is sadly rather few.
Rgds
Damon
Desperation and entrapment (Score:2)
College Degree? (Score:1)
I am retired now after a long and successful career in computer maintenance and repair. I received my initial training in the USAF during the Vietnam conflict after I was drafted as cannon fodder by the US Army. I transition into computer after working on fighter]bombers for four years. The switch was initially difficult, but I prevailed and had a 35 year career working for various computer companies as a Field Engineer. I ran my own company for 12 years after leaving corporate America. I still enjoy kee
military Technical Training should count for somet (Score:2)
military Technical Training should count for something at the very least be like an devry.
tech schools are better then college for ready to (Score:3)
tech schools are better then college for ready to work skills. To bad they got roped in to the college system and got an bad rap.
Maybe... (Score:1)
The usual suspects. HR, cliqes, and greed. (Score:3)
"Having a degree" proves nothing in specific, but statistically speaking, it may (vaguely) indicate a few things in general. You'd sure as heck better not depend on those vague indications, though.
What requiring a degree (and various other tickmarks unrelated to actual skill and capacity) does, though, is frees businesses to (a) pretend they can't find viable candidates capable of the work, and (b) consequent to a, allows them fish in pools of skill that are much less expensive without alerting the stockholders.
And of course, all of this facilitates and amplifies various other types of discrimination: age, health, arrest and conviction records, social media participation, political leanings, gender, religious outlook, etc.
The current tech job market is truly a hellhole. I'm really glad I no longer outright depend on it, and I feel intensely sympathetic with those skilled and capable candidates who are trying to crack the corporate wall.
The good news, I expect, will be that none of this will mean bupkis within a few decades, because I highly doubt there will be any jobs at all of this type remaining. Pervasive automation looks to be coming, and if/when it does, it's going to eat the need to be employed outright.
As a hiring manager, here is my input... (Score:1)
There are many facets to this.
1) As others point out, it is somewhat of a "bullshit detector". You can do projects, you've been exposed to different areas, you can work with people, somebody has judged your skills adequate.
2) It is required if we are to accept applicants on a visa. I'm unsure if this is a federal rule or our HR policy. But, the moment I tell HR that I want a posting open to visa holders, they force me to require a college degree.
3) It is a way for young people to "get in the door" w/out any
If all you do is meetings... (Score:2)
... then you indeed do not need any CS types in IT, because you do not have a productivity above zero anyways. In that situation, I can well understand at least hiring people that make these utterly pointless meetings more pleasant.
Companies run on this paradigm probably hire consultants for any real work anyways, because they cannot do anything themselves anymore. A slight problem may arise when these consultants realize how indispensable they are and refuse to work for cheap. My last negotiation with a ma
Inflation (Score:1)
I've got a degree, but I got in the UK before tuition fees and in a subject where it's kind of necessary, i.e. engineering. Still it's harder to justify asking for a degree in other subjects, like the arts. For a lot of programming jobs like web development it's also arguable that you don't need a degree to be able to do it. Even writing embedded code like I do isn't something that actually needs a degree - I've met a lot of people who do it well and don't have one, and a lot of people who do it badly who d
One of the real problems. (Score:1)
"non-degreed" candidates tend to stink (Score:2)
Because of my age, I've had many colleagues and candidates who lacked degrees, especially advanced degrees. Most computing work was relatively new, and people strongly interested in it at the start of my career often did leave college to pursue the technologies that fascinated them. But over time, that technological fascination has become less critical. The interaction with managers, customers, and collaborators have come to matter more in the IT and developer world, and the educational opportunities have
College should be replaced with apprenticeships (Score:2)
College is really best for doctors and lawyers mainly, who need to have a high level of rote memorization functioning since they need to be able to react quickly in situations where fast decisions have to be made in life and death situations. This is the way things used to be. This is why college programs are designed to filter out most people except those with very high memory retention. And thus, colleges have 50-80% failure rates. For all other jobs, its overkill, its wasting years of peoples lives, it c
If they require them, then by definition .... (Score:2)
That the skills and education received for a degree may not be directly needed to perform the tasks that are required on the job is irrelevant. The only way to do those tasks for them is to get the job, and if the employer wants a degree for applicants, then you need to have a degree. However arbitrary a requirement it may seem, it does not make it any less of a real requirement than skills you would actually need to already have while working.
They don't actually require them (Score:2)
Often enough if you apply they will still accept you without the mentioned degree as long as you show competency in said field. Bring a portfolio and show your previous professional works as well as personal works.