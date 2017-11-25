Google Flagged Its Own Chromebook Ad As Spam On YouTube (theverge.com) 3
AmiMoJo quotes The Verge: It's no secret that YouTube's algorithm for automatically flagging videos can be troublesome -- recent issues have seen content creators getting their videos demonetized for seemingly no reason -- but Google's latest faux pas might hit the company a little closer to home. Google posted an ad for its new Chromebook Pixel that is getting flagged as spam... It's particularly telling about whatever is happening with YouTube's algorithm that even official Google content is getting removed "for violating YouTube's policy on spam, deceptive practices, and scams."
Google is run by smart morons (Score:2)
And they hired a lot more smart morons. Their problem is that they think their technology is so great it beats human beings. It does not. It is far, far inferior. Sure, for advertising, all these "AI" things seem to work, because advertising does not work in the first place. But for anything else, it becomes obvious on very short notice that this is not "AI" this is artificial stupidity.
Well, I hope some real alternatives to YouTube become available soon. Many, possibly most content creators will jump ship
It is spam (Score:2)
Good algorithm (Score:2)