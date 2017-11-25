Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom--A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at $48 with coupon code "BFRIDAY20" ×
Advertising AI Google Youtube

Google Flagged Its Own Chromebook Ad As Spam On YouTube (theverge.com) 3

Posted by EditorDavid from the No-U dept.
AmiMoJo quotes The Verge: It's no secret that YouTube's algorithm for automatically flagging videos can be troublesome -- recent issues have seen content creators getting their videos demonetized for seemingly no reason -- but Google's latest faux pas might hit the company a little closer to home. Google posted an ad for its new Chromebook Pixel that is getting flagged as spam... It's particularly telling about whatever is happening with YouTube's algorithm that even official Google content is getting removed "for violating YouTube's policy on spam, deceptive practices, and scams."

Google Flagged Its Own Chromebook Ad As Spam On YouTube More | Reply

Google Flagged Its Own Chromebook Ad As Spam On YouTube

Comments Filter:

  • And they hired a lot more smart morons. Their problem is that they think their technology is so great it beats human beings. It does not. It is far, far inferior. Sure, for advertising, all these "AI" things seem to work, because advertising does not work in the first place. But for anything else, it becomes obvious on very short notice that this is not "AI" this is artificial stupidity.

    Well, I hope some real alternatives to YouTube become available soon. Many, possibly most content creators will jump ship

  • Isn't it?
  • Seems to work, then.

Slashdot Top Deals

A bug in the code is worth two in the documentation.

Close