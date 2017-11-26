Firefox Quantum Is 'Better, Faster, Smarter than Chrome', Says Wired (wired.com) 259
Wired's senior staff writer David Pierce says Firefox Quantum "feels like a bunch of power users got together and built a browser that fixed all the little things that annoyed them about other browsers." The new Firefox actually manages to evolve the entire browser experience, recognizing the multi-device, ultra-mobile lives we all lead and building a browser that plays along. It's a browser built with privacy in mind, automatically stopping invisible trackers and making your history available to you and no one else. It's better than Chrome, faster than Chrome, smarter than Chrome. It's my new go-to browser.
The speed thing is real, by the way. Mozilla did a lot of engineering work to allow its browser to take advantage of all the multi-core processing power on modern devices, and it shows... I routinely find myself with 30 or 40 tabs open while I'm researching a story, and at that point Chrome effectively drags my computer into quicksand. So far, I haven't been able to slow Firefox Quantum down at all, no matter how many tabs I use... [But] it's the little things, the things you do with and around the web pages themselves, that make Firefox really work. For instance: If you're looking at a page on your phone and want to load that same page on your laptop, you just tap "Send to Device," pick your laptop, and it opens and loads in the background as if it had always been there. You can save pages to a reading list, or to the great read-it-later service Pocket (which Mozilla owns), both with a single tap...
Mozilla has a huge library of add-ons, and if you use the Foxified extension, you can even run Chrome extensions in Firefox. Best I can tell, there's nothing you can do in Chrome that you can't in Firefox. And Firefox does them all faster.
I've noticed that when you open a new tab in Chrome's mobile version, it forces you to also see news headlines that Google picked out for you. But how about Slashdot's readers? Chrome, Firefox -- or undecided?
The speed thing is real, by the way. Mozilla did a lot of engineering work to allow its browser to take advantage of all the multi-core processing power on modern devices, and it shows... I routinely find myself with 30 or 40 tabs open while I'm researching a story, and at that point Chrome effectively drags my computer into quicksand. So far, I haven't been able to slow Firefox Quantum down at all, no matter how many tabs I use... [But] it's the little things, the things you do with and around the web pages themselves, that make Firefox really work. For instance: If you're looking at a page on your phone and want to load that same page on your laptop, you just tap "Send to Device," pick your laptop, and it opens and loads in the background as if it had always been there. You can save pages to a reading list, or to the great read-it-later service Pocket (which Mozilla owns), both with a single tap...
Mozilla has a huge library of add-ons, and if you use the Foxified extension, you can even run Chrome extensions in Firefox. Best I can tell, there's nothing you can do in Chrome that you can't in Firefox. And Firefox does them all faster.
I've noticed that when you open a new tab in Chrome's mobile version, it forces you to also see news headlines that Google picked out for you. But how about Slashdot's readers? Chrome, Firefox -- or undecided?
Make it stop.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes Firefox has improved an amazing amount with the Quantum update. Yes- I moved off of Chrome.
But seriously... it's not like the messiah has returned. The hype surrounding this is unbelievable...
My experience is that Quantum is acceptably fast. Not impressively fast. It's only impressively fast when compared to previous versions of Firefox.
Why did I switch? Because Chrome causes problems with my audio subsystem which gets heavy use. I'd like to use my browser while the computer is routing audio streams. Chrome made that impossible (and was the only program which caused that kind of problem).
After 16 months of trying to solve the problem Firefox eeked out Chrome simply because it was no longer a "dog".
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Agreed, however I have had to handle loads of complaints for Quantum and I just can not even sort them out. It's the loss of TabMixPlus as an extension that is causing all these issues with staff now closing FF by mistake, losing tabs by not opening in a new tab and also multirow tabs.
When you have 200 staff all using Tabmix, that's a lot of people Mozilla have destroyed. Sure FF is faster but people are now taking longer to work around the extensions issues so it's not really a win-win situation. Hopefully
Re: (Score:2)
It's the expiring extensions and the too frequent updates that drove me from FF to begin with. Sounds like I won't be going back any time soon.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
That is the lamest shit reason. The move to webextensions is going to expand the ecosystem of maintained extensions, as it will allow developers to more easily develop for multiple platforms/browsers.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
My experience is that they progressively crippled Firefox with useless upgrades so that it became unbearably slow and very fragile (crashing several times a day for me). Then "Quantum" came out... and it runs faster than the utterly crippled versions.
Yeah. we removed your heart but the space left will allow us to bring in a new improved one "in the future". In the meantime, don't blame us,
Firefox without extensions/addons is about as useful as Windows 3.0
so I had to waste half a day finding installing and
Re: Make it stop.... (Score:3, Interesting)
Bullshit. The constantly updating plugins made it nigh on impossible to maintain in a professional environment. Any given week our entire studio would explode into a morass of "I can't work" complaints with FF suddenly updating and rendering custom plugins unusable. We'd lose half a day. Once we switched to Chrome we might occasionally run into problems with major security updates, but we were warned months ahead of time. We've never looked back, and we won't. On a personal level I'm far to wired into Googl
Re:Make it stop.... (Score:5, Insightful)
That is the lamest shit reason. The move to webextensions is going to expand the ecosystem of maintained extensions
Bullshit.
Many extensions cannot be ported over to the new system -- there are certain things that you simply can't so any more.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
That's not a counterargument - that's just changing the subject by bringing up an entirely different argument. The old extensions could stop working any time the browser updated. With WebExtensions extensions are not only much easier to make (in my experience), but they are future-compatible because they rely on defined APIs rather then just hooking into the browser's code du jour. So GP is correct: the move to webextensions is going to expand the ecosystem of maintained extensions, and that is "the lamest
Re:Make it stop.... (Score:5, Insightful)
It also lacks feature parity with the old plugin system. I've got a friend that I have locked onto 56 specifically because he needs (not wants) a toolbar for his password manager / form filler.
For someone who is almost blind and suffers significant neuropathy, going from a single click form fill to clicking on an icon, then navigating to a menu entry, then navigating to a sub-menu, then clicking on an entry is a non-starter.
And the interface churn is a very real problem and a valid complaint as well. Spend a week trying to learn a new interface at 400% magnification and tell me how often you'd like to repeat the experience.
Re: (Score:3)
I've just been upgraded to Quantum, somewhat earlier than I expected since I had thought I had turned off an autoupdate feature that was clearly still active. I would have deliberately updated soon, anyway.
I looked at Chrome over the summer. It lacks too many of the technical add-ons I have found useful in website analysis and development; despite its quickness, it is in my mind a much less capable environment. While FF's performance as a simple browser was much slower, the wealth of tools available and th
Re: (Score:3)
Nuke Anything Enhanced already supports FF 57.
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-... [mozilla.org]
Re: Make it stop.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Some of us use the browser to perform actual work and do not take kindly to having our workflow messed up because UX-tards.
self determination (Score:4, Insightful)
FTFY.
I've learned that there are three major classes of extensions.
First, those that improve security and privacy. These break nothing, other that badly or obnoxiously coded websites (which in the majority of cases are easily replaced by a different website, less badly or obnoxiously coded).
Second, minor tweaks to the UX. These also break nothing, other than totalitarian design fantasies of desktop + tablet supreme codebase unification. My most important UX tweak is the addition of a right click menu that enhances cut and paste behaviours (Make Link) by auto-formatting URLs in a variety of online formats along with various page metadata elements. I use it 100 times a day.
Third, major and intrusive tweaks to the UX. Into this category falls most of the tab bar tweaks. These extensions did consistently break, or become deprecated, or change their behaviour to cope with shifting ground under their feet.
Apparently you should curate your reading more carefully, because you've mainlined a biased sample. You've also fallen for the squeaky wheel fallacy, because this power user—who does know the difference between one type of extension and another—has never complained about technical developments to make Firefox more stable, and never abandoned FF in the first place.
I have complained about Mozilla's degenerating principles and priorities. Just on the communications front alone, they've treated their extension developers like shit. And why is that? Because Mozilla's decisions have been less and less technical, and more and more political.
I don't even know what values Mozilla truly holds anymore. I do know that it's not Chrome, and that Chrome is already too big for its britches, so I use Chrome as little as possible, because I value autonomy and self determination.
Self determination. You should try it some day. Sure beats posting as an AC fuckwad.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Its another gnome3/Unity/systemd:
They forced it on us with no warning, with no asking, and with significant changes in UI. This may be OK for nerds, but it certainly is not for the average user - and 50% of users are below average!
This is utterly unacceptable and antisocial behaviour - like slapping your customers round the face with a wet fish
Something needs to be done about the pig-fest developer community. And now. Probably time to give them a good slapping with re
Re: (Score:3)
Why did you allow your users to upgrade then?
Re: (Score:2)
right?
Re:Make it stop.... (Score:4, Informative)
Why did you allow your users to upgrade then?
Because Mozilla pushed the update as part of the normal daily updates, without even so much as a pop-up warning that it was going to happen.
The same thing happened to me. One afternoon last week, one of my kids comes to me telling me his computer is acting strange. After much digging I discover two things: First, the computer has some kind of malware on it that is doing some naughty shit. Luckily, I have the kids computers segmented from the rest of the network and each other, so the damage is contained. The second thing I discover is that Firefox on the kids computers automatically updated to version 57. My kids cannot have done it because they do not have permissions to install or run unauthorized software. I checked my own machine and sure enough, it had automatically updated to 57 as well. Any other time, I might not have cared so much, but this time it was criitical because Firefox 57 is not compatible with NoScript yet, and so the #^@&ing idiots at Mozilla thought the ideal solution to that problem was to just do the upgrade anyway and ignore the fact that NoScript did not work, by simply removing the Add-on altogether. Worst of all, all of this happened silently. Those imbeciles caused my sons computer to get owned by taking down an important layer of defense I had constructed to keep those computers safe.
The important lesson here is that NoScript is more valuable to me than Firefox, and having been so burned once, I will never again touch another Mozilla product as long as I live. NoScript was the only thing keeping our computers on Firefox. Since I obviously cant trust Mozilla to do the right thing, I have no choice but to move to an alternative. I don't like ScriptSafe as much as I liked NoScript, but Firefox is forever off the table, and that leaves microsoft or google.
Re: (Score:3)
I consider TabMixPlus indispensable and so do many of my colleagues. Glad to be on 52ESR courtesy of my distro, and hoping by the time they upgrade that TMP has been ported.
It would be best if Mozilla got off this "We know better than you do what you want or need in your UI" attitude, though.
Re: Make it stop.... (Score:3)
Re:Make it stop.... (Score:5, Insightful)
When you have 200 staff all using Tabmix, that's a lot of people Mozilla have destroyed. Sure FF is faster but people are now taking longer to work around the extensions issues so it's not really a win-win situation.
That's the big problem. Speed is nice, but speed by itself, isn't meaningful. The new Firefox design didn't just kill my favorite extensions, the developers of those extensions have given up because the new design makes it impossible to create a new version of certain extensions. There are some things that you simply can't do any more.
So, what good is a "fast" browser if it doesn't so what I want?
Re:Make it stop.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Well its this. We were approaching a monoculture in browsers. Firefox's move to Quantum was years in the making. It is a MAJOR overhaul of the browser that took years to pull off. It now competes head to head in performance and features, and offers an alternative with improved privacy. This is good for the web. It is good for freedom. Quantum is getting the press they deserve, IMO
Re: (Score:3)
It now competes head to head
Quantum is getting the press they deserve, IMO
I understand the former, but I don't see how that translated to the latter. Congratulate them on playing catch-up, give them a participation award, and then that's about the end of it. It's stopped being a turd and is now just another browser, hurrah. That maybe qualifies for one or two news stories, not continuous coverage in the tech media for 2 weeks straight.
There's been no less than 7 stories on Slashdot about Firefox Quantum since it was released 10 days ago, not to mention all the stories about the b
Re:Make it stop.... (Score:5, Informative)
It now competes head to head in performance and features, and offers an alternative with improved privacy.
The improved privacy is bullshit. WebExtensions breaks a large number of privacy plugins that blocked fingerprinting (Stop Fingerprinting [mozilla.org]), stopped redirects (NoRedirect [mozilla.org]), provided control over cross-site requests (RequestPolicy Continued [mozilla.org]), self-destructed cookies [mozilla.org], super-cookie safeguards (BetterPrivacy), and these won't be ported. David Teller of the Mozilla Foundation has stated "some of our priorities with WebExtensions are - improving privacy.
... [ycombinator.com]" Want to guess how he responded when he was asked how these privacy enhancing addons will be reintroduced to FF57? He went silent [archive.fo].
Then there is the Mozilla Cliqz partnership and the October experiment. "In August 2016, Mozilla
... made a strategic investment in Cliqz. Cliqz plans to eventually monetize the software through a program known as Cliqz Offers, which will deliver sponsored offers to users based on their interests and browsing history. [archive.fo]" "Mozilla is experimenting with including the Cliqz plug-in by default in its open source Firefox browser. [htmlgoodies.com]" Decide for yourself whether or not any of this is in the interest of privacy. Mozilla is drowning in its own bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you by chance know where the BetterPrivacy extension disappeared? Are there safe places where old versions of it can be found? I currently use the ESR version of Firefox.
Re: (Score:2)
super-cookie safeguards (BetterPrivacy)
FYI: BetterPrivacy's privacy-preserving functionality was absorbed into Privacy Badger. Download and install the latter.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
You can save pages to a reading list, or to the great read-it-later service Pocket (which Mozilla owns)
Thank you Mr. Mozilla Shill.
Every comment from anyone I've seen so far about the new Firefox has been "it's pretty good but how do I get rid of this Pocket bullshit".
Re: (Score:2)
Did you interact with any engineers on the Chrome team to find out if they know what is causing that behavior? I'd be interested to know. Makes me curious if it has to do with the DRM for audio and video in Chrome
One thing I've noticed in my experience - if a tab has active sounds and you haven't muted it, but you're playing a game, like say Doom, then it will 100% of the time seize control of the audio system from the game and only return control after a set period of time. If the tab is muted, this doesn'
Several ways to do that in Linux (Score:4, Informative)
> I wish I knew a way to assign and send browser audio streams explicitly to one audio device output, say a set of headphones while keeping any other audio output attached to the primary playback device (speakers).
On Linux there are many ways to do that. This page lists three (plus another one just for Flash):
http://jackaudio.org/faq/routi... [jackaudio.org]
Although the title of the page says Flash, three of the four methods are for the browser.
In Linux you can use patch bays to go crazy with arbitrarily complex connections between audio sources, effects, and outputs:
https://qjackctl.sourceforge.i... [sourceforge.io]
Hype (Score:3)
It's a nice improvement and it seems to be a success with users — except the ones that obsessively collect plugins and extensions — but no, it doesn't beat Chrome. Chrome's PDF handling is still better. Applications that involve panning around maps (google maps, zillow, etc.) work better in Chrome. And Firefox has a long way to go to match Chrome Developer Tools.
Never really thought much of Wired. Between the click bait and the left wing group think I'd say I've had it right all along.
The slowness is Google Maps is actually deliberate (Score:5, Interesting)
I looked at the code and behavior, and Google Maps deliberately uses massive amounts of requests in Firefox but much fewer requests in Chrome. Even though the exact same thing would have worked in Firefix too. Which leaves only deliberate behavior as an option.
Not surprising, coming from Data Kraken "do more evil" Google.
Re:The slowness is Google Maps is actually deliber (Score:5, Funny)
I looked at the code and behavior, and Google Maps deliberately uses massive amounts of requests in Firefox but much fewer requests in Chrome. Even though the exact same thing would have worked in Firefix too. Which leaves only deliberate behavior as an option.
Not surprising, coming from Data Kraken "do more evil" Google.
"Google Maps aren't done until FireFox won't run", then?
:D
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Nevermind that Maps has to make those requests because it needs to see if the browser actually has the functionality it's asking for but is already baked into Chrome.
Re: (Score:3)
Chrome quickly became the newest version of Internet Explorer with all the "standards" Google is deciding to make up and change without any consensus from anyone outside Mountain View.
And I make that comparison without regret, because Google is using the same creative dissonance Microsoft did to try to force Internet
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't have bad experiences on any of those sites.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft's new browser tackles PDFs pretty well
I saw weird issues with Edge's PDF support a while back. Edge wouldn't show images in some PDFs. The same PDFs worked fine in every other PDF viewer I tried. I haven't tried the PDFs again with the latest version of Edge so it's possible the problem's been fixed.
Re: (Score:2)
Edge.
LOL. Good one.
Edge might do well with PDFs, don't know, haven't tried it with PDFs. But I do know that as a web browser it's so primitive that it's completely useless.
Interesting, not really what I've been hearing. (Score:3, Interesting)
I wonder how much they got paid.
How about with extensions? (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
once you've installed the necessary 10-15 extensions
What are the necessary 10-15 extensions?
how's that performance then?
Benchmark it and report back.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Why do people post condescending shit answers like this?
The necessary 10-15 extensions are the ones they're using. You can search for people with similar problems.
"Benchmark it and report back"
Why bother when all they'll get is some condescending quip. They tried it and had issues. It's their experience.
For plugin comptibility, Quantum had no advantage over Chrome... that is... up until the last month or so. It seems there is a lot of momentum to move plugins to the new browser, which is excell
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Why do people post condescending shit answers like this?
How is it condescending? I asked simple questions with simple answers. You can answer them or you can't. Either way there's no need to panic.
Re: How about with extensions? (Score:2)
iâ(TM)d guess, because.
condescending:having or showing an attitude of patronizing superiority.
implying what he said is not true because you donâ(TM)t know what 10-15 addons they rely on would definately count as condescending.
Personally, it will take a lot for me to go back to firefox or chrome. A custom build of chromium does just fine and none of the nasty extras.
Re: (Score:2)
The necessary 10-15 extensions are the ones they're using.
I imagine theweatherelectric wanted the names of the necessary 10-15 extensions that DNS-and-BIND is using in order to analyze a sample.
maybe say "hey, if Greasemonkey and Noscript made the jump in the past couple months, write your plugin developers or hang in there... equivlents will likely appear"
Or how about "the author of the extension I need is waiting on a resolution of Bug #XXXXXXX"? In my case, it's Keybinder, and it's Bug 1325692 [mozilla.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously? You browse without extensions? The whole idea of Firefox is an extensible browser that requires extensions to be full-featured. Did we not know this...or...?
Let's see, Google Translate, something to generate QR codes to read pages on your phone, a download manager, something to download internet videos, privacy badger, ad blocker, no-script, art & creativity extensions because the default theme is bland and flavorless, you can keep going from there. Just go browse the depository and start
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You browse without extensions?
No.
I feel it's fundamentally dishonest to brag about browser speed
So provide the benchmarks with all your particular extensions installed that show the performance difference with and without extensions. Comments with no evidence provided to back the claims are tedious.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What are the names of the extensions that theweatherelectric uses, and what are the extensions that DNS-and-BIND uses, so that a reader of these comments may provide benchmarks under Firefox 52 and Firefox 57 for each of these sets of extensions?
Re: (Score:3)
the default theme is bland and flavorless
Bland and flavorless is just the way we like it. Now get off my lawn.
Whole idea of Firefox is privacy (Score:5, Interesting)
The whole idea of Firefox is *PRIVACY*. Chrome has access to the Google 'Advertiser ID', which in turn is linked to Google play, and google accounts, your credit card, name, address, phone number, linked to the location service (i.e. GPS track), the Wifi near you (i.e. who you are with) and if Google Assistant is onboard then recordings of everything you every said to it, and every website you ever visited that has a Google advert, Google metrics, Google content service, Google Tag Service etc etc etc etc. i.e. every website you ever visited.
So, anyone who's understands what Google is actually doing, switches to DuckDuckGo and Firefox to reduce the amount of data we voluntarily hand over to Google.
Firefox's main selling point is privacy.
Re: (Score:2)
The whole idea of Firefox is *PRIVACY*. Chrome has access to the Google 'Advertiser ID', which in turn is linked to Google play, and google accounts, your credit card, name, address, phone number, linked to the location service (i.e. GPS track), the Wifi near you (i.e. who you are with) and if Google Assistant is onboard then recordings of everything you every said to it, and every website you ever visited that has a Google advert, Google metrics, Google content service, Google Tag Service etc etc etc etc. i.e. every website you ever visited.
So, anyone who's understands what Google is actually doing, switches to DuckDuckGo and Firefox to reduce the amount of data we voluntarily hand over to Google.
Firefox's main selling point is privacy.
And where does Mozilla get 98% of its revenue (currently about $375 Million a year)?
Except for a brief fling with Yahoo, nearly all of Mozilla's revenue has come from Google. More than 2 Billion Dollars over the last 10 years. If you think that money is just some sort of gift, well, I think you just might be a little delusional. There is no way Google just hands over that amount of money and expects nothing in return.
Re: (Score:3)
Privacy is a weak selling point. It may be important to some but it is not what will make Firefox competitive over Chrome.
I know many people who understand what Google is doing and everything that it means regarding privacy, but they still are using Google as their search engine, because the search results are better.
For Firefox, it means that they need to make a good browser first. The privacy bits don't matter if no one wants to use a browser because it sucks. Firefox took over IE because it was just an o
Re: (Score:3)
I've been testing Firefox Quantum out and it's not quite as fast as Chrome for me. Very competitive and often indistinguishable, but for example it's attempts to save memory slow it down. I've got loads of RAM, so I'd prefer if it didn't purge tabs or delay decoding images.
The main attraction is the privacy features. At the moment Chrome has parity with a few light weight extensions, but Firefox seems to move much faster to block new abuses as they are discovered.
I'll probably wait for the next pwn2own to s
Re: (Score:3)
I'd say if you need 15 extensions to make it "useable" you're doing something wrong. I use 3 extensions: HTTPS Everywhere, uBlock Origin and MuteLinks, and I could make do without two of those if needed.
Re: (Score:2)
how's that performance then?
Depending on the extension, probably faster still.
Firefox review is true (Score:2)
just my 3 cents (Score:2)
I love the new Firefox. It IS fast.
and Google sucks for privacy, openness, and choice.
Sign in (Score:2)
If they want me to use this browser they need to allow other options for sign in, such as Google and/or Facebook and/or Twitter. There is no way I am making another account just for Firefox. I am in fact rapidly getting to the point where I refuse to make accounts with any new sites... Offer me an OpenID login or I walk.
Significant Improvements (Score:2)
I have noticed significant performance improvements in Firefox 57, so I'm happy about that. I have noticed a HUGE improvement when running Firefox 57 on my tablet. Prior versions would barely even load, much less function on my tablet. But 57 loads quickly and is then usable. Good job, Mozilla!
The only thing that was keeping me from completely ditching Chrome in favor of Firefox 57 was the unavailability of NoScript. But today, when checking on the progress of NoScript in Firefox 56, I was notified tha
sharp (Score:2)
Firefox Quantum Is The Browser Built for 2017 (Score:2)
That was part of the title of TFA.
Too bad 2018 is a month and change away.
By then FFox will be the browser for 2017, and some other will be the browser built for 2018 (and beyond)
Memory might be a challenge? (Score:2)
Speed? No idea actually, don't visit sites that need 'speedy' rendering I guess.
But the memory footprint is huge. Right now I have two FF browser instances open with task manager showing 5 FF processes running with their cumulative memory footprint being 800MB and I've had two occurrences of FF using just over 5GB of memory (according to task manager in Win10) which slowed my entire machine to a crawl. Interestingly the page involved in both those occurrences was slashdot! Meanwhile the same layout in C
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Back to 47.0 (Score:2)
ultra-mobile lives we all lead (Score:2)
"recognizing the multi-device, ultra-mobile lives we all lead"? Speak for yourself. I do 99.9% of my web browsing from my desktop PC, and so do a lot of people, even if it's not trendy. How about making some software for untrendy stationary people?
Quantum works very well on my Asus EEE 1GB (Score:5, Interesting)
That's a 32-bit, 1GB, Windows 7 based mini-laptop that I use when I travel. Previous versions of Firefox ran so slowly that I was about to replace the laptop by something more capable (think '20s delay when switching tabs'), but Firefox 57 runs well enough on it that this won't be necessary.
Oh, and why I like that laptop: unlike a tablet, it has a large enough disk that I can make backups of my photos during the trip. And it's light, small, and so cheap that it isn't worth stealing, so I don't feel worried leaving it in the hotel.
FTFY (Score:2)
Re:I consider Firefox Quantum useless (Score:5, Informative)
Quantum completely broke noscript
NoScript [mozilla.org] is available for Firefox Quantum. Read the developer's blog to get the latest NoScript status [hackademix.net].
Personally I use uBlock Origin and I've also set Firefox's built-in tracking protection [mozilla.org] to "always".
Re: (Score:3)
NoScript is available for Firefox Quantum. Read the developer's blog to get the latest NoScript status.
Half works for me. Works fine on the desktop. Noscript Anywhere no longer works on my phone. NoScript half runs, displays the UI and so on... but doesn't actually block scripts.
Hoping they fix that because trying to browse the web without noscript is miserable. there's flashing, moving shit EVERYWHERE.
Re: (Score:3)
The reload button is in the "customize" window. It's three clicks (and a drag) to put it wherever you want.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have evidence this is a "paid ad", or did you just make that claim up?
Re:Wired gets it dead-wrong, as usual. (Score:5, Informative)
Gone are pretty much all the extensions that separated Firefox from Chrome.
The developers of NoScript [hackademix.net] and uBlock Origin [mozillazine.org] say Firefox's WebExtensions API is the best of any browser. The API isn't standing still. New features are getting added [mozilla.org]. Firefox's implementation of WebExtensions does more than Chrome's does.
Re:Wired gets it dead-wrong, as usual. (Score:4, Insightful)
This may be frustrating, but this is really just a temporary problem. The new extension platform will eventually increase the number of maintained extensions by easing development, increase security.
Re: (Score:2)
Tell that to those who are expecting us to get work done *this* month.
Re: (Score:2)
Tell that to those who are expecting us to get work done *this* month.
Why not just not upgrade (there's ESR branch) until the situation gets better? Or hell, use Chrome as you likely already do.
Re: (Score:2)
It's about time that Palemoon get their own Slashdot stories
So submit some. Personally, I'd like to see a current, comprehensive benchmark comparison between latest release Pale Moon versus Water Fox versus Firefox versus Chrome versus Edge versus Brave. I'd also like to see charts on the percentage of user share browsers like Pale Moon have (might be difficult or impossible if they don't have their own user agent string).
Re:Speak for yourself, please. (Score:5, Insightful)
I've read this sentence about 50 times and I still don't know what would possess someone to write something like this
Isn't it obvious? Ten. Thousand. Dollars. This is an ad, pure and simple. Just read it: This is rhetoric written by a Mozilla marketing person.
What is the point of writing this?
Increasing market share. Mozilla have been looking at their metrics and have discovered that they've lost a huge number of users since 57 came out. So they've bought an article in wired to try to lure some unsuspecting people back from chrome. It's all right there in the text, talking about how firefox is now more chrome than chrome.
If these things are true and manifestly evident, there's no need to write this at all
The people this is written for switched to chrome years ago and are happy with it. They haven't seen the new firefox, and they don't care. This ad is trying to lure them back.
what's the end game for this idea?
They're hoping they can get more people to switch from chrome to firefox than the number of people who switched to pale moon or waterfox last week.
Who would buy into this idea that hasn't already?
Nobody. What they fail to understand is that the people who use chrome like it. They just don't get that becoming a crappier version of chrome isn't a sensible business plan. They've been told this over and over again but they have their fingers in their ears and they're going "lalalalalala". And now they're in panic mode because the things their users have been saying for the past year turned out to be true.
This smacks of "hey fellow kids, I'm cool too" type rhetoric.
It's a paid ad.
I switched to Pale Moon long ago and regret nothing.
Waterfox here, pale moon and firefox 52 (locked at that version, never to be upgraded) on my last remaining 32 bit system. Both are faster than firefox and don't have a terrible UI. I was particularly impressed by the way waterfox imported everything from firefox: addons, the tabs I had open, everything. Was probably the most painless migration I've ever done.
Re:Speak for yourself, please. (Score:4, Funny)
it would seem that you've mistaken me for a search engine.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Ooooooh, you were asking for data to support my claims. I see. I assumed that you were asking a question and were just too lazy to look it up yourself.
Do you have supporting data or not?
Sure do!
How many did switch
More than 5.
what's the percentage user share of Pale Moon and Waterfox?
Higher than it was before FF57 came out. If you want an actual number, it's greater than zero.
If you'd like more accurate data, I'd suggest a search engine. Or you could log into whatever interface you Mozilla marketing people have for your telemetry data.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure do!
This is useless.
you Mozilla marketing people
You're making another claim with no evidence. I'm nothing to do with Mozilla. There's no value in your fantasy world. Let me know when you have actual data.
Re: (Score:3)
This is useless.
That's exactly the type of response I've come to expect from Mozilla. For someone who claims to not be associated with them, you sure sound like them.
I'm nothing to do with Mozilla
Tut tut! Now you're making a claim with no evidence.
Let me know when you have actual data
I sure won't. What do I care what some random mozilla shill thinks?
Re: (Score:2)
Tut tut! Now you're making a claim with no evidence.
No. You're committing the logical fallacies of negative proof [wordpress.com] and wishful thinking [wordpress.com]. You have no credibility. Too bad.
Re: (Score:2)
wishful thinking
That's pretty funny coming from a Mozilla employee.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's just that I don't care what you have to say. What I don't understand is how you failed to notice that I've been trolling you since your first reply. I knew you were a Mozilla shill because I recognised your name from the approximately 30,000 other "firefox is great" comments you've made this week. I watched while others called you out for being a Mozilla employee and you resorted to name-calling. Talk about schoolyard.. When you replied to my comment it was just too juicy for me to pass up. Thanks
Re: (Score:2)
I've been trolling you since your first reply.
Cool. I was waiting for your admission. You've been reported.
Re: (Score:2)
yay!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've provided evidence that this person works for Mozilla several times.
Okay, where is it? Show me your proofs.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Just looking at his history makes it blatantly obvious.
Re: (Score:2)
But since Quantum uses Rust, it has better memory GC than the old FF written in C++, right?
I haven't ever used Rust, but apparently it allows manual memory management, unlikely a big proportion of modern programming languages. The memory allocation in C (whose features can be fully enjoyed in C++) is completely manual and, consequently, the given programmer is the only one to blame for any problem on this front. GC is a feature of managed memory (apparently, also present in Rust) and implies pretty much the opposite to the aforementioned manual memory management. So, you can certainly use C/C++ t
Re: (Score:2)
Not at all the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Also there are only 75 extensions or so.
No. As of right now there are 7,040 add-ons available for Firefox Quantum. You can check this stuff for yourself [mozilla.org].