Taking The Profit Out Of Killing 'Net Neutrality' (cringely.com) 92
Robert Cringely has a plan to ensure that internet providers will never profit from the end of net neutrality: We are being depended upon to act like sheep -- Internet browsing sheep, if such exist -- and without a plan that's exactly what we'll be. The key to my plan is that this is a rare instance where consumers are not alone. There are just as many or more huge companies that would prefer to keep Net Neutrality as those that oppose it... Those companies in favor of Net Neutrality obviously include the big streamers like Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and a bunch of others. They also includes nearly every big Internet concern including Google, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft. Those are some pretty big friends to have on your side -- our side...
Here's the link... (Score:5, Informative)
...to ZT [zerotier.com] that was so thoughtfully removed in the summary.
Re: (Score:3)
ZT traffic can't be read to determine what rules or pricing to apply
There's no need to read ZT traffic. There's no need to apply rules or pricing. They will just block all of it. 100% guaranteed.
If you think that Comcast/AT&T/Verizon, et.al., give a shit, you haven't been paying attention.
Re: (Score:3)
The ISP will just route all traffic 10m across the border and throttle it there.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They're posting this crap on a tech site, and they expect people to actually buy into it?
This is advertising bullshit. There is nothing about ZT that would prevent ISPs from throttling the shit out of it, or banning the traffic altogether. That's assuming that ZT would even have the capacity to deal with the traffic in the first place, which they don't.
It doesn't matter what kind of gateway you're running. ISPs can throttle/block any point of entry they want without net neutrality. If you run over their lin
Re: (Score:2)
Mod parent up. ZT is just a proprietary VPN system with a few fancy features. Nothing special about it.
Re: (Score:2)
Nice thought Cringely, but if Netflix used ZeroTier, somebody is going to pay more than $750 per month just for the electricity to power the switches that carry their traffic.
Lol... (Score:5, Insightful)
Running away from walled gardens to another walled garden is not a solution to the net neutrality problem and certainly doesn't "take the profit out" of it. It just moves that profit to another company.
/vertisement.
Re: (Score:3)
I only had a quick look at ZeroTier, but it doesn't seem to be a walled garden. It's a peer-to-peer network and their business model is to make money from support and closed-source licensing, while the software is available to the public under GPL.
Re: (Score:3)
I only had a quick look at ZeroTier, but it doesn't seem to be a walled garden. It's a peer-to-peer network and their business model is to make money from support
So they want to be the gatekeepers of the internet to protect us from the gatekeepers of the internet, and they will only fail in such a way as to generate a support request when they are failing to meet payroll? That doesn't sound like a win to me.
Re: (Score:2)
It's gatekeepers all the way down.
So to speak.
Re: (Score:3)
Running away from walled gardens to another walled garden is not a solution to the net neutrality problem and certainly doesn't "take the profit out" of it. It just moves that profit to another company.
/vertisement.
Yeah, I'm kind of not seeing how this is a solution. The FCC wants to make a multi-tiered Internet, where you pay more to get the data you want. With this... you pay more to get what you want.
That's even assuming it doesn't just get throttled into oblivion. Or worse, bought by Comcast or AT&T.
No, the FCC doesn't "want" that (Score:1)
The FCC wants to roll back imperial fiat which should have been legislated properly. The FCC also doesn't want to have to regulate ISPs as common carriers, because that's an incredibly expensive piece of work. Your internet is no different with the rollback of this fake "network neutrality" then it was for the 8 years Obama was in office and it was okay. And, for the record, nothing about this "network neutrality" prevented anything you feared happening to the internet. It would only have changed the words
Re: (Score:2)
It also won't save anyone from abuses that are anti-network neutrality.
The most likely scenarios are not full blocks, but "We give you 256kbps access to the Internet, but if X pays Y, we'll make Z's sites available to you at 1Gbps.
That could look like "Pay $10 an extra month and get smooth Youtube video!" or "Hey, Google, if you pay us $1M a year, we'll let our customers access Youtube unthrottled."
This "workaround" will do fuck all to prevent that from happening. Your VPN connection will continue
If not Zerotier, we will band together somehow (Score:4, Insightful)
The internet is not for sale by any pseudo owner. Fuck them. This is the commons and we can control it if we organize.
Re: (Score:1)
The internet is not for sale by any pseudo owner.
Actually, it is. That's EXACTLY what it is. It's thousands of individual networks - some very large - that are privately owned and are for sale. They're not a natural resource. You don't get to use them for free. They don't HAVE to provide peering relationships to other networks. They have payroll to meet, and other very big overhead expenses. You, on the other hand, feel entitled to free stuff that someone else has to work to create for you. There is nothing "commons" about things that other people invest
see PRC dude (Score:3, Interesting)
This approach (tunneling traffic to avoid the ISP slow lane) is too simple for a reason- it is trivial for the carriers, or anyone with simple flow data, to detect tunneled/VPN traffic and then route it prejudicially (even if the carrier cannot read the encrypted payload). Itâ(TM)s what PRC and other totalitarian regimes have been doing for years : penalizing tunneled traffic by default.
And then they completely refuse packets (Score:5, Interesting)
..from Zero Tier, because it "promotes cyberattacks." What do you do then?
Not practical? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why woudn't throttling this be practical? If the ISPs are free to throttle everything else, and they don't mind their customers suffering, why would they stop at a VPN, especially a VPN that is meant to stop throttling. In fact they can throttle it much more than any other type of content, since it just means that the users will stop using it and switch back to accessing their content directly.
Re: (Score:1)
You talk about ISP customers as if they were a homogeneous group; but they are not. There are many different classes of users. For example, we can divide users up into very high volume users, average users, and low volume users. ISPs don't mind making a small number of very high volume users suffer or force them to pay a premium in order to lower prices a little for their average users and expand their user bases
Re: (Score:3)
It's actually more practical to throttle everything other than their approved content from a technical standpoint. Whitelisting your golden IP ranges is rather easy.
HAHAHAHAHA wtf is this (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, lets solve this buy paying ZT a ransom instead of AT&T or Verizon.
No, I don't think so. This is just a (very) thinly veiled ad for yet another company trying to make a profit off providing access to services people are already paying for.
Re: (Score:1)
The reduced revenue will knock some sense into the greedy republican politicians
Except the greedy giant corporations in question are notably liberal in their politics and support, and it's that handful of giant corporations that's got the vested interest in maintaining a system with compliance costs so high that competition can't get started, even in tiny rural areas where those huge corporations you're shilling for won't bother to invest. Stop shilling for Comcast, shill.
Re: (Score:2)
paying ZT a ransom instead of AT&T or Verizon.
In this case it's paying ZT *and* AT&T or Verizon a ransom. Which easily illustrates *why* this is utter crap, the owner of the wire still has supreme veto power, so all a solution like ZT can do is give you warm fuzzies.
Several practical issues (Score:4, Insightful)
What the ISPs won't like about this plan is that ZT traffic can't be read to determine what rules or pricing to apply. They could throttle it all down, but throttling that much traffic isn't really practical.
If they can throttle popular destinations like NetFlix, or protocols like BitTorrent, why wouldn't throttling a VPN be practical?
Once all the video companies are on ZT, followed by social media and search, (don’t forget gaming!), that’s probably 80 percent of all Internet bandwidth.
For fast-paced games, low latency is very important and any kind of additional layer will add latency.
Re: (Score:2)
If they can throttle popular destinations like NetFlix, or protocols like BitTorrent, why wouldn't throttling a VPN be practical?
It's practical, but not desirable. Throttling a VPN is an all-or-nothing proposition - you throttle all traffic on that flow or none of it.
Re: (Score:2)
Right... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
So everyone in the country should send their traffic through a single VPN? How does that scale to 300m citizens, and what will stop the VPN company from throttling webpages that don't pay their internet baksheesh?
300 million citizens? Give me a break. 250 million of those citizens can't even fucking spell VPN, and they certainly don't give a shit about Net Neutrality.
These are the same citizens who will happily shell out an extra $10 per month for the "premium" internet tier just to feed their social media addiction. Those against Net Neutrality know this.
The masses proved long ago that ignorance is bliss. Don't expect them to start caring anytime soon.
Ethernet is a PHY spec (Score:2, Insightful)
"The sex symbol, airplane enthusiast and adventurer continues to write about personal computers and has an active consulting business in Silicon Valley, selling his cybersoul to the highest bidder." - [Emphasis Added]
After seeing this, he should really drop the "L" fro
Re: (Score:1)
Somebody doesn't know what Ethernet is apparently. I don't know what Cringely was trying to say, but nothing upstream knows about or cares if your system connects via Ethernet, WiFi, ATM, Token Ring, or IPoAC [wikipedia.org]. Ah
... this explains it ...
What are you talking about? It's rather obvious what he's describing, there's just no reason to use any of the other possible virtual appliances it could because that'd be distracting to folks who can sorta understand the metaphor, but don't know the technical details to figure it out on sight. And it'd REALLY confuse the folks who have to ponder it.
Stop being pointlessly irate.
Re: Ethernet is a PHY spec (Score:1)
Probably won't work (Score:1)
I don't think they'll throttle traffic down... I'll think they'll say "your monthly cap is 2/5/10GB... and you can pay $10 per month for 50 extra GB of access to video streaming (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube)". So using a VPN will just affect your basic cap...
How did this blatent ad get on slashdot (Score:5, Interesting)
There is not information here, no news, nothing funny just a blatant add for a company with a really expensive and really dubious sounding VPN. I view slashdot as my source of all news that is not fake. What went wrong here. @cowboy_neil - we need answers.
Re: (Score:2)
"Robert Cringely" are the key words. This idiot has a long, long history of trolling slashdot. My working theory is that he keeps finding backdoors in the article submission code because I can't imagine even the dumbest slashdot editor (it's a low bar, I know) hitting accept on his garbage.
Sigh (Score:3)
1) Blatant slashvertisement. Seriously. Stop it.
2) "They could throttle it all down, but throttling that much traffic isn't really practical."
If they can throttle the entirety of the Internet, except Netflix, they can certainly throttle all of ZT too.
Hulu (Score:1)
Hulu doesn't support net neutrality. They ban VPNs from using their service.
Re: (Score:1)
It's true that Hulu doesn't allow VPNs, but for a different, and potentially subtle (to some) reason. Some of their content agreements are likely region locked. Want to watch TV shows in the US market? Must come from an IP address that some third party company they contract with believes was recently physically located in the US. There are all kinds of problems with this, but it's not really about net neutrality. It's about content providers wishing to control who can access which media after how much
Uhhhm... No. (Score:2)
No, really, Just No.
1) This approach just puts all the eggs into one easily taxed basket.
2) Does NOTHING to combat last mile access issues, which is the real thorn in the side here (The same people that control the last mile, and thus prevent competition in their blocks, are the very same people behind wanting to murder net neutrality. They will just deny you access to this service over their network/refuse a peer relationship with them/charge you a shitload of money if they detect packets for this network
consumers, streamers, ISPs (Score:1)
Ro Khanna, prominent advocate of net neutrality, actually illustrated what's likely going to happen [twitter.com]: your all-you-can-eat plan gets broken up into smaller packages and you pay for each of those. Notice how full access costs pretty much the same under both "net neutrality" and "no net neutrality". It's unclear why he thinks this is not in the interest of "consumers".
Re: (Score:2)
Notice how full access costs pretty much the same under both "net neutrality" and "no net neutrality"
That illustration is of course flawed. There's no way it would cost the same, because all that specific example pricing would do is reduce revenue.
Sure, maybe the *average* user monthly fee wil lbe the same, but guarantee over the long run the per-user rate would increase, with them pointing to useless entry tiers as a way to say they are providing an affordable option.
Without net neutrality, Netflix and Netflix users need to pay slightly more on average, but others need to pay slightly less.
The cellular providers already have an answer to that, it's called indiscriminate throttling and caps based on amount of data transferred.
Re: (Score:2)
It's easy to work out if you come at if from the other angle: ISPs aren't pushing for this so they can make LESS money.
So, the "average" individual will pay more, both in fees to ISPs and in increased costs in services passed on to the individual by companies who are in turn paying more for "unthrottled" or even premium internet access.
A lot of advocates are unreasonable (Score:2)
I see people on social media saying "I pay for da interwebz, I'll do whatever I want and oh btw, I'll do it at the full speed I was 'sold.'" A lot of these are people that should know better, who should know that they were never sold a package with a QoS agreement with the ISP. The reason you can afford 75mbps+ at a rate that is supportable on a few bucks above minimum wage is precisely that "up to $Xmbps" in the contract and the other stipulations that make it clear they can impose QoS policies to give the
The Good Old Days (Score:2)
They damn well CAN throttle that much traffic. AT&T, Comcast, and the rest of the big ISPs all dream of the days of yore when there was AOL, CompuServe, and GEnie. Nothing but a few walled gardens, and the paying customers lived inside and almost never ventured out.
THAT is what they want, and how they will throttle. Comcast vs non-Comcast traffic is how it will be played. They'll prioritize THEIR VoIP over companies like Vonage, implicitly harming competition. Want NetFlix? Well, Xfinity Streaming is ju
Cringely indeed (Score:2)
This is not a solution, this is paying more for a new unproven service with an opportunistic ad.
First of all, Netflix or other services joining it is just wishful thinking. Come back when you have the vast majority of them already paying for it. This isn't how things works out there, throwing low prices thinking these companies will fish - you have to go directly at them and make a business proposition. If you didn't bother to even do that, how can you think people will buy it?
Pay us and the services will c
It's a good idea (Score:2)
But then ZT becomes an "ISP" of sorts (Score:3)
Sad to say, solves wrong problems (Score:2)
Activating a VPN does little to nothing to solve the throttling issue. The throttling is done against the upstream services, at the routing or "network layer", where the ISP's organize connections to local hosts. Simply making that connection from another host in a preferred region leaves the connections to that remote region sill simply leave the remote region throttled, as well, especially if this "single solution" VPN solution is detectable at the routers or firewalls and can be preferentially throttled
In the War Room at YouTube (Score:2)
I'd be intetested to hear what ideas those big players might come up with. If ad money and tracking should suffer I expect even ideas including hardware, finance and politics may be considered well within fair play. Drone and balloon meshes, a Youtube VPN, PACs to remove incumbents, federal lawsuits and hostile takeovers are all potential tools for such juggernauts. It just has to hit their bottom line, so they can then turn around and do the same favor for Pai's crowd. There should be people already wargam
Re: (Score:1)
The big players could move all of there operation under a single shared https domain, creating basically one big VPN, but without any need for changes at the user end. ISP's could throttle, but only all operations of all big players by the same amount. If they throttle all of it, the big players start there own ISP or take over same small ISP's, and compete with there un-throttled internet, with the throttled competition. The more they get throttled, the larger the demand fro there ISP business.
Re: (Score:2)
Kill the profit (Score:2)
It won't work, but here's what will. (Score:2)
I call it "don't feed the trolls," and it works like this. The moment an ISP starts throttling someone, this coalition of content providers blacklist that ISP. Anyone on that ISP gets a black screen telling them what's going on and contact their ISP to stop the throttling. No paid fast lanes, just the black screen.
This will work because which ISP wants to be the first one to lose Netflix, Facebook, Google, and so on?
Security through obscurity? (Score:2)
Another problem with this proposal is that only 0.01% of the population can understand what ZeroTier does, so even if ALL of them adopt it, they won't have a significant impact on the network. Also, the
The sky is not falling. (Score:2)