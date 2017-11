Petition Calls for Ouster of FCC Chairman Pai

Long-time Slashdot reader speedplane writes:Pai insists that "We saw companies like Facebook, and Amazon and Google become global powerhouses precisely because we had light-touch rules that applied to this Internet. The Internet wasn't broken in 2015 when these heavy-handed regulations were adopted, and once we remove them, I think we'll continue to see the infrastructure investment that will benefit digital consumers and entrepreneurs alike... I've talked to a lot of companies that say, look, we want to be able to invest in these networks, especially in rural and low-income urban areas, but the more heavy-handed the regulations are, the less likely we can build a business case for doing it."But New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says he's spent six months investigating " a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC's notice and comment process " for net neutrality, adding that "the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence." (Nine requests over five months were ignored.) And now over 65,000 people have signed a new online petition at WhiteHouse.gov calling for the immediate removal of Ajit Pai as the FCC's chairman, calling him "a threat to our freedoms."Meanwhile, The Verge has compiled " a list of the lawmakers who voted to betray you ," with each listing also including "how much money they received from the telecom industry in their most recent election cycle."