Petition Calls for Ouster of FCC Chairman Pai
Long-time Slashdot reader speedplane writes: Yes, we've all heard that net neutrality is on its way out, and it seems NPR was able to snag one of the few (the only?) interview's of Ajit Pai on its effect. Sadly, NPR's Rachel Martin stuck to very broad and basic questions, and failed to press Pai on the change of policy. That said, it's worth a listen.
Pai insists that "We saw companies like Facebook, and Amazon and Google become global powerhouses precisely because we had light-touch rules that applied to this Internet. The Internet wasn't broken in 2015 when these heavy-handed regulations were adopted, and once we remove them, I think we'll continue to see the infrastructure investment that will benefit digital consumers and entrepreneurs alike... I've talked to a lot of companies that say, look, we want to be able to invest in these networks, especially in rural and low-income urban areas, but the more heavy-handed the regulations are, the less likely we can build a business case for doing it."
But New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says he's spent six months investigating "a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC's notice and comment process" for net neutrality, adding that "the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence." (Nine requests over five months were ignored.) And now over 65,000 people have signed a new online petition at WhiteHouse.gov calling for the immediate removal of Ajit Pai as the FCC's chairman, calling him "a threat to our freedoms."
Meanwhile, The Verge has compiled "a list of the lawmakers who voted to betray you," with each listing also including "how much money they received from the telecom industry in their most recent election cycle."
The president was pretty busy, with Iraq and Afghanistan as wars he didn't start but needed to clean up, with the health care program, the difficulty of appointing any Cabinet staff in the face of an obstructionist Congress, and an economy reeling from two Asian wars and the housing market economic meltdown. I think we can safely say that he was _busy_.
And incidentally, the White House would probably be breaking the law to remove the Chairmen because some people didn't like his policies.
The FCC is literally an anti-democratic agency. It's entire purpose is to facilitate communication *services* provided by service providers. It's not to help people, it's setup in it's bones to help business.
You're right. What would I want the head for? That thing starts to rot and stink the place up.
Just dump the whole corpse.
It takes a special kind of retarded traitor apologist to compare a public petition to oust an elected official from their badly managed office to an actual lynching.
Maybe you should experience your hyperbole sometime.
Please. Let's stay civilized. Plucking a chicken is so cruel.
Just throw him in the tar pit and enjoy.
Here's hoping for a Slashdot Effect, in the most positive way, for that petition.
Interestingly I've seen Imgur posts linking to it with over 100,000 likes, but the petition has yet to raise 100,000 signatures! (76k at time of writing).
Let's rather go collect some money and buy us a ho ourselves. Have you read the article? Some of them go for less than 20k bucks, if we all chip in, maybe we can get a representative ourselves. Think about it: A congressman representing actual citizens. That could be revolutionary in US politics.
Folks today think signing a petition online, or taking part in a robofax attack against your local congressmen is civics.
I spent an hour friday talking to my congressman about both sides of this, and his office hadn't received a single call or mail about the issue. He wasn't uninformed, but his give a shit is low.
robofax / robomail campaigns? nobody cares. if you can't be bothered to put your own words and ideas down and participate in the civic process then you genuinely don't care about the issue. Regardl
Steve Bannon has already suggested regulating them as utilities
https://www.google.com/amp/s/s... [google.com]
Essentially the Democrats want one set of unpopular companies regulated. Bannon wants another set regulated. Right now the mainstream GOP is sticking to principle - ie that regulating either is bad and the status quo should stay. As US politics becomes more about shafting the other tribe and less about principles that might change though. I think it's fair to assume Trump is not overly concerned with abstract pri
I think "A threat to our freedoms" is polarized political mumbo jumbo and not going to serve anyone well in this discussion. The real claim here is that Ajit Pai has a sympathetic view towards corporations that is likely to be a conflict of interest and is using political spin to attempt to justify this position. The political spin is nonsense as far as I can tell. By the way, I'm sure a lot of this is coming from the US Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable. That's the real reason that Ajit P