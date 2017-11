Could Collapsing Antarctic Glaciers Raise Sea Levels Sooner Than Expected?

"We may be headed for an ice apocalypse which could result in the flooding of coastal cities before the end of this century," writes long-time Slashdot reader whoever57 . Grist reports on two of the largest and fastest-melting glaciers in Antarctica which "hold human civilization hostage."If sea levels rise by six feet, "around 12 million people in the United States would be displaced, and the world's most vulnerable megacities, like Shanghai, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City, could be wiped off the map."