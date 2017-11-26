Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Could Collapsing Antarctic Glaciers Raise Sea Levels Sooner Than Expected? (salon.com) 63

Posted by EditorDavid from the ice-apocalypse dept.
"We may be headed for an ice apocalypse which could result in the flooding of coastal cities before the end of this century," writes long-time Slashdot reader whoever57. Grist reports on two of the largest and fastest-melting glaciers in Antarctica which "hold human civilization hostage." There's no doubt this ice will melt as the world warms. The vital question is when... Together, they act as a plug holding back enough ice to pour 11 feet of sea-level rise into the world's oceans -- an amount that would submerge every coastal city on the planet... Each new iceberg that breaks away exposes taller and taller cliffs... In the past few years, scientists have identified marine ice-cliff instability as a feedback loop that could kickstart the disintegration of the entire West Antarctic ice sheet this century -- much more quickly than previously thought. Minute-by-minute, huge skyscraper-sized shards of ice cliffs would crumble into the sea, as tall as the Statue of Liberty and as deep underwater as the height of the Empire State Building. The result: a global catastrophe the likes of which we've never seen... When [land-based ice] falls into the ocean, it adds to the overall volume of liquid in the seas. Thus, sea-level rise.... All this could play out in a mere 20 to 50 years -- much too quickly for humanity to adapt...

A lot of this newfound concern is driven by the research of two climatologists: Rob DeConto at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and David Pollard at Penn State University. A study they published last year was the first to incorporate the latest understanding of marine ice-cliff instability into a continent-scale model of Antarctica... Instead of a three-foot increase in ocean levels by the end of the century, six feet was more likely, according to DeConto and Pollard's findings. But if carbon emissions continue to track on something resembling a worst-case scenario, the full 11 feet of ice locked in West Antarctica might be freed up, their study showed.
If sea levels rise by six feet, "around 12 million people in the United States would be displaced, and the world's most vulnerable megacities, like Shanghai, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City, could be wiped off the map."

  • The parable of the boy that cried wolf seems very apt for this story.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      Exactly, I just modded down that article submission as "not the best" but it still made it to the front page. Oh well, what can you do?

    • Re:How Were All of the Last Predictions? (Score:4, Funny)

      by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Sunday November 26, 2017 @11:58PM (#55627533)

      The world ended. Didn't you notice?
      - All the bees died and there's no food in the stores.
      - We all have 5 tropical diseases. My Ebola is really a bummer. Keeps me up at night.
      - New York City is underwater and the cast of Cats is anxiously clinging to the top of the Chrysler building, hissing at the rising water.
      - Polar bears retreated northward and are now all huddled around Superman's fortress of solitude drinking their last bottles of Coca-Cola.
      - Phoenix is so hot they moved their airport underground.
      - Everyone in Bangladesh drowned from the rising water. Some of us thought they'd step back from the surf rather than drown, because that's what we would do. But alas, the environmentalists were right.
      - Pineapples and bananas are a huge new cash crop in Siberia, but the Ebola everyone has is ruining people's appetite for smoothies.

      So, in short, every prediction came true. Even the ones that contradicted the other ones.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Nexion ( 1064 )

        Stop making sense you'll make their tiny little heads pop, lol.

  • Who the hell knows? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Could Collapsing Antarctic Glaciers Raise Sea Levels Sooner Than Expected?

    I dunno. Why don't we try it and find out?

  • I call bullshit on the claims (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Statements such as "If sea levels rise by six feet, "around 12 million people in the United States would be displaced, and the world's most vulnerable megacities, like Shanghai, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City, could be wiped off the map." are massive exaggerations. If this was even on the same side of the planet as reality those some places would be screwed every high tide.

  • Adapt not Evolve (Score:3)

    by Roger W Moore ( 538166 ) on Monday November 27, 2017 @12:20AM (#55627621) Journal

    All this could play out in a mere 20 to 50 years -- much too quickly for humanity to adapt.

    Humanity can adapt to changes on a far more rapid timescale than this. We don't have to hang around until we evolve gills we just move to higher ground and rebuild. This will involve social and economic upheaval and a reduction in the standard of living on a short timescale but that does not mean we cannot adapt to the change.

  • So there's not enough to worry about now? We don't have problems that need work this year? We have to worry about what "might happen"? I should be worrying that Mumbai might flood in 80 years? There's no chance they might find a solution between now and then? We all have to argue over who's the bigger bastards, the deniers or the over-reactors? Me, I got more important things to worry about

  • This space intentionally left blank.

  • I suppose all you Slashdot sheeple actually believe there is a place called "Antarctica" and that there are "glaciers" there. It's because you've been brainwashed by Marxist-run universities and their so-called "science" which is just SJW virtue signaling.

    You should view my series of 7-hour YouTube videos called, "Why Science is for Losers" and subscribe to my channel. Use the promotion code: "88_14WORDS_Hexen_WhiteWolfMRA".

    And don't forget to hit up my Patreon page, because bringing the truth to the mas

  • Many coastal cities are largely well above sea level. They may lose a few hundred feet to the ocean but they would not be submerged.

    In addition some coastal cities were raised or had seawalls and other protection put in place after earlier flooding or storms.

