Could Collapsing Antarctic Glaciers Raise Sea Levels Sooner Than Expected?

"We may be headed for an ice apocalypse which could result in the flooding of coastal cities before the end of this century," writes long-time Slashdot reader whoever57. Grist reports on two of the largest and fastest-melting glaciers in Antarctica which "hold human civilization hostage." There's no doubt this ice will melt as the world warms. The vital question is when... Together, they act as a plug holding back enough ice to pour 11 feet of sea-level rise into the world's oceans -- an amount that would submerge every coastal city on the planet... Each new iceberg that breaks away exposes taller and taller cliffs... In the past few years, scientists have identified marine ice-cliff instability as a feedback loop that could kickstart the disintegration of the entire West Antarctic ice sheet this century -- much more quickly than previously thought. Minute-by-minute, huge skyscraper-sized shards of ice cliffs would crumble into the sea, as tall as the Statue of Liberty and as deep underwater as the height of the Empire State Building. The result: a global catastrophe the likes of which we've never seen... When [land-based ice] falls into the ocean, it adds to the overall volume of liquid in the seas. Thus, sea-level rise.... All this could play out in a mere 20 to 50 years -- much too quickly for humanity to adapt...
A lot of this newfound concern is driven by the research of two climatologists: Rob DeConto at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and David Pollard at Penn State University. A study they published last year was the first to incorporate the latest understanding of marine ice-cliff instability into a continent-scale model of Antarctica... Instead of a three-foot increase in ocean levels by the end of the century, six feet was more likely, according to DeConto and Pollard's findings. But if carbon emissions continue to track on something resembling a worst-case scenario, the full 11 feet of ice locked in West Antarctica might be freed up, their study showed.
If sea levels rise by six feet, "around 12 million people in the United States would be displaced, and the world's most vulnerable megacities, like Shanghai, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City, could be wiped off the map."
How Were All of the Last Predictions? (Score:2, Troll)
The parable of the boy that cried wolf seems very apt for this story.
This article seems sensationalist. 100 years from now is a long time to predict much of anything, never mind the fact that the article just doubles the worst case scenario the scientists postulate. Carbon emissions won't continue at their current clip indefinitely, since the green revolution will displace our industrial-revolution based fuel sources. Also, any amount of terrain we lose will be dwarfed by the terrain gained from Antarctica, no longer covered in 3 miles of ice.
Then, theres the need to take wa
Are you for real... (Score:2)
But what about the pollution from the trillions of rocket launches, or were you planning on using a big straw?
A bit sensationalist [Re: How Were All of the...] (Score:2)
(responding to: how were all of the last predictions?)
Pretty accurate.
Yep. So far the predictions have been matching the measurements pretty well.
This particular article, however, verges on the sensationalist. Do note it's talking about sea level rise by the end of the century, not the next decade or two, and I also notice that, although what the actual scientists quoted talked about was two meters by the end of the century-- and note that this is on the high edge of what other scientists think, the authors of this article immediately jump to "but maybe it will be worse!" an
Yep. So far the predictions have been matching the measurements pretty well.
According to the data Gore projected the first time the boy cried wolf the Glaciers are supposed to be gone already.
Quit projecting so hard.
Re: A bit sensationalist [Re: How Were All of the. (Score:2)
That's a weird interpretation of the absolving outcomes of multiple commitees' investigatons.
If you mean accurate by calling out another boy calling wolf yes. Crying wolf is an accurate statement of this headline asking a question. Which by Rule the answer is NO. If they had the evidence they would make the claim, not ask it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Exactly, I just modded down that article submission as "not the best" but it still made it to the front page. Oh well, what can you do?
Re:How Were All of the Last Predictions? (Score:4, Funny)
The world ended. Didn't you notice?
- All the bees died and there's no food in the stores.
- We all have 5 tropical diseases. My Ebola is really a bummer. Keeps me up at night.
- New York City is underwater and the cast of Cats is anxiously clinging to the top of the Chrysler building, hissing at the rising water.
- Polar bears retreated northward and are now all huddled around Superman's fortress of solitude drinking their last bottles of Coca-Cola.
- Phoenix is so hot they moved their airport underground.
- Everyone in Bangladesh drowned from the rising water. Some of us thought they'd step back from the surf rather than drown, because that's what we would do. But alas, the environmentalists were right.
- Pineapples and bananas are a huge new cash crop in Siberia, but the Ebola everyone has is ruining people's appetite for smoothies.
So, in short, every prediction came true. Even the ones that contradicted the other ones.
Instead what we got was record temperature and an astronomical increase in ignorant assholes.
Versus know-it-all assholes who can’t even begin to explain (or understand) how climate models work. But somehow it’s the other guy who's “ignorant”.
Stop making sense you'll make their tiny little heads pop, lol.
Agreed, if only they could stop having children in this already over-populated world... THAT would be progress!
Who the hell knows? (Score:1)
I dunno. Why don't we try it and find out?
There's certainly a lot of them about, lately.
Fill the glass to the top with water so the ice sticks out the top. Watch what happens when the ice melts. Science. Thanks for playing, morons.
You do know that Antarctica is a continent, and the miles-thick ice sheet under discussion is on land, not floating, right?
Fill a glass to the top with water. Then, melt ice somewhere else, and pour the melted water into the glass. The glass will overflow.
You just forgot one point; a lot of ice is above sea level.
Come on dude! That's not what I was talking about. Have you ever seen pictures of glaciers hundreds of feet above sea level? My guess is that these things aren't really floating in sea water but are instead resting against the ground way down below somehow.
I call bullshit on the claims (Score:1)
Statements such as "If sea levels rise by six feet, "around 12 million people in the United States would be displaced, and the world's most vulnerable megacities, like Shanghai, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City, could be wiped off the map." are massive exaggerations. If this was even on the same side of the planet as reality those some places would be screwed every high tide.
Adapt not Evolve (Score:3)
All this could play out in a mere 20 to 50 years -- much too quickly for humanity to adapt.
Humanity can adapt to changes on a far more rapid timescale than this. We don't have to hang around until we evolve gills we just move to higher ground and rebuild. This will involve social and economic upheaval and a reduction in the standard of living on a short timescale but that does not mean we cannot adapt to the change.
End of the century? (Score:2)
No. <EOM> (Score:1)
This space intentionally left blank.
Coastal cities on cliffs (Score:1)
Many coastal cities are largely well above sea level. They may lose a few hundred feet to the ocean but they would not be submerged.
In addition some coastal cities were raised or had seawalls and other protection put in place after earlier flooding or storms.