YouTube's Search Autofill Surfaced Disturbing Child Sex Results (buzzfeed.com) 33
Several users are reporting that they found YouTube autocompleting search queries starting with 'how to have' with disturbing suggestions, including 's*x with your kids' over the weekend. From a report: A YouTube spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the matter is still under investigation. "Earlier today our teams were alerted to this awful autocomplete result and we worked to quickly remove it," the company said. "We are investigating this matter to determine what was behind the appearance of this autocompletion." We tried the same query on YouTube less than an hour before publication of this story, and we found "how to have s*x in school," and "how to have s*x with kids" were still surfacing in the results.
We have replaced it with... (Score:1)
Spidrman and Elsa doing creepy stuff
Re: (Score:2)
Sucks. Try looking for horse porn and all you get is dudes jacking off on My Little Pony toys. Disgusting!
Here come the torches and pitchforks (Score:1)
People want what they want. Kids like sex too.
It has been corrected now (Score:3)
Try to search Youtube for "Kunt and the Gang Sexy Kids" and you won't find his duet with Jimmy Saville's ghost.
Most likely it's just for fun (Score:2, Insightful)
Who hasn't typed disturbing things into a search engine just to see if you get results, or to shock the person watching you surf?
I can't take the query, "How to have sex with your kids" very seriously, since anyone who actually has kids probably knows how sex works, and predators seem to instinctively understand how to groom and control their targets... they don't need a manual for that part, either.
If the questions were about finding darknet child porn exchange forums, THEN I'd be more concerned about find
Re: (Score:1)
When a search engine proposes that phrase after having type only "How to have", it is quite disturbing. Dunno why you're brushing it off. Especially considering the many other "How to have" options
:
"How to have a merry christmas"
"How to have a good first date"
"How to have a successful job interview"
"How to have a great life"
"How to have Baron_Yam arrested for Pedo apology"
Obviously, Youtube and Google have come to rely way too much on "The Algorythm", and as many have pointed out, they are doing such a g
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm... so I guess even racists have become more politically correct. The autocomplete results for "how to lynch" do of course include "a black person" but not "a ni....".
Great. The system works. Yeah, they still wanna hang them, but at least it's not offensive!
Re:Most likely it's just for fun (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone has kids knows that the answer in how to have sex with kids is to call Grandma or a babysitter for the evening, to to a restaurant with your spouse and then go straight in a motel or if you feel fancy, search a quiet spot, park there and put newspapers on the car's windows.
Exactly. It doesn't surprise me that "how to have sex with kids" and "how to have sex kids" top the list especially during a holiday weekend. How the "your" got inserted is a slight mystery but it's possible that either people are typing it that way or google is somehow inserting the your for some reason.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder what it says about my view of the world compared to yours that I went straight to the "must be about sex predators" and you saw the innocent alternative.
BTW - letting the kids play video games or watch a movie works just fine... with a privacy-lock doorknob or a barrel bolt on the master bedroom door just in case.
Personalized search results (Score:3)
My impression was that your previous searches would influence your autocompletes. I don't get the same results, mine are quite innocuous.
That being the case, I have to wonder about the people reporting this.
Re:Personalized search results (Score:4, Funny)
Exactly. With "how to have" my first auto-complete result is "a life"...
Umm...
Never mind.
Re: (Score:1)
I just tried it on a clean system that have never searched YouTube in its existence, and got the exact same results as shown in the linked image. If you aren't getting them, it's because you have enough history of searching YouTube (I pity you) overriding it.
An act of deliberate Google bombing? (Score:1)
Or are we really having a large group of pedos entering obvious search terms into youtube where sexual material (or even nipples) is usually erased within minutes?
Someone gamed the Youtube search engine to generate a story. Nothing to see here, move along.
Re: (Score:2)
No, there's likely something else going on, adland has a pretty good article on it. [adland.tv]
Easy fix (Score:3)
Turn off the "personalized search results" you pervert!
could be worse (Score:3)
Well, at least it's s*x and not sex.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, at least it's s*x and not sex.
Yeah but it could be anyone of these things as well
x
sx
ssx
sssx
ssssx
etc
It's that old sawhorse of "now you have two problems"
Self-enforcing (Score:2)
whats nex (Score:2)
Drum roll please... (Score:2)
Is there a reason that the autocomplete should ever ever ever ever autocomplete "sex" at all? How complicated is this?
You wouldn't finish your wife's sentences in public that way either. This isn't advanced AI. If you want to search for "sex", you get to type "sex" yourself.
Very complicated.
Troll query (Score:1)
get a good criminal defense lawyer (Score:2)
get a good criminal defense lawyer