Nearly 4 Million Bitcoins Lost Forever, New Study Says (fortune.com) 49
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to new research from Chainalysis, a digital forensics firm that studies the bitcoin blockchain, 3.79 million bitcoins are already gone for good based on a high estimate -- and 2.78 million based on a low one. Those numbers imply 17% to 23% of existing bitcoins, which are today worth around $9,700 each, are lost. While others have speculated about the number of lost bitcoins, the Chainalysis findings are significant because they rely on a detailed empirical analysis of the blockchain, where all bitcoin transactions are recorded.
Have They Looked Under the Seat Cushions? (Score:5, Funny)
Tip: If that tune is stuck in your head now, Harvard researchers have found a cure. Painful as it, if you sing/play in your mind till it reaches the end, then it will be gone.
And nothing of value was lost (Score:4, Insightful)
Did they look in the storage closet? (Score:1)
Just follow the candy bar wrappers and empty Starbucks cups.
Incorrect subject (Score:1)
More like 4 million coins they just assume are lost forever. I'm not sure why everyone assumes Satoshi's original 1 million coins are just lost forever. I'd say he's likely just holding them and playing the long game on it. BTC is still fragile, and if he started cashing them in, people would likely freak out and prices might start plummeting, possibly sending BTC into a death spiral. If one really believes in the long term success of BTC, they'd hold those coins until BTC is a true success, is in use every
I'd disagree on two points. First, it's very likely people mined some Bitcoin and forgot about them or at least how to access them.
This is very likely the case. Back at the start when it was worth shit I mined about a dozen BTC. Lost them when I reformatted my computer and didn't even remember until years later when it would have been worth over $1,000.
Pretty sure I did mine a bitcoin (Score:1)
Back in the beginning when you could do that on your home PC in a reasonable period of time.
Then I formatted the computer to restore the OS, and never thought of the wallet.dat.
Oh well.
Re:Pretty sure I did mine a bitcoin (Score:4, Interesting)
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-w... [bbc.co.uk]
If you did it back in the beginning, you would have mined multiples of 50 coins.
Supply and demand (Score:2)
I guess that's one way to drive up the "value" of bitcoins. Fixing the money supply to a finite resource (real or calculated) is by and large not a good idea. Especially one that can be easily lost.
That depends on your purpose. It's a good idea if you mostly use it for storing your wealth, and doing occasional transactions. It's not a good idea if you want to run a national economy on it. I don't think anybody is trying the latter.
Bitcoin is like lupus; it looks different every time it's promoted.
Indeed, it was not so long ago (even in Internet time) that proponents were claiming you could use Bitcoin alone to get by in the world.
Sticking with the specific case of Bitcoin, and not the general case you appear to be making, no, no it is not. Mostly because Bit
Shifting the goal posts, I see.
The speculation bubble of gold has been surviving for thousands of years.
Ahh, so you weren't making a general case and you're a Bitcoin lunatic.
Noted.
So a follow-up...
Think when the bubble pops it's all going away? Or do you think it will return to a baseline value and stabilize?
Gold (Score:2)
Which has a lot to do with why we don't base our money supply on the gold standard anymore.
I agree, but people are using gold as a safe haven to store wealth, which was my point.
It worked pretty well for that length of time because more was being mined to make up the difference of increasing wealth and it's still being mined at a thousand tons a year. Once bitcoins are mined out the parallel stops working on a far shorter time scale.
Risky store of wealth (Score:2, Troll)
Bitcoin as a store of wealth? Maybe if you like a HUGE amount of risk on a highly speculative asset.
Listen to bitcoin advocates sometime. More than a few would like to replace all fiat currencies with bitcoin or something similar. Their arguments are largely unconnected to economic reality but they seem to believe them all the same.
Over time, the volatility will get less, and the value will stabilize. Right now, the risk is high, but potential rewards are high too.
There are nutcases everywhere. None of these people are in a position of power where they could actually accomplish this "vision".
Of all the problems with Bitcoin... (Score:2)
This is only sort of a problem.
Much like we don't know exactly how much wealth is hiding under someone's mattress (or stored in the form of precious items that could be sold at any time) yet we still manage to find a value for currency that in modern times more or less represents a fraction of GDP... Bitcoin will find a value regardless of how much is lost.
If there's confidence a certain percentage of tokens have become permanently inaccessible, their 'confirmed' loss from the Bitcoin economy will encourage
Old money dies in the bitcoin world (Score:2)
You know, this makes the whole shit much more appealing. Kinda like the cocoa beans the Aztec used(IIRC, at least one of those cultures around the Mesoamericas), it's perishable wealth. Spend it or watch it rot.
Good. Spend your bitcoins while you can, make the money change hands. That's what drives an economy, people. The less you're able to save, the better.
It feels like late 2000 again! (Score:2, Interesting)
It's beginning to feel a lot like late 2000 again. Those who were around then will remember how much hype there was around technology, and how the various stock market indices were constantly hitting new highs. Profit was the last thing that businesses were thinking about; it was all about growth. Even the most outlandish ideas were taken seriously. The future outlook was nothing but pure optimism.
Then it all came crashing down just a few short months later.
Just look at the outrageous valuations of so many
In the year $2000, Amazon was trading for $100 a share, and Apple was going for $4.95
you mean late 90's? Tech bubble popped Aug 21, 1999.
Does it matter? (Score:2)
US coins/bills that are lost are simply made again. You can't do that with bitcoin.
