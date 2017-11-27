Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Bitcoin Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Nearly 4 Million Bitcoins Lost Forever, New Study Says

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to new research from Chainalysis, a digital forensics firm that studies the bitcoin blockchain, 3.79 million bitcoins are already gone for good based on a high estimate -- and 2.78 million based on a low one. Those numbers imply 17% to 23% of existing bitcoins, which are today worth around $9,700 each, are lost. While others have speculated about the number of lost bitcoins, the Chainalysis findings are significant because they rely on a detailed empirical analysis of the blockchain, where all bitcoin transactions are recorded.

  • Have They Looked Under the Seat Cushions? (Score:5, Funny)

    by nsuccorso ( 41169 ) on Monday November 27, 2017 @10:25AM (#55629655)
    How about the vacuum cleaner bag?
    • Glove box, don't forget the glove box and the central console, under all the usb cables, candy wrappers, Taco Bell sauce sachets and the long forgotten CD of Barney Rhymes. "I love you. You love me..."

      Tip: If that tune is stuck in your head now, Harvard researchers have found a cure. Painful as it, if you sing/play in your mind till it reaches the end, then it will be gone.

  • And nothing of value was lost (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, 2017 @10:29AM (#55629685)

    N/t

    • Not necessarily... I mean, if you owned them and sold them before the whole thing tanked you'd be in a pretty good place right now.

  • Just follow the candy bar wrappers and empty Starbucks cups.

  • Incorrect subject (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    More like 4 million coins they just assume are lost forever. I'm not sure why everyone assumes Satoshi's original 1 million coins are just lost forever. I'd say he's likely just holding them and playing the long game on it. BTC is still fragile, and if he started cashing them in, people would likely freak out and prices might start plummeting, possibly sending BTC into a death spiral. If one really believes in the long term success of BTC, they'd hold those coins until BTC is a true success, is in use every

    • Bitcoin is the chosen currency for the black market, the black market in every nation on Earth. That gives it value, but it also means the creator of it would be hunted until the day he died if he left any trace of himself anywhere. I seriously doubt the ~9 billion dollars worth of Bitcoin he has, if he were to cash it all in, would do more than get seized by the US government, get him thrown in jail for life of suicided, and result in the subsequent collapse of Bitcoin. They can't stop something which d

  • Pretty sure I did mine a bitcoin (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Back in the beginning when you could do that on your home PC in a reasonable period of time.

    Then I formatted the computer to restore the OS, and never thought of the wallet.dat.

    Oh well.

    • Re:Pretty sure I did mine a bitcoin (Score:4, Interesting)

      by amalcolm ( 1838434 ) on Monday November 27, 2017 @10:38AM (#55629755)
      There was a BBC article a few years ago about a man trolling though his local rubbish dump looking for a HDD with bitcoins on:
      http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-w... [bbc.co.uk]
    • Yeah, I had five at one point. Totally forgot about it because it was worth squat. But who are we kidding, I totally would have sold when it hit $10 each anyway for a free $50. This way I at least get to dream of that $50,000 I could've had.
      • That's the reality for most of the early miners: they probably all cashed out early-ish. There's a few stories of people hanging on to them longer for whatever reason, like that student who lost the password for his wallet, and finally found it when his stash was worth €300k or so. He bought an apartment with it, and good for him... but that same stash would be in the low 8 figures today.

    • Back in the beginning when you could do that on your home PC in a reasonable period of time.

      If you did it back in the beginning, you would have mined multiples of 50 coins.

  • Those numbers imply 17% to 23% of existing bitcoins, which are today worth around $9,700 each, are lost.

    I guess that's one way to drive up the "value" of bitcoins. Fixing the money supply to a finite resource (real or calculated) is by and large not a good idea. Especially one that can be easily lost.

    • Fixing the money supply to a finite resource (real or calculated) is by and large not a good idea

      That depends on your purpose. It's a good idea if you mostly use it for storing your wealth, and doing occasional transactions. It's not a good idea if you want to run a national economy on it. I don't think anybody is trying the latter.

      • > It's not a good idea if you want to run a national economy on it. I don't think anybody is trying the latter

        Bitcoin is like lupus; it looks different every time it's promoted.

        Indeed, it was not so long ago (even in Internet time) that proponents were claiming you could use Bitcoin alone to get by in the world.

        >It's a good idea if you mostly use it for storing your wealth

        Sticking with the specific case of Bitcoin, and not the general case you appear to be making, no, no it is not. Mostly because Bit

        • Mostly because Bitcoin has no value beyond speculation

          Shifting the goal posts, I see.

          every speculation bubble in history has had more people lose than win trying to time that.

          The speculation bubble of gold has been surviving for thousands of years.

          • Ahh, so you weren't making a general case and you're a Bitcoin lunatic.

            Noted.

            • So a follow-up...
              Think when the bubble pops it's all going away? Or do you think it will return to a baseline value and stabilize?

          • Gold (Score:2)

            by sjbe ( 173966 )

            The speculation bubble of gold has been surviving for thousands of years.

            Which has a lot to do with why we don't base our money supply on the gold standard anymore.

            • Which has a lot to do with why we don't base our money supply on the gold standard anymore.

              I agree, but people are using gold as a safe haven to store wealth, which was my point.

          • It worked pretty well for that length of time because more was being mined to make up the difference of increasing wealth and it's still being mined at a thousand tons a year. Once bitcoins are mined out the parallel stops working on a far shorter time scale.

      • It's a good idea if you mostly use it for storing your wealth, and doing occasional transactions

        Bitcoin as a store of wealth? Maybe if you like a HUGE amount of risk on a highly speculative asset.

        It's not a good idea if you want to run a national economy on it. I don't think anybody is trying the latter.

        Listen to bitcoin advocates sometime. More than a few would like to replace all fiat currencies with bitcoin or something similar. Their arguments are largely unconnected to economic reality but they seem to believe them all the same.

        • Bitcoin as a store of wealth? Maybe if you like a HUGE amount of risk on a highly speculative asset.

          Over time, the volatility will get less, and the value will stabilize. Right now, the risk is high, but potential rewards are high too.

          More than a few would like to replace all fiat currencies with bitcoin or something similar.

          There are nutcases everywhere. None of these people are in a position of power where they could actually accomplish this "vision".

  • This is only sort of a problem.

    Much like we don't know exactly how much wealth is hiding under someone's mattress (or stored in the form of precious items that could be sold at any time) yet we still manage to find a value for currency that in modern times more or less represents a fraction of GDP... Bitcoin will find a value regardless of how much is lost.

    If there's confidence a certain percentage of tokens have become permanently inaccessible, their 'confirmed' loss from the Bitcoin economy will encourage

  • You know, this makes the whole shit much more appealing. Kinda like the cocoa beans the Aztec used(IIRC, at least one of those cultures around the Mesoamericas), it's perishable wealth. Spend it or watch it rot.

    Good. Spend your bitcoins while you can, make the money change hands. That's what drives an economy, people. The less you're able to save, the better.

  • It feels like late 2000 again! (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's beginning to feel a lot like late 2000 again. Those who were around then will remember how much hype there was around technology, and how the various stock market indices were constantly hitting new highs. Profit was the last thing that businesses were thinking about; it was all about growth. Even the most outlandish ideas were taken seriously. The future outlook was nothing but pure optimism.

    Then it all came crashing down just a few short months later.

    Just look at the outrageous valuations of so many

  • I might be totally off base here, but does this matter? How many US coins are lost, recycled or destroyed?

