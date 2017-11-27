Justices Ponder Need For Warrant For Cellphone Tower Data (apnews.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a report: Like almost everyone else in America, thieves tend to carry their cellphones with them to work. When they use their phones on the job, police find it easier to do their jobs. They can get cellphone tower records that help place suspects in the vicinity of crimes, and they do so thousands of times a year. Activists across the political spectrum, media organizations and technology experts are among those arguing that it is altogether too easy for authorities to learn revealing details of Americans' lives merely by examining records kept by Verizon, T-Mobile and other cellphone service companies. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court hears its latest case about privacy in the digital age. At issue is whether police generally need a warrant to review the records. Justices on the left and right have recognized that technology has altered privacy concerns. The court will hear arguments in an appeal by federal prison inmate Timothy Carpenter. He is serving a 116-year sentence after a jury convicted him of armed robberies in the Detroit area and northwestern Ohio.
I've been in the vicinity of a strip club in Rantoul, Illinois, but that doesn't mean I was getting a lap dance from a one-armed stripper.
Well, I was getting a lapdance from a one-armed stripper, but the fact that I was in the vicinity doesn't prove anything.
If police want information from a goddamn phone, they need to get a goddamned warrant.
And phone companies are often subsidized by government,
Not just subsidized - all of them receive their corporate charter from government. In telecommunications, they rely on government-created and enforced rights on parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. Verizon is just as much beholden to the US government as the East India Company was to the UK - I don't think you can really separate them.
And phone companies are often subsidized by government, which means they are always willing to part with it, no matter how legally irrelevant.
Many phone companies have a written policy of releasing customer data only when legally compelled to do so.
I would take the side they don't need a warrant for the cell tower triangulation data if the phone company is willing to part with it.
If no warrant is required, then how is the phone company supposed to know it is a legitimate crime investigation, and not some cop trying to track down the guy dating his ex-girlfriend?
Many people assume that getting a warrant is an undue burden. Most jurisdictions have judges available or on-call 24/7, and a judge can review and issue a warrant in a few minutes if it is clearly justified.
So basically, what you're saying is, "If you don't want your phone calls eavesdropped, you should not use a device that broadcasts them over radio frequency."
If police should need a warrant to listen in on phone calls, they should need a warrant for location information as well. Remember, this location information is between you and the phone company.
And why is it such a horrible burden for law enforcement to obtain a warrant in the firs
Well, I was getting a lapdance from a one-armed stripper
Alas, if only the deciding case was a serial lapdance recipient instead of a serial armed robber.
Let's say there was stripper murdered behind the strip club. So the police check the phone data, and 1000 people were in the vicinity. Then a few days later there is another murder behind another strip club, and another 1000 people were in the vicinity at the time of the murder
... but there is this one guy that was at both places. The police might want to talk to that guy.
Requiring the police to get a warrant may slow this process down by several minutes.
This isn't about getting information from a phone
How did they already have the data? (Score:2)
Unacceptable. This is not public information; even voluntary release of your information by the tower operator should be considered a search of your private dealings. We have wire tapping laws because you can just ask the telco to tap a persons line--voluntary release of data by the telco--and that serves as a stand-in for illegally entering your house without a warrant and placing listening devices (search).
Obtaining non-public information from a third party is akin to wire tapping. It's not the sam
It is not public information, but it is also not yours, or my information that we own. It is like getting the video from the liquor store cameras to ID the bastard that just robbed it.
It is exactly the same thing, information about your whereabouts from a third party. No warrant needed.
And if you think that only the Cell companies are tracking your every move, you're very mistaken. Every large box store, every website, every app, everything you do is being tracked right now. Short of being a luddite cave dw
It is not public information, but it is also not yours, or my information that we own. It is like getting the video from the liquor store cameras to ID the bastard that just robbed it.
In which case you know there was a robbery and you have reason to believe the video contains the details of the crime.
That's a bit different than walking in and saying, hey, give me all the video on this guy. No reason, just I want it. It's also a bit different from the liquor store reporting a crime and surrendering video related to the details of that crime: they're not under law enforcement order to surrender that information, and are attaching it as relevant to a crime which has been committed aga
1) As a libertarian, I would prefer a vastly more limited government that fought real crimes like theft, and assault and less on non-crimes like drugs and alcohol.
2) As a libertarian, I would prefer the corporate guardians of information said "Can I have a warrant please" and not willingly give up information just because it is the police. In fact, I would prefer if EVERYONE said that to a cop when they ask questions.
3) The world isn't libertarian, but is tending more towards the fascism (real kind, not the
Are radio signals not public? (Score:2)
This is not public information
Yes and no. If the location is only record by the cell company, no it is not public. However if law enforcement adds antennas to CCTV and other government equipment, then location may be public. Your cell phone is broadcasting a signal via radio. Law enforcement may be able to passively listen and log, not emulate a cell phone tower, but just listen to broadcast radio signals. The matchmaking signals between equipment, not the conversation between people?
Err on side of rights (Score:2)
> When, exactly, did getting a warrant become such a burden on law enforcement?
Shortly after the police discovered they could get access to information they wanted, and as soon as they realized they could get it faster without a warrant.
Life sentence... (Score:4, Insightful)
The accused in the case robbed some Radio Shacks and cell phone stores and (ironically) stole phones. He didn't kill or seriously maim anyone.
How does what amounts to a life sentence make sense for this crime? Especially while pharma CEOs who get people hooked on opioids, polluters who cause cancer clusters, etc walk free.
Answer: it was his punishment for requesting a jury trial, not entering into a plea bargain under threat of a severe sentence. This case embodies a lot of what is wrong with the American injustice system. Even if you have no sympathy for the accused, remember that the taxpayers will be paying to jail him for life, instead of giving him a reasonable sentence and rehabilitating him.
This is money that can be spent on other services or simply returned to the taxpayers. Beyond disgusting.
How does what amounts to a life sentence make sense for this crime?
Because robbery with a firearm carries a minimum mandatory sentence. He was convicted of several counts, which all add up. I have mixed feelings about this - the sentence seems excessive, but this wasn't a single lapse in judgement. He's a violent criminal, and society may very well be better off with him locked up, cost be damned. I don't know what the parole rules are for federal armed robbery, but I suspect he'll be released earlier than his life sentence would let on.
Congress abolished Federal parole in the 1980s. At most, he'll get ~25% credit for time served, which is still essentially a life sentence.
He WAS a violent criminal at one point in his life. Without knowing the background, he might well be able to be rehabilitated. Cases like this are why mandatory minima and lack of parole based on actions in prison are a bad idea.
Obama and his attorneys general were moving towards a fairer sentencing regime. I suspect that Trump and his evil elf from Alabama will undo
According to the decision [brennancenter.org] it wasn't just robbery:
At his signal, the robbers entered the store, brandished their guns, herded customers and employees to the back, and ordered the employees to fill the robbersâ(TM) bags with new smartphones.
There's a world of difference between shoplifting or even smashing a window and stealing phones after closing and an armed robbery where you put a gun to the face of some poor clerk. In the former cases, I would probably be inclined to leniency and rehabilitation (at least for the first 8 offenses) because they are crimes that don't involve direct violence against another human being.
I would also be inclined to leniency if this was a one-time offense or some
Your and my definitions of "leniency" just differ. A harsh sentence for a non-murder crime (remember, people were threatened, not actually harmed) should be 15-20 years, not life. Leniency would be something like 1-5 years.
That's the way it works in most of the civilized world outside the US. A system that locks up 1% of its adult residents is broken.
116 Years?!? (Score:3)
Armed robbery is bad, and multiple armed robberies is worse, but 116 years seems like overkill.
I know it's not the point of the article... but I feel like the sentencing algorithms have some bugs.
Bugs? No. They're features.
The laws are just written and enforced by authoritarian garbage for the most part. The scum WANT cops and prosecutors to be able to bully accused people into a plea bargain under threat of a life sentence, instead of allowing people to exercise their God given right to a jury trial.
The US is far from a "free country" -- it has an authoritarian and Puritanical streak as wide as the country itself.
He probably gambled and lost (Score:2)
Our entire system is designe
The real scum... (Score:2)
are the media pimps and lobbyists who make money on people remaining afraid, despite crime being at a 50 year low, and the US generally being a safe country.
Though I'm not going to excuse the American voters just because they're "frightened," either.
Actually, in civilized countries, there IS an expectation of privacy in business records. The EU actually has data retention limits that require deletion of such data after a specific time period. Location data is also considered personal, not strictly a business record.
If someone used cell location data to (say) stalk a celebrity, would the "business record" argument fly? What's wrong with cops having to ask a judge for a warrant? Why should police be given any more power than they need?
Argument Transcripts (Score:2)
As the oral arguments for this case will be heard Wednesday, you'll be able to download the Argument Transcripts [supremecourt.gov] on Wednesday afteroon, or Thursday Morning.
While the questions asked don't necessarily indicate how judges are leaning on the case, as they will sometimes act as devil's advocate, it's still worth checking out as a rough guide to what they think are the important elements are to the case.
World's easiest alibi? (Score:2)
thieves tend to carry their cellphones with them to work. When they use their phones on the job, police find it easier to do their jobs. They can get cellphone tower records that help place suspects in the vicinity of crimes
Or not.
Just give your cellphone to a "friend" and have them make a few calls from somewhere a long way from where you are "working". Alibi established!
Even if it doesn't hold up, it could remove you from the list of "usual suspects" for at least the first phase. And you never know, the cops might stitch up someone else for your crimes. So for the small inconvenience (unless you like taking selfies as you break in) of laying a false trail, you'd have to think that criminals would already be doing this. I
