Justices Ponder Need For Warrant For Cellphone Tower Data

An anonymous reader shares a report: Like almost everyone else in America, thieves tend to carry their cellphones with them to work. When they use their phones on the job, police find it easier to do their jobs. They can get cellphone tower records that help place suspects in the vicinity of crimes, and they do so thousands of times a year. Activists across the political spectrum, media organizations and technology experts are among those arguing that it is altogether too easy for authorities to learn revealing details of Americans' lives merely by examining records kept by Verizon, T-Mobile and other cellphone service companies. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court hears its latest case about privacy in the digital age. At issue is whether police generally need a warrant to review the records. Justices on the left and right have recognized that technology has altered privacy concerns. The court will hear arguments in an appeal by federal prison inmate Timothy Carpenter. He is serving a 116-year sentence after a jury convicted him of armed robberies in the Detroit area and northwestern Ohio.
"in the vicinity" (Score:2)
I've been in the vicinity of a strip club in Rantoul, Illinois, but that doesn't mean I was getting a lap dance from a one-armed stripper.
Well, I was getting a lapdance from a one-armed stripper, but the fact that I was in the vicinity doesn't prove anything.
If police want information from a goddamn phone, they need to get a goddamned warrant.