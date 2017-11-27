Computer Science GCSE in Disarray After Tasks Leaked Online (bbc.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report: The new computer science GCSE has been thrown into disarray after programming tasks worth a fifth of the total marks were leaked repeatedly online. Exams regulator Ofqual plans to pull this chunk of the qualification from the overall marks as it has been seen by thousands of people. Ofqual said the non-exam assessment may have been leaked by teachers as well as students who had completed the task. The breach affects two year groups. The first will sit the exam in summer 2018. Last year 70,000 students were entered for computer science GCSE. A quick internet search reveals numerous posts about the the non-exam assessment, with questions and potential answers.
Apprenticeship is the right way
Using the study–test paradign to pass on the knowledge and skills of a complex subject just doesn't work.
Your proof of ability should be your portfolio, and your working relationship with actual professionals.
Sure, medical doctors do take exams along the way, but they'll all tell you that what really counts are the endless hours of working with their betters until they themselves become somebody else's better.
Education needs to be re-arranged around this apprenticeship model; interviewing and testing
GCSE?
And you can't search ? I guess an American cares not about what happens beyond its borders.
General Certificate of Secondary Education .
Oh, the UK certainly does exist. I saw the UK on a documentary I watched this last weekend about some fellow named "Harry Potter" (I think he's high up in the government). Sure his early life was broken up over many episodes so it drug on more than it should, but it provided some excellent background into UK youths.
Warning.
General Certificate of Secondary Education.
A "non exam" part? In the Internet age?
I think the ones thinking that was a good idea have just demonstrated they are utter failures at CS and at understanding how it is being used today. If the rest of the thing is of similar quality and level of insight, then this thing is completely meaningless.
Terrible summary
GCSEs are exams given to 16 year olds in the UK, not that you would know that from the summary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
GCSEs are exams given to 16 year olds in the UK, not that you would know that from the summary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
That's what I thought they were, which indicates a VERY easy change to make that will blow them all away: Change the language the student must answer in from Java to ZX Spectrum Basic.
40% of New AP CS Principles Exam Score is Non-Exam
According to the College Board [collegeboard.org], 40% of the score for the new Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles course - whose higher-than-other-subject-area pass rates were recently celebrated by tech-bankrolled Code.org [medium.com] - is based upon assessment of non-exam "Performance Tasks."