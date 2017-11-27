Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Education Security United Kingdom

Computer Science GCSE in Disarray After Tasks Leaked Online

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: The new computer science GCSE has been thrown into disarray after programming tasks worth a fifth of the total marks were leaked repeatedly online. Exams regulator Ofqual plans to pull this chunk of the qualification from the overall marks as it has been seen by thousands of people. Ofqual said the non-exam assessment may have been leaked by teachers as well as students who had completed the task. The breach affects two year groups. The first will sit the exam in summer 2018. Last year 70,000 students were entered for computer science GCSE. A quick internet search reveals numerous posts about the the non-exam assessment, with questions and potential answers.

Computer Science GCSE in Disarray After Tasks Leaked Online

