Plex's DVR Can Now Automatically Remove Commercials For You (digitaltrends.com) 72
Plex has updated its DVR, adding a new feature to automatically remove commercials. According to Digital Trends, "The feature was added in an update the Plex team pushed out over the weekend. You'll need to manually enable the feature by heading into your Plex DVR settings and finding the option, labeled 'Remove Commercials.'" From the report: You may not want to turn the feature on immediately without looking into reports from other users. The description in the settings warns that while the feature will attempt to automatically locate and remove commercials, this could potentially take a long time and cause high CPU usage. If you're running your Plex server on a powerful computer, this may not be an issue, but if you're running it on an old laptop, you might want to hold off. This new feature also changes your DVR recordings permanently, removing commercials from the files themselves. This shouldn't be a problem as long as the feature works as intended, but if it detects wrong portions of the file as commercials, you could end up missing out on part of your favorite shows.
Or watch online. AdLand [adland.tv] show many early too!
How about magazines with all ads?
Ever picked up a fashion magazine like Vogue?
An ad-only channel on TV?
QCC. Home Shopping Network. I'm sure there are quite a few others.
2 hours of trailers and no movie at the theater?
OK, you got me with that one. So far, anyway.
So can Piracy (Score:1)
Let's argue about it on slashdot.
Piracy certainly simplifies things. BeyondTV was doing this at least a decade ago. It identified commercials and flagged them for a single-button skip (rather than deleting part of your recording), but it detected commercials in the video you'd recorded automatically.
I use Plex all the time, but not for anything with commercials. Everything I play using Plex has already had commercials removed. What are people 'Plexing' that has commercials?
what's DVR? (Score:2)
Cut the cord all the way.
Cut the cord all the way.
I did.
I've been using Plex for quite a while. I use sonarr [sonarr.tv] to grab shows, and radarr [radarr.video] for movies (radarr is a fork of sonarr). They scrape torrent and nzb sites for available stuff that I want and feed it them to Transmission or SabNZBd for Plex to import. A nice interface with recently downloaded shows and movies. You can pause what you are watching on TV and unpause on your phone or another TV. It's wonderful.
When they came out with the DVR feature, I grabbed a Hauppague WinTV card and an Ant
I believe what the previous poster was trying to imply was that you should stop watching TV altogether. We have a subset of readers here at the old
/. that can't fathom that some people do like a bit of mindless entertainment now and again.
This advertisement brought to you by..... (Score:2, Redundant)
Plex
That might be great insight if the article wasn't labeled ad.
but you missed the double entendre - ooooh well
Welcome to the turn of the century (Score:2)
Iâ(TM)ve been doing this with MythTV for 15 years.
Exactly. And I stream a lot of MythTV recordings through Plex, so it would be nice to be able to autogenerate some metadata files for Plex. I already use a script that makes a folder of TV show names, each containing symlinks to episodes in "[Showname] S00E00 [episodename].mpg" format. This makes it easy for Plex to fill in metadata.
Except it's clearly an inferior product if they haven't managed to implement some sort of commercial skipping before now. The feature they have managed to introduce seems worse than worthless really.
Buy a MacOS PVR package if you have to but this (Plex) trash seems entirely unworthy of an advertisement posing as journalism.
Buying a MacOS PVR product would carry the additional expense of buying a Mac, rather than using existing equipment.
Good for you. IATMve (sorry, I couldn't reproduce the garbage text accurate) tried several times to set up MythTV over the last two or three years and I'll be damned if I can get it working. I'm no fan of subscription services, but if the folks at Plex can make it point-and-click simple, more power to them.
Nearly gave up on software DVR scene until I found tvheadend. Could never get MythTV to work without crashing and the UI is painful to deal with.
Tvheadend is amazing. Came right up with it's own web server and surprisingly well designed usable interface. Instantly found my HDHomeRun did channel scan and populated EPG from OTA during initial setup wizard. Been using tvheadend as a PVR backend ever since with zero issues.
You can add comskip as a post record step if you want.
Did you try mythbuntu? It makes setup extremely easy.
I personally use a custom built mythtv setup because I like to customized things extensively, and like to know how everything thats there interacts. In doing so, I can say I agree that it could be difficult for a lot of people to get it working well. But the few times I've messed with Ubuntu just for the heck of it, it works pretty darn well with minimal effort
TV Recording devices claimed this years ago.. (Score:2)
As a Lifetime Plex Pass member... (Score:2)
I have not given even one single fuck about any feature added to Plex in the last five years. I want it to handle music metadata properly for non-pop music. That's it. It's not hard. Let me choose to use the Composer, ensemble and soloist tags so I can sort my music properly. They're already on my files. Plex just doesn't do anything with them.
The disregard for loyal early adopters is almost universal in these sorts of commercial projects. I guess if you want something done you might be better off contributing to an open source project. If not with your time and software-writing skills, then with your dollars by paying some open source zealot through Patreon that shares your opinion on the priority of features. That might be the most democratic way to steer a project.
On the technical aspect, theoretically Plex has Plug-ins for their "Freemium" Se
How does it detect commercials? (Score:2)
With old VCRs taping Black and White movies, you could detect a phase shift in the colour burst in the frame and that could be used to stop recording, but it was hit and miss. Another old system was to note an increase in volume (commercials were louder than the show they're being broadcast with).
So, other than needing a lot of CPU cycles, how does Plex do it?
Re:How does it detect commercials? (Score:5, Informative)
Commercials actually aren't that much higher volume than the rest of the show, it's that traditionally they've made heavy use of compression (in the audio sense, not the data sense) to make them seem louder. This basically shrinks the difference between the quietest sound and the loudest sound so that it's much more uniform. It's the same trick that was used by record companies during the "Loudness Wars" that ruined so many albums released on CD since the late 90s.
Anyhow, this is fairly easy to detect with analog electronics, and is likely how my parent's VCR did the same thing a long time ago. After recording an episode, it would scan back through the tape, and mark the commercials, then auto-fastforward through them. It worked pretty reliably.
Actually they were until the FCC passed a rule in 2011 (effective in 2012) [fcc.gov] to require commercials to be at the same average volume as the programs around them.
I remember many nights where I would be watching TV getting a baby asleep only to have an ad come on that was blaring at a higher volume and would wake the kid up.
Re: (Score:3)
The primary method MythTV uses is detecting a solid black frame. Most commercials start/end with black, so this works well most of the time. The problem is all the modern drama shows that are near-black for entire scenes or entirely black as the camera passes a solid object.
The other way that MythTV detects commercials is by the appearance and disappearance of the network "watermark logo" in the lower-right corner of the screen. Ironically, as networks have started adding banners and watermarks to the show itself, this also makes it easier to detect the transition to commercials.
"Have started"?
They've been universal-ish for at least a decade and a half.
And they're called "bugs," not "watermark logos."
And also it's "crawlers," not "banners." They became universal just after 9/11/2001.
I'll get off of your lawn now.
Re: How does it detect commercials? (Score:2)
There's visual black, i.e. just very dark, and actual black which is values of 0 for each pixel. But IIRC you're not allowed to do that, you have to keep all values between 16 and 240 - something to do with network equipment, or transmission standards. Could someone with better knowledge chime in here?
A commercial detector system could also monitor the network signals sent when a commercial break starts and finishes. OTA transmissions send a signal at the start and end of the break so that local affiliates
I had a VCR which did this (Score:1)
Two Steps (Score:2)
Step 1. Wait for excessive audio levels.
Step 2. Block until audio levels return to listenable levels.
Getting sued by the networks in 3.. 2.. 1.. (Score:2)
there was quite a bit of negotiating between TiVo and the networks over their DVR
I'm pretty sure that was when they wanted to get bundled in as TV provider units. The TV provider has to uphold its own contracts (and sells its own ad time too).
I'd rather the 30 second extreme FF (Score:2)
I actually prefer the extreme FF button of the newer Tivos to 30 second skip--you can see what you're missing in case there's something you wanted, and stop or go back. It's the only button with its paint completely worn off the control on my current unit . .
Then again, most of the time I use the green button and get to the next segment. But some shows don't have that, or it recorded a second showing, or . . . but that's why I noticed that commercial breaks hit 5 minutes last fall, but are back below t
Never worked right (Score:2)
Tried various incarnations of comskip on and off for years. Best case they unreliably filter out some commercials... worse case the rest of your show is gone.
ReplayTV back in 1999 (Score:2)
I remember when ReplayTV first appeared and had this same feature. It was a simpler mechanism, it detected certain audio tweaks that commercials in the US typically use to make them seem louder through a loop hole in regulations. That easily detected audio fingerprint made ReplyTV able to reliably remove the most annoying commercials. Obviously technology progresses in 15+ years but this is not really new technology, more like the industry grew a new pair of balls to take on the legal aspects of advertiseme
This is pretty much the worst possible way they could have done this.
BeyondTV marked commercials, many years ago (Score:3)
BeyondTV scanned recordings and marked the regions that looked like commercials, giving you chapter marks that allowed you to skip them. This was safer than automatically stripping those regions from the files, especially in the early versions where it wasn't as accurate as one might like. But eventually it was practically bulletproof. They never did add automatic commercial region removal, but the ability to script things was in there, and you could write a script that did remove those regions. I never bothered since all you had to do was hit the next chapter button and it instantly skipped over them.
The only down side to this is that we are seeing more product placement.
You'd think (Score:1)
That they would write out a timesheet file for playback and have it tell the player to skip the commercials with out deleting them from the original data file. You know, non-destructive editing.
cue the broadcasters claiming (Score:1)
it is now an illegal stream \restream \copy because it has been edited and pay some more politicians to make it illegal.
broken (Score:2)
Okay so basically "Plex releases a feature that randomly wipes portions of your recordings."
Hmm..... (Score:1)
Sonic blue was sued to death for automatic removal (Score:1)
see legal battle in this entry: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ReplayTV
VLC Media Player (Score:2, Interesting)
VLC Media player has been doing this for years. Go straight to your favorite TV network webpage. Find the video you want to watch. Use the developer tools of your favorite browser and go to the network section. After the video starts to play, click pause and go to the network section again. Search on m3u8 and find the url that has that in it. Copy that URL into VLC media player network stream. Click play.... Works all the time and there are no commercials.
Cut the cord.