Plex has updated its DVR, adding a new feature to automatically remove commercials. According to Digital Trends, "The feature was added in an update the Plex team pushed out over the weekend. You'll need to manually enable the feature by heading into your Plex DVR settings and finding the option, labeled 'Remove Commercials.'" From the report: You may not want to turn the feature on immediately without looking into reports from other users. The description in the settings warns that while the feature will attempt to automatically locate and remove commercials, this could potentially take a long time and cause high CPU usage. If you're running your Plex server on a powerful computer, this may not be an issue, but if you're running it on an old laptop, you might want to hold off. This new feature also changes your DVR recordings permanently, removing commercials from the files themselves. This shouldn't be a problem as long as the feature works as intended, but if it detects wrong portions of the file as commercials, you could end up missing out on part of your favorite shows.

Plex's DVR Can Now Automatically Remove Commercials For You

  • Can I ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Monday November 27, 2017 @05:43PM (#55633073)

    ... record the Superbowl and have this delete the game but save the commercials?

  • /s

    Cut the cord all the way.

  • Iâ(TM)ve been doing this with MythTV for 15 years.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anaerin ( 905998 )
      Also, MythTV (by default) uses an Edit List, which is a separate piece of data that contains "commercial start" and "commercial end" flags, so when it's playing and it encounters the start, it'll jump to the end (or you can define remote buttons for "Skip to next commercial flag"). If it's been misflagged, you can hit a button and jump back to watch whatever it classified, as it's not removed from the file. This is seriously something that Plex should look into. And also, as per a comment above, there's a u

      • Exactly. And I stream a lot of MythTV recordings through Plex, so it would be nice to be able to autogenerate some metadata files for Plex. I already use a script that makes a folder of TV show names, each containing symlinks to episodes in "[Showname] S00E00 [episodename].mpg" format. This makes it easy for Plex to fill in metadata.

  • Then the companies creating the boxes decided it was more profitable to sell out the customers to advertisers for a "preferred" fee to push advertisements to them. MythTV does this for free so I'd sooner recommend that as there is no potential conflict of interest.

  • I have not given even one single fuck about any feature added to Plex in the last five years. I want it to handle music metadata properly for non-pop music. That's it. It's not hard. Let me choose to use the Composer, ensemble and soloist tags so I can sort my music properly. They're already on my files. Plex just doesn't do anything with them.

    • The disregard for loyal early adopters is almost universal in these sorts of commercial projects. I guess if you want something done you might be better off contributing to an open source project. If not with your time and software-writing skills, then with your dollars by paying some open source zealot through Patreon that shares your opinion on the priority of features. That might be the most democratic way to steer a project.

      On the technical aspect, theoretically Plex has Plug-ins for their "Freemium" Se

  • With old VCRs taping Black and White movies, you could detect a phase shift in the colour burst in the frame and that could be used to stop recording, but it was hit and miss. Another old system was to note an increase in volume (commercials were louder than the show they're being broadcast with).

    So, other than needing a lot of CPU cycles, how does Plex do it?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Strider- ( 39683 )

      Commercials actually aren't that much higher volume than the rest of the show, it's that traditionally they've made heavy use of compression (in the audio sense, not the data sense) to make them seem louder. This basically shrinks the difference between the quietest sound and the loudest sound so that it's much more uniform. It's the same trick that was used by record companies during the "Loudness Wars" that ruined so many albums released on CD since the late 90s.

      Anyhow, this is fairly easy to detect with

    • The primary method MythTV uses is detecting a solid black frame. Most commercials start/end with black, so this works well most of the time. The problem is all the modern drama shows that are near-black for entire scenes or entirely black as the camera passes a solid object.

      • The other way that MythTV detects commercials is by the appearance and disappearance of the network "watermark logo" in the lower-right corner of the screen. Ironically, as networks have started adding banners and watermarks to the show itself, this also makes it easier to detect the transition to commercials.

  • I had a VCR which did this in the 90s for taped TV. I'm not sure how it worked, but on playback it would just physically fast forward through the commercials.

  • Step 1. Wait for excessive audio levels.
    Step 2. Block until audio levels return to listenable levels.

  • The television networks will absolutely lose their minds over this, and sue the pants off Plex for it. As I recall there was quite a bit of negotiating between TiVo and the networks over their DVR, TiVo having to assure the networks that people wouldn't be able to automatically skip commercials (which is why the 30-second skip feature requires a 'cheat code' to turn on; it's off by default), and the capability to prevent fast-forwarding even being built in to TiVo's software.

    • there was quite a bit of negotiating between TiVo and the networks over their DVR

      I'm pretty sure that was when they wanted to get bundled in as TV provider units. The TV provider has to uphold its own contracts (and sells its own ad time too).

  • Tried various incarnations of comskip on and off for years. Best case they unreliably filter out some commercials... worse case the rest of your show is gone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Sounds like the software you used wasn't very good, a simple heuristic around the typical length of a commercial and that commercials are typically shorter than the show should sort it. MythTV had this 10-years ago when I used it, and iirc it worked on black frames between ads - if the station didn't use them it wouldn't detect commercials but it generally worked fine.

  • I remember when ReplayTV first appeared and had this same feature. It was a simpler mechanism, it detected certain audio tweaks that commercials in the US typically use to make them seem louder through a loop hole in regulations. That easily detected audio fingerprint made ReplyTV able to reliably remove the most annoying commercials. Obviously technology progresses in 15+ years but this is not really new technology, more like the industry grew a new pair of balls to take on the legal aspects of advertiseme

  • BeyondTV scanned recordings and marked the regions that looked like commercials, giving you chapter marks that allowed you to skip them. This was safer than automatically stripping those regions from the files, especially in the early versions where it wasn't as accurate as one might like. But eventually it was practically bulletproof. They never did add automatic commercial region removal, but the ability to script things was in there, and you could write a script that did remove those regions. I never

