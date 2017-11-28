Bitcoin Hits $10,000 Because Ceilings Are Just a Construct, Man (gizmodo.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: On Tuesday, the trading price of the most prominent cryptocurrency hit $10,000 for the first time. And that nice round number will almost certainly have the kind of psychological effect that brings in new traders. Based on analysts' recent predictions, the $10,000 milestone could be the beginning of the end or just the beginning. Some thought that $2,000 would be the point at which we'd see a reversal of Bitcoin's ascent. Others predicted it would top out at $4,000. Then, $4,000 became the floor. These days, analysts with decent reputations have predicted the cryptocurrency's trading price could go as high as $50,000, $100,000, and even $1 million.
Good grief! You're loaded! It's time to think about hiring a butler!
I'll bet the Butler won't take bitcoin for payment.. But that's just a guess..
Parabolic... (Score:2)
Search for "buy bitcoin" on Google's site.
The first suggestion will be "buy bitcoin with credit card."
If ordinary people are leveraging up at 10-20% per annum to buy a currency that's not accepted for most things, you know where this is going.
Can you remember 1929? Buying stocks on margin using credit? What a mess that was..
At least there won't be a margin call to deal with when this all goes pear shaped.
December 10th. That date will be December 10th.
Except as a curiosity ... (Score:2)
... I don't give a shit about BTC.
I do however, wonder if Lindsay Lohan is in rehab or if Pokemon Go is still a thing.
No and No.
What does this do to mining economics (Score:2)
I have to admit I've not really kept up on Bitcoin mining economics for some time, but about a decade ago I remember reading a lot about how if you were not using custom ASIC processors to mine you were spending more on electricity than you were getting from bitcoin...
With BTC going up and up it seems like at this point there's no hardware that is not economical to mine on any longer. Is that really the case or has mining at this stage become so compute intensive you still need powerful custom hardware to
DJI - 36,000 !!!!!! (Score:2)
more akin to the dot-com bubble, IMO
"Traditional" speculators entered the fray (Score:2)
Maybe this is all a government plot to burn the traffickers, money launderers, and ransomware authors. Lure them deeper into the market, then pull the rug out from under them.
:)
aka (Score:2)
These days, analysts with decent reputations have predicted the cryptocurrency's trading price could go as high as $50,000, $100,000, and even $1 million.
In other words, they have no idea why it's doing what it's doing.
I'm starting to think "expert" is someone who is physically unable to utter the words "I don't know".
I'm not an expert, but I don't know if you're right.