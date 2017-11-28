Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Criticizes Companies That Oppose His Efforts To Repeal Net Neutrality Rules

Tony Romm, writing for Recode: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai thinks everyone from Cher to Twitter has it wrong when they say that his efforts to roll back the U.S. government's existing net neutrality rules will spell the death of the web. Instead, Pai said during an event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that tech giants could pose the greatest threat by discriminating against viewpoints on the internet. "They might cloak their advocacy in the public interest," he said, "but the real interest of these internet giants is in using the regulatory process to cement their dominance in the internet economy." The surprising rebuke came as Pai forged ahead with his plan to end the net neutrality protections adopted by the Federal Communications Commission under former President Barack Obama. Those rules subject broadband providers like AT&T, Charter, Comcast and Verizon to utility-style regulation, all in a bid to stop them from blocking access to web pages, slowing down connections or prioritizing some content over others. [...] He didn't spare tech companies from that criticism, either. Companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter -- speaking through their main Washington, D.C.-based trade group, the Internet Association -- have urged Pai to stand down. In response, Pai sought to make an example of Twitter. He specifically raised the fact that the company at one point prevented a Republican congresswoman from promoting a tweet about abortion, only to change its mind amid a public backlash. "Now look: I love Twitter," Pai began. "But let's not kid ourselves; when it comes to a free and open Internet, Twitter is a part of the problem. The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate."

    • I was about post ask asking what one has to do with the other...

      I do believe it's an intentional redirect. Or maybe he is hinting that conservatives and republicans are being discriminated against by "liberal" internet media companies so this is pay back. That they don't pay any attention to the needs of such companies.

    • Those are not the same things.

      In addition, (a) what Twitter, or another company, does with information on their own site doesn't really have anything to do with the transmission of that information across the net and (b) the right to free speech is with regard to the Government, not corporations.

      FCC Chairman Ajit Pai doesn't seem to know much about Federal Communications.
      I wonder what he actually learned in Verizon lawyer school?

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      Well, apparently he doesn't understand Free Speech.

      I mean, corporations are supposed to be people, right? These corporations are just exercising their right to Free Speech in publicly opposing his Net Neutrality repeal, and he's complaining about it.

      Tuesday November 28, 2017 @03:33PM

      He's not confusing anything. He's intentionally trying to mislead and distract.

    • The theater play is for the republican base. He almost certainly does know this is not about free speech, but about money. But he is a (ex verizon) lawyer foremost , and he is spinning and selling a tale to the prole, not to the techie and firms.
    • Truth: Companies may have, or be perceived as having, biases on various social and political issues. This is true for everyone from Facebook to Fox Entertainment Group to Chick-fil-A.

      Truth: This has fuckall to do with rolling back net neutrality.

    • moves the conversation to a broader scope, and then someone chimes in with a detailed critique of how the conversation no longer is about the smaller issue, so the speaker is obviously "wrong"?

    Tuesday November 28, 2017 @03:13PM

    Let this be a lesson.

    He's not some old guy who misunderstands technology, and he's not dumb.

    This is an act of malevolence.

    • Let this be a lesson.

      He's not some old guy who misunderstands technology, and he's not dumb.

      This is an act of malevolence.

      Seems to be a theme within the current Administration.

    • Let this be a lesson.

      He's not some old guy who misunderstands technology, and he's not dumb.

      This is an act of malevolence.

      Congress mandated that the internet be not be regulated. (1996, Telecommunications act)
      FCC tries to regulate the internet (2008-ish)
      FCC gets shot down by courts, FCC doesn't have authority to regulate internet (2010)
      FCC rebrands ISPs under Title II, then asserts right to regulate. (2015)
      FCC changes course, in line with Congress's instructions (2017)

      It's interesting how much cheating goes on in the political arena. It seems OK to skirt the rules so long as it gets you what you want, most of the time the chea

    • This is the kind of corruption that requires the complicity of two branches of our Government. In this case, it's the Executive and Legislative branches that are attacking our country from the inside. Everyone who voted to keep Pai in office needs to be charged with treason, as well as Trump for installing Pai, for they knew exactly what his plans were.

    Tuesday November 28, 2017 @03:14PM
    So, Twitter is bad because they sometimes block content on their platform, and the solution is to allow the ISPs to block content on their pipes?
    • Ya, his use of logical fallacies is off the charts. This is a major red herring. Free speech on the Internet is an issue but the solution is to apply net neutrality to social media as well, not to get rid of net neutrality altogether.

        by thaylin ( 555395 )

        The problem is twitter is a message board, they can regulate that board as they see fit, especially when free, but pipes are not the same thing. I dont pay TWC to access only the internet content that they want me to see, typically only their other paid content.

        • If only 5 companies control 99% of social media and one of those companies is also the provider of most of the hosting on the Internet, how much will it matter if you can access any site if all the other sites are irrelevant and attract no users. As an example, Gab was basically extorted by Google for not banning more people. https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]
    • There's a third factor you're not considering here though and that's Verizon money.

    • Yes, you got it right. He's not making a consistent argument; he's trying to poison the well.

      I support Net Neutrality [johnmoserforcongress.com]--its one of the few simple and obvious issues out there--and would introduce a bill charging the FCC with regulating the Internet to ensure equal treatment of access to all services from any given customer, save for configuration to prioritize (not accelerate) time-sensitive traffic (streaming, voice) and de-prioritize (not throttle) non-sensitive bulk traffic.

      There are technical detail

    • Inconsistent reasoning is an epidemic among lobbyists, shills, and captured regulatory authorities.

    Tuesday November 28, 2017 @03:17PM

    Ajit Pai is a tool.

  • All I know about Net Neutrality I learned from Cher and other entertainers via Twitter. And I am outraged.

    by Anonymous Coward

    Picking on Twitter was easy. It's a social platform where ideas and thoughts are always going to be "shaped" by the owners(controllers) how they see fit.

    This is not the issue at hand!

    The issue is that by removing the NN protections companies like Comcast, Verizon, etc.. will be able to determine how much it costs for me(and you) to be able to even access Twitter, or how quickly I will be able access it. Whether Twitter is a platform that silences or shapes speech has nothing to do with the current NN regu

    • Your premise is false but your conclusion is correct. We don't need to assume that the owners of social media will always "Shape" the thoughts and ideas of it's users. They shouldn't do that. They should concentrate on taking down illegal content and stopping legitimate harassment. Even then, a simple mute button is quite sufficient. Banning people for ideas is a bad idea.

      However, I agree that Net Neutrality is not affected by the red herring of free speech in the way Pai says it is.

  • "But let's not kid ourselves; when it comes to a free and open Internet, Twitter is a part of the problem. The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate."

    If Twitter is part of the problem, is he seriously suggesting that government insert itself further into the process to regulate them? Doesn't this statement contradict the goals of his effort to get rid of NN?

    And how does a free and open Internet have anything to do with Twitter discriminating (or not)? Perhaps Pai should promot

      by thaylin ( 555395 )

      He is using the past argument about Obama's administration was not as transparent as Trump wanted them to be so Trump will be 100 times less transparent.

      Twitter blocked the alt right so we will block everyone from everything...

  • https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/do-not-repeal-net-neutrality
    And while you're there:
    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-people-call-resignation-fcc-chairman-ajit-varadaraj-pai

    Let's cut the cancer out at the source.

  • I agree with him that poorly phrased net neutrality laws prevent competition. Competition is what will truly keep the internet open and free. Look at T-Mobile and Sprint in the cell phone market. The government motives change and swing, and many of up have no idea what they are. Business? I know what they want, my money. They will do what they need to to make sure they get it. Instead of fighting for net neutrality, we should be encouraging competition, co-ops, open pole access, etc. The cost to market but
  • What he says is true but not the point. Maybe he should fix that too.
    Simply giving the power to the ISPs to do the same is certainly not going to help...
    The big difference to me is that while I depend on Google and other big tech services, I am not obligated to use them and if I wanted to, there are alternatives or I could simply stop using them (like I have done with my cable TV provider). However, I have only one ISP in my area (at least only one that has more than 3Mb/s data transfer rate) so I have no

      by Strider- ( 39683 )

      The only real solution, which will never happen, is to force a full separation of service and content. This should apply to both Internet service, and video/TV services.

  • "But let's not kid ourselves; when it comes to a free and open Internet, Twitter is a part of the problem. The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate."

    He is not equating NN with Twitter being biased... he is simply pointing out that those who argue for NN ARE behaving biased.ways ... a separate criticism.

     

  • Rather than state as his solution that having more and innovative options to twitter to support more view points, as Net Neutrality supports, he just said what about something unrelated. Classic way to deflect those without critical reasoning skills. Personally, I've offended by such tactics. Just be honest, that you believe consolidation of media into the hands of a very few oligarchs for their enrichment and consolidation of power is what you are proposing and be intellectually honest.
  • Twitter did a thing, and they're in favor of NN, therefore [wikipedia.org] ISPs should control which sites you can visit. It's an airtight argument.
  • On his show yesterday, Limbaugh was trying to make the case that NN is a thinly-veiled attempt to use the government to force Netflix to promote Global Warning.(!) I'm serious - this is how delusional these idiots are! We are truly doomed.
  • ...maybe it's time to step back and reconsider who the idiot might really be.
  • Ajit Pai is tone deaf.

