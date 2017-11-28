FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Criticizes Companies That Oppose His Efforts To Repeal Net Neutrality Rules (recode.net) 99
Tony Romm, writing for Recode: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai thinks everyone from Cher to Twitter has it wrong when they say that his efforts to roll back the U.S. government's existing net neutrality rules will spell the death of the web. Instead, Pai said during an event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that tech giants could pose the greatest threat by discriminating against viewpoints on the internet. "They might cloak their advocacy in the public interest," he said, "but the real interest of these internet giants is in using the regulatory process to cement their dominance in the internet economy." The surprising rebuke came as Pai forged ahead with his plan to end the net neutrality protections adopted by the Federal Communications Commission under former President Barack Obama. Those rules subject broadband providers like AT&T, Charter, Comcast and Verizon to utility-style regulation, all in a bid to stop them from blocking access to web pages, slowing down connections or prioritizing some content over others. [...] He didn't spare tech companies from that criticism, either. Companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter -- speaking through their main Washington, D.C.-based trade group, the Internet Association -- have urged Pai to stand down. In response, Pai sought to make an example of Twitter. He specifically raised the fact that the company at one point prevented a Republican congresswoman from promoting a tweet about abortion, only to change its mind amid a public backlash. "Now look: I love Twitter," Pai began. "But let's not kid ourselves; when it comes to a free and open Internet, Twitter is a part of the problem. The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate."
He's confusing free speech with Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)
Those are not the same things.
Exactly what brand of crack has this guy been smoking????
cayenne8 asked the musical question:
Exactly what brand of crack has this guy been smoking????
Comcast brand, of course.
Now available in refreshing menthol blue
... !
Wrong. (Score:5, Insightful)
This is so off target it barely even qualifies as "wrong" as opposed to simply "nonsensical." Net neutrality is not free speech applied to packets. It is not concerned with the contents of the packets but their origin and destination. Net Neutrality says you can't discriminate based on origin and destination. You can discriminate based on content, for example, you can drop spam or denial of service attacks. You can even prioritize based on content, so for example you could allow all voice chat packets higher priority, but only if you do it for all voice chat packets rather than creating a paid fast lane for certain people's voice chat packets. Stop listening to insane wight wing sources, they are leading you into dangerous places, like a little lamb to slaughter.
Try to keep up. The guy didn't say he was redefining net neutrality, he said, and I quote, "They might cloak their advocacy in the public interest, but the real interest of these internet giants is in using the regulatory process to cement their dominance in the internet economy."
So: he has CHANGED the topic on you. He's no longer talking about net neutrality, he's talking about regulatory capture.
Re:He's confusing free speech with Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)
Our work blocks all sorts of IP addresses from unsavory countries. That is a violation of Net Neutrality.
That concept seems to appear in a lot of the comments, and isn't true. An end user (you work) is free to what they want since it is their traffic. Net Neutrality deals with a middleman making that decision for the end users without the end users consent, and without a clear network protection or legally required purpose.
Middle men? You mean Peering Nodes or Comcast?
If Comcast throttles/blocks traffic on its network, based on source IP or whatever, what is the difference to our organization throttling/blocking it?
The problem is, that most people don't have a grasp of what the internet actually looks like, and who is buying what from whom. And the biggest reason is, we (the average end user) don't have a choice, or if we do it is between CableCo Cable Internet or DSL from TELCO. If you fix THAT problem (thanks government for
Re:He's confusing free speech with Net Neutrality (Score:5, Informative)
Hell a firewall breaks net neutrality's basic tenant.
No, it doesn't. It's almost like you don't understand the principles at all.
Net neutrality deals with ISPs and other public network operators. It has no bearing on how you secure your own network boundary.
Our work blocks all sorts of IP addresses from unsavory countries. That is a violation of Net Neutrality.
Wrong. Net neutrality says that internet providers may not censor or discriminate. Endpoints, aka private companies and private customers, can filter whatever they want.
The problem started with government, removing that problem solves net neutrality at the source
This is a very naive viewpoint. Utilities need right of way to run their lines to each residence throughout the city. You can't have everyone digging everywhere or putting up poles wherever they feel like it. Likewise, you cannot have one homeowner blocking internet access to half the city.
There need to be reasonable rules. The ISP/power/water/waste lines need to be built and maintained---while minimizing disruption to private property owners and commuters. The the government must be involved at this level; there is simply no way around it.
With net neutrality, the FCC could guarantee an open internet regardless of how much competition is permitted at the state/municipal level. It protects the internet as a whole. That's the most important thing the federal government can do.
Wrong. Net neutrality says that internet providers may not censor or discriminate.
I rather like it that my ISP blocks traffic from some Chinese-based IP addresses. I was getting hundreds of spam emails from one specific domain per day -- now I get none.
With net neutrality, the FCC could guarantee an open internet regardless of how much competition is permitted at the state/municipal level. It protects the internet as a whole.
Any rule that protects the internet INTO getting hundreds of useless spam messages per day is a bad rule.
That's the most important thing the federal government can do.
The problem is that there are always unintended consequences from federal regulation, simply because federal regulation cannot be written to cover all possible situations or provide the right answer in all cases.
The idea that Government knows best for everyone is really really stupid, and will result in lots of unintended consequences and work arounds designed to bypass stupid rules.
FYI, I am for the real version of Net Neutrality, which is getting government out of the regulation of internet
Either you're deliberately twisting the meaning of Net Neutrality, or you live in opposite-land. The purpose of Net Neutrality is not to have the Government decide what's best for us. It's to keep corporations from deciding that.
The N word? Do you mean "Net Neutrality"?
"They are the same things in that Net Neutrality is supposed to make sure that all packets are treated equally, which is what "free speech" means legally - all speech is to be treated equally."
...by the government, yes.
But on my site, my blog, my shop's site, there's only one valid viewpoint, MINE!
If I don't ant to sell a wedding cake to a Republican, then I won't and Twitter has the same right not to make business with morons if they chose so.
You'll get a load of posts telling you don't understand the principle of 'Net Neutrality'. When in fact you understand it just fine, you just don't agree with it. Or, more accurately, you don't think that 'Net Neutrality' goes far enough because it still allows Facebook, Twitter and Youtube to censor its users and only prevents Facebook's ISP from forcing people to pay more to access FB or to charge FB more to send its packets.
And the thing is that former case is happening but the later case seems to be pur
Same here. Though I plan to (re)register as Independent. Pai is so full of it his eyes are brown and flies buzz around his head. Not fond of Sessions either.
Re: (Score:3)
I was about post ask asking what one has to do with the other...
I do believe it's an intentional redirect. Or maybe he is hinting that conservatives and republicans are being discriminated against by "liberal" internet media companies so this is pay back. That they don't pay any attention to the needs of such companies.
Those are not the same things.
In addition, (a) what Twitter, or another company, does with information on their own site doesn't really have anything to do with the transmission of that information across the net and (b) the right to free speech is with regard to the Government, not corporations.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai doesn't seem to know much about Federal Communications.
I wonder what he actually learned in Verizon lawyer school?
Well, apparently he doesn't understand Free Speech.
I mean, corporations are supposed to be people, right? These corporations are just exercising their right to Free Speech in publicly opposing his Net Neutrality repeal, and he's complaining about it.
Re:He's confusing free speech with Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)
He's not confusing anything. He's intentionally trying to mislead and distract.
He doesn't. (Score:2)
Ajitprop (Score:2)
Truth: This has fuckall to do with rolling back net neutrality.
Don't you hate it when someone (Score:2)
moves the conversation to a broader scope, and then someone chimes in with a detailed critique of how the conversation no longer is about the smaller issue, so the speaker is obviously "wrong"?
Political appointee criticizes political opponents (Score:1)
Film at 11
Racists for Net Neutrality (Score:1)
According to you and yours [nytimes.com], there is a White supremacist in the Oval Office. It does not mean, what you think it means...
That said, I strongly doubt, any of those people "supremacists" have ever told Pai anything like
... or any of the other well-reasoned and sensible arguments collected here [noyougofccyourself.com].
I would take that bet since these are anonymous and could be, and probably are, members of the alt right.
Wow... Do you really believe, your Left colleagues are all innocent of such sentiment? No, if you read the rest of the each comment — and other ones like it — you'll be disabused of your naivette. The constant references to genitalia and threats of rape are a dead give-away for your brethren — both "alt-" and mainstream Left.
But I do agree about it being impossible to verify. Which kind
Malevolence (Score:5, Insightful)
Let this be a lesson.
He's not some old guy who misunderstands technology, and he's not dumb.
This is an act of malevolence.
Yes, lets get them out of clean water, water, let the companies poison you with immunity.. Wait, you want them regulating those?
Let this be a lesson.
He's not some old guy who misunderstands technology, and he's not dumb.
This is an act of malevolence.
Seems to be a theme within the current Administration.
Cheating the rules (Score:2)
Let this be a lesson.
He's not some old guy who misunderstands technology, and he's not dumb.
This is an act of malevolence.
Congress mandated that the internet be not be regulated. (1996, Telecommunications act)
FCC tries to regulate the internet (2008-ish)
FCC gets shot down by courts, FCC doesn't have authority to regulate internet (2010)
FCC rebrands ISPs under Title II, then asserts right to regulate. (2015)
FCC changes course, in line with Congress's instructions (2017)
It's interesting how much cheating goes on in the political arena. It seems OK to skirt the rules so long as it gets you what you want, most of the time the chea
Re: (Score:2)
This is the kind of corruption that requires the complicity of two branches of our Government. In this case, it's the Executive and Legislative branches that are attacking our country from the inside. Everyone who voted to keep Pai in office needs to be charged with treason, as well as Trump for installing Pai, for they knew exactly what his plans were.
Interesting comparison (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem is twitter is a message board, they can regulate that board as they see fit, especially when free, but pipes are not the same thing. I dont pay TWC to access only the internet content that they want me to see, typically only their other paid content.
Yes, you got it right. He's not making a consistent argument; he's trying to poison the well.
I support Net Neutrality [johnmoserforcongress.com]--its one of the few simple and obvious issues out there--and would introduce a bill charging the FCC with regulating the Internet to ensure equal treatment of access to all services from any given customer, save for configuration to prioritize (not accelerate) time-sensitive traffic (streaming, voice) and de-prioritize (not throttle) non-sensitive bulk traffic.
There are technical detail
Inconsistent reasoning is an epidemic among lobbyists, shills, and captured regulatory authorities.
By definition. (Score:3)
Ajit Pai is a tool.
From Cher to Twitter (Score:3)
All I know about Net Neutrality I learned from Cher and other entertainers via Twitter. And I am outraged.
Talk about spin! (Score:1)
Picking on Twitter was easy. It's a social platform where ideas and thoughts are always going to be "shaped" by the owners(controllers) how they see fit.
This is not the issue at hand!
The issue is that by removing the NN protections companies like Comcast, Verizon, etc.. will be able to determine how much it costs for me(and you) to be able to even access Twitter, or how quickly I will be able access it. Whether Twitter is a platform that silences or shapes speech has nothing to do with the current NN regu
However, I agree that Net Neutrality is not affected by the red herring of free speech in the way Pai says it is.
How are these related? (Score:2)
If Twitter is part of the problem, is he seriously suggesting that government insert itself further into the process to regulate them? Doesn't this statement contradict the goals of his effort to get rid of NN?
And how does a free and open Internet have anything to do with Twitter discriminating (or not)? Perhaps Pai should promot
He is using the past argument about Obama's administration was not as transparent as Trump wanted them to be so Trump will be 100 times less transparent.
Twitter blocked the alt right so we will block everyone from everything...
You, and he are the idiots. We are not fighting for facebook, google, twitter, we are fighting for ourselves. we do not want our ISP, which in 100% of the cases we have no control over to be able to censor us, or other groups. We also do not want the next big idea to be prevented because they need to pay rent to the ISPs. We pay for access to the internet, not for access to the part of the internet they want us to see.
Petition the White House. (Score:1)
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/do-not-repeal-net-neutrality
And while you're there:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-people-call-resignation-fcc-chairman-ajit-varadaraj-pai
Let's cut the cancer out at the source.
He has a point (Score:2)
No, he doesn't. And no, it won't.
If the answer is competition, then why support the change that is guaranteed to reduce competition?
the change that is guaranteed to reduce competition
Citation needed, don'tcha think? This libertarian think tank says exactly the opposite [fee.org].
typical deflection and redirection (Score:2)
Simply giving the power to the ISPs to do the same is certainly not going to help...
The big difference to me is that while I depend on Google and other big tech services, I am not obligated to use them and if I wanted to, there are alternatives or I could simply stop using them (like I have done with my cable TV provider). However, I have only one ISP in my area (at least only one that has more than 3Mb/s data transfer rate) so I have no
The only real solution, which will never happen, is to force a full separation of service and content. This should apply to both Internet service, and video/TV services.
Let's be clear... (Score:1)
"But let's not kid ourselves; when it comes to a free and open Internet, Twitter is a part of the problem. The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate."
He is not equating NN with Twitter being biased... he is simply pointing out that those who argue for NN ARE behaving biased.ways
... a separate criticism.
Classic Whataboutism (Score:2)
I can follow his logic, why can't you? (Score:2)
Pai has been listening to Rush Limbaugh again... (Score:2)
When you think everybody but you is an idiot... (Score:2)
Tone Deaf (Score:1)