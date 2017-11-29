Bitcoin Tumbles From Record High After Exchanges Confirm Outage 41
Fearful of missing out on the frenzy in the Bitcoin world, several people were left disappointed on Wednesday noon after they were unable to buy some cryptocurrency because the websites of Coinbase and Gemini, two of the largest online exchanges for Bitcoin trading in the United States, were either down or taking too long to load, they said. In a statement, Coinbase said it was facing issues handling the overwhelming traffic it has been receiving on its website. Bitcoin surged past $11,000, the highest it has ever been, early Wednesday, though it has since taken a tumble as well, going as low as $9,290.30. Gemini said in a tweet it had resolved the performance issues, though some users continue to report delays on the website. Bitcoin's professional trading platform GDAX and exchanges Kraken and Bitstamp were also facing issues on Wednesday. The issues had been addressed, they said.
How does one go about it on a mac? I mean, I'm not in a hurry and my computer sits idle most of the time anyway. And it's in a cold room that could use the heat.
Google bitcoin mining my friend... There are many options.
Nicehash
Per their profitability calculator - if you're running a 1070, about 2 bucks a day running full throttle 24/7. I use my computer for work, and I don't want to give my GPU a short life. in fact, the ROI for that card would be if you mined 6 1/2 months non-stop.
I've stopped looking into ASICs like AntMiners - the price of the units seems to be pegged to the BTC rate - meaning the calculus for you is about the ROI to pay off the equipment. Fuck that!
You're better off just buying low and selling high. M
It's not economic to mine Bitcoin on anything less than custom ASIC rig as far as I know.
It started off being economic to mine on CPUs. The Bitcoin algorithm increases the difficulty level automatically with time. Eventually it became uneconomic to mine on CPUs and people moved to GPUs. The difficulty level rose again. Now it is uneconomic to mine on anything but ASICs.
I.e. you'll spend more on electricity than you make in Bitcoins on a CPU.
good luck trying to cash out that high number it w (Score:2)
good luck trying to cash out that high number it will drop and they will say at the time the order went though it's price was X and all sales are finale. Who are you going to call the SEC?
When it takes 7 or more minutes to confirm txns... (Score:2, Insightful)
When it naturally takes 7 or more minutes just to confirm transactions (depending on how entrenched in the blockchain you want the transactions to be before you consider them to be "confirmed"), how can delays be seen as being "outages"? Long delays considered totally unreasonable for credit cards and other mediums of exchange are perfectly normal for Bitcoin.
Long delays considered totally unreasonable for credit cards and other mediums of exchange are perfectly normal for Bitcoin.
Credit card transactions can be reversed for months after the fact. Bitcoin transactions can be validated ("Yes, the signed transaction received has valid inputs.") almost instantly, and once it is included in the blockchain (Generally in minutes, sometimes as much as an hour.) it is irreversible. Much faster than PayPal or credit cards. As a merchant, if the value of the transaction is small, accepting unconfirmed transactions is an acceptable risk. If it's a high value transaction (For whatever value
But I buyed them at 11k now what I do? Shoot? Posin?
Cry or die I guess.
Enjoy losing money and not being able to get out by selling the asset..
1929... they jumped from windows...
Also 1929: The volume was so high that the tickers around the country were running *hours* behind because of the spool of data to print.
Also 1929: Previous run up by speculation was a major contributor to high prices (bubble)
Also 1929: Crazy over leverage led to the contraction becoming a crash.
I see *many* parallels here. As to OP, don't jump mate, and panic selling is likely as bad as holding at this point in the game. If you can't live w/o the money sell, otherwise
40K is more likely.
