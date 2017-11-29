Microsoft: We're Razing Our Redmond Campus To Build a Mini City (zdnet.com) 1
Armand Winter shares a report from ZDNet: Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company will spend $150 million in transport infrastructure, public spaces, sports fields and green space. It expects the project will create 2,500 construction and development jobs. Microsoft's renovation budget is modest compared with the $5 billion Apple spent on its new spaceship headquarters in Cupertino, while Microsoft's Washington neighbor and cloud rival, Amazon, will spend $5 billion on a second North American headquarters, which will offer space for 50,000 people. "We are not only creating a world-class work environment to help retain and attract the best and brightest global talent, but also building a campus that our neighbors can enjoy, and that we can build in a fiscally smart way with low environmental impact," said Smith in a blog post.
Kind of makes you wonder .... (Score:2)
... why some of these big companies just don't have their own official town/suburb already -- complete with homes, schools, police, fireman, etc. just to minimize the commute time.