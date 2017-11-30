Nasdaq Plans To Offer Bitcoin Futures In Early 2018 (engadget.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: Nasdaq is planning to launch contracts for bitcoin futures in the first half of 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal, which will enable investors to predict and put money on the future price of the currency. The Wall Street Journal also reports that broker Cantor Fitzgerald will be launching bitcoin derivatives on its own exchange in the first half of next year as well, making for yet another brokerage to help make bitcoin a more mainstream financial instrument. The relative youth and volatility of the currency still keeps many investors away, of course, but bitcoin is probably here to stay, even if this is just a bubble. New uses for regular folks to spend with the currency continue to rise, like the UK Visa card based on bitcoin and Square's testing of the currency in its payment app.
Basder-Meinhof (Score:3)
It seems like everyone is buying into the Bitcoin hype these days.
Even non-techies are asking me why I didn't tell them to invest in bitcoin 5 years ago. I shrug and say I didn't receive payment in them for services rendered, nor have a high end graphics card and free electricity to mine, didn't want to end up on an ASIO watchlist and probably would have had my wallet hacked or coins stolen from an exchange.
Futures are a way to 'control' price (Score:1)
Futures are used to manipulate the prices of commodities....
By not having to actually own the underlying commodity, the 'futures' contracts bought and sold create a artificial system which allows control over a resource. Unless the futures sellers are required to actually OWN the bitcoins they are selling 'in the future'...which gets real fuzzy, real fast.
Re: (Score:2)
Futures are not a way to "manipulate" the price. Futures are basically a gamble. Participant A agrees to sell the commodity to participant B at the current price, but the actual exchange of the commodity will happen in the future at time X.
If the price at time X has dropped, A can buy the commodity for cheap and sell it to B at the agreed (former) price and make a profit. If the price at time X has risen, A has to buy the commodity for the more expensive price to sell it to B at a loss, and B wins.
It's a wa
Re: (Score:3)
The main purpose of future markets is to allow predictable prices in the future, or for hedging other risks. For instance, an airline can get a futures contract for jet fuel for the next summer, so they can already plan their budget without risking sudden price shocks. At the same time, a refinery can sell that jet fuel for next summer with exactly the same benefits.
Speculators that sit in the middle actually help grease the system by providing liquidity. If jet fuel is cheap now, but the future price is h
Re: (Score:2)
Futures make sense (to me) when you're dealing with something that takes time to mature and requires significant capital up front.
Most of what I see is raw gambling, though.
Correct me if I am wrong... (Score:2)
So Bitcoin mining involves running a special computer whose sole purpose is to waste electricity. If you have a solar panel I suppose that isn't an issue but if you live where coal is used, you are adding to pollution/global warming.
Re: (Score:3)
>So Bitcoin mining involves running a special computer whose sole purpose is to waste electricity.
Ridiculous amounts of it, though slightly less per unit of economic value now that Bitcoin's exchange value is so high.
Of course, Bitcoin has a fix for that... the increase in price has made mining more economically viable, so more people will get involved with more ASIC farms, and Bitcoin will respond with an increase in difficulty. The level of waste will be maintained.
Re: (Score:1)
A poll suggestion (Score:2)
When do you think bitcoin bubble will burst and why it is before Nasdaq bitcoin futures market open?