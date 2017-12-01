House Panel Advances Bill on Key Surveillance Measure (axios.com) 17
The House Intelligence Committee approved a bill Friday along party lines that would reauthorize a central surveillance law, the Washington Post reports. From a report: It does change the law -- known as Section 702 -- but doesn't satisfy surveillance reform advocates, including in the tech industry. The law is used to authorize the surveillance of electronic communications by foreign nationals abroad, but advocates worry about the programs picking up communications involving Americans as well.
POTUS non-incumbents will _all_ be wiretapped! (Score:2)
It's legal: You said so when it was Obama tapping Trump. It will be legal when it's Trump tapping Warren.
The same time we said that all criticism of Obama was racist, duh!
The difference is that Warren isn't a traitor.
Neither is Trump. You're just butt hurt because the class clown outsmarted the "most qualified candidate ever".
The intel world was doing their jobs and tapping into Russia, CHina, North Korea, etc. The fact that Trump's ppl contacted Russia and China to cut deals ahead of time was seen ONLY because Trump's ppl contacted ppl that were under ACTIVE surveillance. And the fact that Trump Jr, and SiL, BOTH requested from the Russians that they provide a different SECURED path for communications, says they KNOW that they
Changes nothing, does it? (Score:2)
All this tells me is the definition, act and collection is now 'more legal' on paper. Some bill with words on it isn't going to make me put blinders on --- there just there to make the general population feel good at the end of the day that it isn't going on at the magnitude or level it is; it's still always happening at a level beyond what Snowdon exposed and then some and, unfortunately, it will continue.
So easy to fix and yet, nothing is done right (Score:2)
