Tesla Switches on Giant Battery To Shore Up Australia's Grid (reuters.com) 43

Tesla switched on the world's biggest lithium ion battery on Friday in time to feed Australia's shaky power grid for the first day of summer, meeting a promise by Elon Musk to build it in 100 days or give it free. From a report: "South Australia is now leading the world in dispatchable renewable energy," state Premier Jay Weatherill said at the official launch at the Hornsdale wind farm, owned by private French firm Neoen. Tesla won a bid in July to build the 129-megawatt hour battery for South Australia, which expanded in wind power far quicker than the rest of the country, but has suffered a string of blackouts over the past 18 months. In a politically charged debate, opponents of the state's renewables push have argued that the battery is a "Hollywood solution" in a country that still relies on fossil fuels, mainly coal, for two-thirds of its electricity.

Tesla Switches on Giant Battery To Shore Up Australia's Grid

  • switches on? (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Friday December 01, 2017 @02:13PM (#55659299)

    Did they ship it fully loaded?

  • Special Solution for a Special Problem (Score:4, Informative)

    by careysub ( 976506 ) on Friday December 01, 2017 @02:21PM (#55659357)

    South Australia (and Australia generally) is a special case for renewable energy since it is a small continent, and sparsely inhabited.

    This is a fix for a remote corner in Australia, the edge of the 5th largest population center (Adelaide*) separated from it by 100 miles and isolated by hundreds of miles of emptiness from anywhere else. There is little redundant/backup infrastructure, or all that many people.

    More generally battery facilities shouldn't be needed in larger, more populous continents (North America, Eurasia).

    The solution to issues of variable power production is to connect the entire continent together with high voltage DC power lines (a nearly century old technology) which can ship power from one coast of North America to the other with losses of under 5%. You build enough excess solar and wind capacity that even under the worst conditions you still have enough for the entire continent (Canada and Mexico should be part of this grid also).

    This also allows using the sun out west to power the evening peak back east, and so forth, leveling out production/consumption mismatches.

    Pumped storage can service the entire grid since power can be transported long distances. The U.S. currently has enough pumped storage on-line to provide 2.2% of US grid capacity (and about twice this much more has been licensed), so it can be sited where ever geography makes it most convenient.

    We need some national-level vision to help bring this about (good luck with that at present), but mostly this can be done by private investment.

    *The greater metropolitan area of Adelaide has a population of 1,317,000 which is 77% of the entire population of South Australia (which is 50% larger than Texas). Things get really sparse really fast out past Adelaide's metro area.

    • Why HVDC? DC is a bitch to convert between voltage and current, and it (generally) is more dangerous at any given voltage, though to be fair at transmission voltage levels it makes little difference if you're a DC or AC flavored charcoal lump.

      • The GP noted

        which can ship power from one coast of North America to the other with losses of under 5%

        When you're sending power very long distances, where you're not tapping into it every few miles, the low losses of HVDC make a pretty big difference. Go take a look at a population density map of Australia, and it might make more sense. The GP is talking many hundreds or even thousands of miles of uninterrupted power transmission. At those extreme ranges, the losses are going to be the biggest issue.

        Sure, converting is an issue, but you're not doing that at more than a couple of places where yo

        • That is wrong.
          Why don't you read something sbout it?
          Transmission losses are in the 5% - 7% range.
          The longer the distance the higher you make the voltage, and you stay in those limits.

      • Most long-distance transmission is DC these days.

        AC requires the whole grid to be fully synchronous.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        • Actually most long range transports are AC.
          The biggest grid on the world spams from west Europ to Mongolia and East Russia.
          Probabl 15,000km ... and yes, it is synchronous.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      More populated continents will have greater demands in a populated area, so will still require some sort of energy storage for excess production to be used at night or when there is no wind/heavy cloud cover, etc. Kinetic storage would actually be cheaper for small scale application, but it doesn't have the media appeal of batteries for some reason. What is more advanced than space-age technology creating nearly zero friction flywheels that weight tons?! Some dumb ass with a big mouth making a temperature s

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      And, DC transmission would be horribly resource inefficient. Think meter thick lines to go several hundred KM. AC exists to reduce effective resistance without increasing wire gauges. You can still use DC converters on the other end if you REALLY want DC, but most machinery is designed for AC of various types.

      • nope

        Ultra-high voltage DC lines are a real thing and the preferred and most efficient long distance solution, working commercial 1500 miles (2400 km) is state of the art and longer lines are planned

    • You build enough excess solar and wind capacity that even under the worst conditions you still have enough for the entire continent (Canada and Mexico should be part of this grid also).

      As a Canadian, I can already tell you that it will never work. Up north, we use metric electricity.

  • Star Trek's PADD device was a hollywood solution too. Until it wasn't.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedidiah ( 1196 )

      It's still a Hollywood solution to anything but media consumption.

      • my PADD makes phone calls, does business email & scheduling, is part of a multi-factor auth system, orders stuff and pays bills.

        maybe yours is broken if it only does "consumption media"

  • Every home is an energy battery. This example isn't that big, but good on tesla for staying in the news cycle.

  • Elon Musk ... (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Friday December 01, 2017 @02:48PM (#55659575) Journal
    An engineer who delivered one fourth of what Elon Musk has delivered will be assured of a place in Engineering Hall of Fame. But what he has delivered is still a fraction of what he promised to deliver and he will be judged by how much he fell short...

    He might end up a pauper dying alone in a hotel room like his inspiration, Nicholi. Or he might actually deliver enough of what he promised to be ranked along with Whitney, Colt, Edison, Westinghouse, Ford as the leading light of American Industry....

  • This is so funny. Here comes Musk--again--makes a big boast "Battery in 100 days or it is free!" Beats his own goal, turns on the battery, and some people here just can't stand it. Musk wins. You lose. Get over yourselves.

