How Converting A C++ Game to JavaScript Gave Us WebAssembly

Slashdot reader Beeftopia shares "a detailed history of WebAssembly...from one of the developers." IEEE Spectrum reports that "Like a lot of stories about tech innovation, this one started with video games."They'd started with a C++ game because "If we could make games run well on the Web, other computationally intensive applications would soon follow."The article -- by Mozilla software engineer Luke Wagner -- remembers that the name Emscripten was a "a mash-up of 'script' from JavaScript and 'embiggen' from the TV show The Simpsons."