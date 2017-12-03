Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


The Almighty Buck Bitcoin

Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says Bitcoin 'Ought to be Outlawed' (cnn.com) 67

Posted by EditorDavid from the criticizing-cryptocurrencies dept.
Bitcoin "is drawing harsh criticism from Wall Street investment firms," writes Slashdot reader rmdingler -- and even from some prominent economists. CNN reports: The harshest assessment came from Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, who said that bitcoin "ought to be outlawed. Bitcoin is successful only because of its potential for circumvention," he told Bloomberg TV. "It doesn't serve any socially useful function." Robert Shiller, who won a Nobel for his work on bubbles, said the currency appeals to some investors because it has an "anti-government, anti-regulation feel. It's such a wonderful story," he said at a conference in Lithuania, according to Bloomberg. "If it were only true."

Wall Street titans were getting in on the action, too. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud." Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on CNBC that it "seems like a bubble." The digital currency previously attracted the derision of JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, who called it a "fraud" that would "eventually blow up." Warren Buffett has warned of a "real bubble."
Wednesday the price of bitcoin shot past $11,000 -- just ten days after rising past $8,000.

  • I see (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:07AM (#55667489)

    " Bitcoin is successful only because of its potential for circumvention,"

    Like cash?

  • I See (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:13AM (#55667499)

    Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud."

    Whereas Goldman Sachs is a vehicle for what exactly?

  • News at 11 (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Gaygirlie ( 1657131 ) <gaygirlieNO@SPAMhotmail.com> on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:16AM (#55667503) Homepage

    Companies making big bucks out of traditional currencies are upset when a currency they're not making big bucks out of appears on the scene, totally unpredictably!

  • Yes it's a scam, but it does have a purpose (Score:4, Interesting)

    by pots ( 5047349 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:18AM (#55667507)
    Yes, of course Bitcoin is a scam. But that isn't all there is to it, there is a need that it fills: we currently lack any kind of digital cash. Banks and other payment processors are currently taking about 3% of all the money spent on the internet, and this is an enormous amount of money that's just disappearing with virtually no return. A lot of internet vendors with thin margins jumped on the Bitcoin bandwagon for just this reason.

    What we really need, of course, is a real government-backed digital currency. I can think of a few reasons why this hasn't been implemented yet, but it will happen eventually.

    • So how is Bitcoin a scam ?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        What is it backed by? Precious metals are rare enough plus they can be used for other purposes. Cash is backed by governments and banks. Stocks / bonds have value based on the worth of the company, cash flow and future earnings. All three of these are covered under financial laws. Are they perfect - certainly not since we've seen prices of metals fluctuate, currency manipulated, and stocks/bonds devalued by poor decisions.

        Bitcoin is backed by nothing. Its only purpose is to avoid detection in order to

        • Its only purpose is to avoid detection in order to purchase illegal goods and services.

          You really don't have a clue.

          It's accepted in almost no legitimate business establishment.

          Try again [coinmap.org].

          Its "value" fluctuates wildly for no reason.

          The value fluctuates wildly because it's being bought and sold by people, who don't always act logically. It crashed a bit after reaching $10K because a lot of people had sell orders for that price. It's already back up to $11K.

          Once lost it cannot be recovered. At least cash can

        • What is it backed by? Precious metals are rare enough plus they can be used for other purposes.

          Industrial use of rare metals is a distraction. Only 10% of the mined gold goes to industry. The rest is hoarded. Gold is also not accepted by most legitimate business establishments.

          Plus the only people making any money are the ones who got in early. That's a pyramid scheme.

          People who got in early on AAPL or MSFT also made a ton of money. Does that mean these are pyramid schemes ? No. People got in early because they understood how some cheap things have a great value.

  • Obligatory Gandhi (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:23AM (#55667515)

    First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. - Mahatma Gandhi

    We're at step #3 now.

  • Wallstreet is upset (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:24AM (#55667521)
    Wallstreet is upset that tech is cutting out the middle man and getting directly into reckless financial speculation game.

  • Neither do you. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:24AM (#55667523)

    It doesn't serve any socially useful function.

    Neither do you, or just about anybody else brought up in this conversation.

  • If bitcoin serves anything, it's merely demonstrating the utter fucking stupidity of how we perceive value today.

    And we've done this shit before. Hell, tech valuation today makes the .bomb bubble look tame by comparison.

    Valuation falsely propped up on bullshit and hype will result in a crash when common fucking sense eventually kicks in.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      It happened several times already. But the hype pulls it right back up, and people love it, because on every crash, you buy em because you know the stupid hypers will pull it up again.

      • It happened several times already. But the hype pulls it right back up, and people love it, because on every crash, you buy em because you know the stupid hypers will pull it up again.

        Reminds me of the old housing bubble. Amazing that people would sign up to lose everything, but humans do it again and again.

  • Perpetrating fraud you say? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:33AM (#55667547)

    Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud."

    If anyone should know about perpetrating fraud, it would be Lloyd Blankfeind. And his buddy Jamie Dimon as well.

    • Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud."

      If anyone should know about perpetrating fraud, it would be Lloyd Blankfeind. And his buddy Jamie Dimon as well.

      Is your point that we shouldn't listen to him because he knows something about fraud, or that we should listen to him because he knows something about fraud?

      In these days of howaboutism, is some times gets hard to tell!

  • The fraud being perpetrated. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Sqreater ( 895148 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:33AM (#55667549)
    The fraud that is being perpetrated is not Bitcoin but the fiat money cranked out by scammer governments that seem to think they can do anything they want to to the public, including ruin the concept of money itself. Bitcoin is connected to nothing? What is the dollar connected to now? Huh? Less than nothing. Bitcoin at least is limited and if the dollar is accepted now it is only because people want to accept it. There is no basic "value" to it. It is not connected to gold. It is not connected to national economic output. I feel a good deal of the interest in bitcoin comes from it being a vote of no confidence in the phony, scam financial system that the finance and investment community and governments have worked so hard to create. Oh, and Schiller and others are terrified that this possibly disruptive technology will obsolete their knowledge base, prizes, and destroy their income. They no more get it than Buffett got microcomputers or the internet.
    • Responsible central banks adjust the money supply to the size of the economy so that its value is relatively stable, even though there is no direct connection to economic output. Some would argue that controlling inflation / deflation is the central banks only real function. The value of money is not what any fool would pay for it (like BTC or even gold); it is reasonably stable because it is controlled.

      The vast majority of interest in Bitcoin is from people hoping to make a quick buck riding the bubbl

      • Responsible central banks adjust the money supply to the size of the economy so that its value is relatively stable

        Even if they keep the value stable, that doesn't mean the process is fair. Some guy in a suit goes bankrupt on a $10 billion loan, and the central bank adds another $10 billion to keep the money supply well adjusted. Sounds good, but the net effect is to take a little bit from everyone with a savings account, and deposit it in the pockets of a few.

      • Responsible central banks

        Why not talk about unicorns while we're at it?

    • Let me ask you a simple question. Will you lend me a Bitcoin today for 6 months at $500? At the end of 6 months, I will return it to you and of course you keep the $500.

      How about 1 month, 3 months, or a year? At which point will you say no?

  • pot kettle (Score:3)

    by crimson tsunami ( 3395179 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:36AM (#55667557)

    Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud."

    Well he would know...

    JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, who called it a "fraud"

    Ditto

    • Wow those are some pretty awesome endorsements. I was on the edge thinking this overstuffed puppy was about to vomit suds, but now it looks like I know where to put some beer money.
  • Just because he didn't invest into B himself.

  • Potential of circumvention = protection of rights (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @08:57AM (#55667623)
    Stiglitz believes those who endeavor to protect their rights such as privacy must be doing something illegal. It's the old "it shouldn't matter if you have nothing to hide" defense of infringing on civil liberties. He also claims bitcoin has no societal value - the fact people are using it in society is prima facie evidence he's wrong about that as well.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      The amount of bitcoin being used as a currency is diminishingly small, the vast majority is being held by speculators.

  • A good currency should do a few things:

    - Have low "friction" in transactions (in terms of ease, time, and transaction costs)
    - Be near-universal in acceptance
    - Provide a good store of value
    - Be difficult to counterfeit

    Bitcoin does very well on the last point and, in some senses, also does well on the first point due to the fact that it is a digital currency.

    These properties are generally achiev

    • The world will be far better off once we are using digital currencies with different forms of artificial scarcity.

      True, that would be the holy grail. The problem is designing a system that doesn't cost a bunch of effort to validate correct transactions, but would make it really hard to validate incorrect ones.

  • There's no Nobel Prize for economics! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There's no Nobel Prize for economics. Go look it up.

    The economics establishment created a prize for themselves and tried to pass it off as a Nobel Prize when it's not.

    That sums up the economics establishment.

    Of course economics should be studied scientifically but what we have today is professional justifiers for statists on one side and plutocrats on the other - not scientists.

    • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Some critics argue that the prestige of the Prize in Economics derives in part from its association with the Nobel Prizes, an association that has often been a source of controversy. Among them is the Swedish human rights lawyer Peter Nobel, a great-grandson of Ludvig Nobel. Nobel criticizes the awarding institution of misusing his family's name, and states that no member of the Nobel family has ever had the intention of establishing a prize in economics. He explained that "

  • Swedish Banking Prize has been successfully hijacking the name of prizes established by Alfred Nobel since the 60s
  • Bitcoin isn't useful for circumvention, every single transaction ever made in it is publicly available. All it takes is seeing where someone spent it on something real to connect people together, it's much more traceable than cash. It's not even harder to enforce save for the fact the central banks aren't the ones controlling it, which for that alone they hate. Governments and banks take a percentage of every single transaction, be it purchasing food, paying rent, being paid income, even sitting idle in

