Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says Bitcoin 'Ought to be Outlawed' (cnn.com) 67
Bitcoin "is drawing harsh criticism from Wall Street investment firms," writes Slashdot reader rmdingler -- and even from some prominent economists. CNN reports: The harshest assessment came from Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, who said that bitcoin "ought to be outlawed. Bitcoin is successful only because of its potential for circumvention," he told Bloomberg TV. "It doesn't serve any socially useful function." Robert Shiller, who won a Nobel for his work on bubbles, said the currency appeals to some investors because it has an "anti-government, anti-regulation feel. It's such a wonderful story," he said at a conference in Lithuania, according to Bloomberg. "If it were only true."
Wall Street titans were getting in on the action, too. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud." Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on CNBC that it "seems like a bubble." The digital currency previously attracted the derision of JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, who called it a "fraud" that would "eventually blow up." Warren Buffett has warned of a "real bubble."
Wednesday the price of bitcoin shot past $11,000 -- just ten days after rising past $8,000.
" Bitcoin is successful only because of its potential for circumvention,"
Like cash?
Cash should be outlawed too.
If the government can't control it, it should not exist
If it were outlawed, governments couldn't merely print more of it in order to sustain its false value.
No way in hell is that gonna happen.
Besides, the US Government still mints pennies at a loss. They would continue to print dollars for the same stupid reason.
The times that governments printed money to 'sustain its false value' are long over.
Money is now moved into the economy via credits etc.
Cash probably would be outlawed, if governments themselves didn't need to conduct untraceable transactions. Unless you think we ship pallets of cash to third world countries because we can't figure out how to give people bank accounts and wire transfers.
I would love to see you trying to educate an Afghan elder in some isolated mountain village about how to use his brand new MasterCard. Should be good for weeks of entertainment!
What has happened to Bitcoin is the opposite of inflation. Because its money supply is now fixed, it has been driven out of circulation as a currency (Gresham's law) and has become a hoarded virtual commodity.
BTC is also outside the banking system, which means that you can't earn interest on it and the centuries of antifraud experience that banks have does not apply to Bitcoin trades. That is why exchanges are continually embezzling your coins and getting hacked.
That is why exchanges are continually embezzling your coins and getting hacked.
In the end, Bitcoin is another funny money vehicle that will probably bubble and collapse just like the other bubbles of pretend money do.
I See (Score:3, Funny)
Whereas Goldman Sachs is a vehicle for what exactly?
News at 11 (Score:5, Interesting)
Companies making big bucks out of traditional currencies are upset when a currency they're not making big bucks out of appears on the scene, totally unpredictably!
You don't have to be a company to do that, you can do it at home in your spare time [themagicwarehouse.com]!
Yes it's a scam, but it does have a purpose (Score:4, Interesting)
What we really need, of course, is a real government-backed digital currency. I can think of a few reasons why this hasn't been implemented yet, but it will happen eventually.
So how is Bitcoin a scam ?
What is it backed by? Precious metals are rare enough plus they can be used for other purposes. Cash is backed by governments and banks. Stocks / bonds have value based on the worth of the company, cash flow and future earnings. All three of these are covered under financial laws. Are they perfect - certainly not since we've seen prices of metals fluctuate, currency manipulated, and stocks/bonds devalued by poor decisions.
Bitcoin is backed by nothing. Its only purpose is to avoid detection in order to
You really don't have a clue.
Try again [coinmap.org].
The value fluctuates wildly because it's being bought and sold by people, who don't always act logically. It crashed a bit after reaching $10K because a lot of people had sell orders for that price. It's already back up to $11K.
What is it backed by? Precious metals are rare enough plus they can be used for other purposes.
Industrial use of rare metals is a distraction. Only 10% of the mined gold goes to industry. The rest is hoarded. Gold is also not accepted by most legitimate business establishments.
Plus the only people making any money are the ones who got in early. That's a pyramid scheme.
People who got in early on AAPL or MSFT also made a ton of money. Does that mean these are pyramid schemes ? No. People got in early because they understood how some cheap things have a great value.
Obligatory Gandhi (Score:3)
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. - Mahatma Gandhi
We're at step #3 now.
Financial markets will not "drop everything" to get into crypto-currencies. They'll simply add them to their lists.
Man.. You just had to bring up a Nazi reference didn't you... Usually that means you are losing the argument, but in this case I think you actually won the point. Well done there AC.
Wallstreet is upset (Score:3)
Neither do you. (Score:4, Insightful)
Neither do you, or just about anybody else brought up in this conversation.
Bitcoin defines Valuation today. (Score:1)
If bitcoin serves anything, it's merely demonstrating the utter fucking stupidity of how we perceive value today.
And we've done this shit before. Hell, tech valuation today makes the
.bomb bubble look tame by comparison.
Valuation falsely propped up on bullshit and hype will result in a crash when common fucking sense eventually kicks in.
It happened several times already. But the hype pulls it right back up, and people love it, because on every crash, you buy em because you know the stupid hypers will pull it up again.
It happened several times already. But the hype pulls it right back up, and people love it, because on every crash, you buy em because you know the stupid hypers will pull it up again.
Reminds me of the old housing bubble. Amazing that people would sign up to lose everything, but humans do it again and again.
Perpetrating fraud you say? (Score:4, Insightful)
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud."
If anyone should know about perpetrating fraud, it would be Lloyd Blankfeind. And his buddy Jamie Dimon as well.
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud."
If anyone should know about perpetrating fraud, it would be Lloyd Blankfeind. And his buddy Jamie Dimon as well.
Is your point that we shouldn't listen to him because he knows something about fraud, or that we should listen to him because he knows something about fraud?
In these days of howaboutism, is some times gets hard to tell!
The fraud being perpetrated. (Score:4, Insightful)
The vast majority of interest in Bitcoin is from people hoping to make a quick buck riding the bubbl
Responsible central banks adjust the money supply to the size of the economy so that its value is relatively stable
Even if they keep the value stable, that doesn't mean the process is fair. Some guy in a suit goes bankrupt on a $10 billion loan, and the central bank adds another $10 billion to keep the money supply well adjusted. Sounds good, but the net effect is to take a little bit from everyone with a savings account, and deposit it in the pockets of a few.
Why not talk about unicorns while we're at it?
Let me ask you a simple question. Will you lend me a Bitcoin today for 6 months at $500? At the end of 6 months, I will return it to you and of course you keep the $500.
How about 1 month, 3 months, or a year? At which point will you say no?
pot kettle (Score:3)
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told Bloomberg that the currency serves as "a vehicle for perpetrating fraud."
Well he would know...
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, who called it a "fraud"
Ditto
Butthurt much (Score:2)
Potential of circumvention = protection of rights (Score:3)
Wrong kind of artificial scarcity (Score:2)
A good currency should do a few things:
- Have low "friction" in transactions (in terms of ease, time, and transaction costs)
- Be near-universal in acceptance
- Provide a good store of value
- Be difficult to counterfeit
Bitcoin does very well on the last point and, in some senses, also does well on the first point due to the fact that it is a digital currency.
These properties are generally achiev
The world will be far better off once we are using digital currencies with different forms of artificial scarcity.
True, that would be the holy grail. The problem is designing a system that doesn't cost a bunch of effort to validate correct transactions, but would make it really hard to validate incorrect ones.
There's no Nobel Prize for economics! (Score:1)
There's no Nobel Prize for economics. Go look it up.
The economics establishment created a prize for themselves and tried to pass it off as a Nobel Prize when it's not.
That sums up the economics establishment.
Of course economics should be studied scientifically but what we have today is professional justifiers for statists on one side and plutocrats on the other - not scientists.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Some critics argue that the prestige of the Prize in Economics derives in part from its association with the Nobel Prizes, an association that has often been a source of controversy. Among them is the Swedish human rights lawyer Peter Nobel, a great-grandson of Ludvig Nobel. Nobel criticizes the awarding institution of misusing his family's name, and states that no member of the Nobel family has ever had the intention of establishing a prize in economics. He explained that "
Not a Nobel Prize (Score:2)
