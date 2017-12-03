Should Teachers Get $100 For Steering Kids To Google's 'Hour of Code' Lesson? 26
Tomorrow's "Hour of Code" kick-off event features Melinda Gates, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and "multiple state governors," reports theodp -- who has some concerns. With Microsoft boasting that nearly 70 million of its Minecraft Hour of Code sessions have been launched, and tech companies pushing coding and their products into classrooms, it's probably no surprise that the 2017 Hour of Code -- organized by tech-bankrolled Code.org -- seems to have presented a too-hard-to-resist branding opportunity for Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.
And, in what might evoke memories of Dollars for Doctors, some teachers will even be rewarded for steering their kids to Google's Hour of Code lesson. "Thanks to our friends at Google," explains crowdfunding website DonorsChoose.org, "4th-8th grade public school teachers who engage their students in a 'Create your own Google logo' Hour of Code activity can earn a $100 DonorsChoose.org gift code -- and have the opportunity to receive one of five other grand prizes (including $5,000 in DonorsChoose.org credits for your school!)."
You mean... (Score:2)
A Bribe?
No, that's a horrible idea (Score:3)
Making a simple smartphone app, quick, accessible, and they can show it off. It has cool factor for tweens all over it.
Or perhaps a Tumblr or Wordpress page widgets and additions.
Some of you might cringe, but this is what's hip for kids, and honestly it's a better lure than shaking money and the promise of karma at educators.
If you are willing to pay.... (Score:3)
I'll be sure to direct my "students" to your thing if I can... Why shouldn't I figure out a way to game this system and make a few bucks?
Now, where did I put that old Teacher ID I used to have to get all those discounts?
I'm kidding, but you KNOW somebody will put aside their ethics and cash in if they can..
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, it's a win-win if you think the primary purpose of grade-school is in the budget.
You'd make a great MBA.
No, but really... (Score:1)
That depends. Is it okay if a pharmaceutical company gives doctors $100 for each kid they diagnose with ADHD? Is it okay if the porn business gives a teacher $100 for each student he/she convinces to go into porn?
Let's make it slightly more ambiguous. What about if doctors got $100 for 'suggesting' an ADHD diagnosis and explaining how it would help the kid get extra teaching aid? What about if the teacher got $100 not for sending a student into porn, but for getting them to audition?
Somewhere on that slope
Re: No, but really... (Score:2)
Coming soon to a classroom near you (Score:1)
Boys and girls: since the school district lowered my pay to basically zero in order to give more tax breaks and handouts to the ultra rich, we have had to alter the lesson plan a little bit.
First period nutrition class will be: chocolate the wonder food sponsored by Hershey.
Second period history will be: how bankers saved the old west sponsored by Wells Fargo.
Third period science will be: Why everyone who believes in global warming is an idiot sponsored by Koch industries.
Any questions?
Cyberpunk Reality (Score:2)
Awesome (Score:2)
Bribing teachers in an attempt to reduce wages by saturating a relatively expensive labor market which doesn't lend itself to college-level-indoctrination programs, thereby cutting costs in the long term while reducing the spending power of anyone who isn't a hopelessly brainwashed plebeian.
I don't expect Google, Microsoft, Apple, or Amazon to not be evil, but it would be nice if they could at least be fined until they go bankrupt for trying this bullshit.
Overblown FUD (Score:2)
First, the teachers don't get $100... they get a code that allows them to put $100 toward a crowdfunding project at DonorsChoose. So the money goes to a classroom project somewhere. I guess a teacher could apply the code to their own crowdfunding goal, but even then, the money doesn't just go into the teacher's pocket. Oh, and they don't get $100 per student, they get $100 if they get 10 students involved.
Second, the 'grand prizes' are all classroom-oriented things, also.
I've said before, I don't have a lot
More tax to fix education? (Score:2)
The computers, new math, new textbooks, robot kits, laptops, internet, e books, improved gui ready robot kits and experts?.
Government demanding more from tax payers, public private partnership support, private sector support to try and get passing grades.
Whats the result? Profits for people selling new products to help teachers try and educate.
What would be a better way to us
The bigger issue... (Score:2)
The bigger issue is that teachers don't have the things they need to teach, so they might feel the need to do this strictly for the money. The teachers aren't actually getting $100 to take home and spend how they want, they are getting $100 that will got to school supplies. School supplies they often have to buy out of their own pocket for their classrooms. If this is something that bothers you, the solution is to make sure all schools and classrooms are properly funded and supplied. Then the teachers woul