Why 'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin O'Leary Refuses To Spend $2.50 On a Cup of Coffee

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Kevin O'Leary has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in small businesses over the course of his tenure as a star and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank." But there is one business to which he refuses to fork over his hard-earned dollars: coffee shops. "Do I pay $2.50 for a coffee? Never, never, never do I do that," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "That is such a waste of money for something that costs 20 cents. I never buy a frape-latte-blah-blah-blah-woof-woof-woof for $2.50." Instead, he makes it at home. "I drink coffee, one cup every morning," he explains. "It costs about 18 cents to make it, and I invest the rest." That idea -- saving small sums and investing continually -- is central to O'Leary's personal finance advice. "The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," he explains.

  • Wholeheartedly agree (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:22AM
    The coffee shop explosion is one of the great rip-offs of our age

    • Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:5, Insightful)

      by dreamchaser ( 49529 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:26AM

      Not to mention that most of those coffee houses serve absolute crap for coffee and overcharge for it. Hey, at least people get cute baristas once in awhile.

      • Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @11:31AM

        Not to mention that most of those coffee houses serve absolute crap for coffee and overcharge for it. Hey, at least people get cute baristas once in awhile.

        That's actually all a bit subjective. A lot of them typically serve a darker roast than most Americans usually go for; a dark roast is easier to produce a consistent experience for, which if coffee is your game, you want a cup to taste the same in every venue. Lighter roasts tend to vary batch to batch and are more dependent on bean quality.

        Sure, the quality is not going to match what you make in your French press at home, but it's going to be on average better quality than your average fast food place like McDonalds or Burger King.

        As for being overpriced... yeah it is, if you're going for coffee. If you're getting a take-out, you're being royally ripped off. I almost never go, because I don't want to pay that much. What you're really paying for is the experience... convenience to some degree, but you can get a cheaper cup at McDonalds or one of those other low quality food places.

        Most Starbucks have a comfortable "living-room" like atmosphere. They're trying to attract people who want to have a home-like comfort away from home on neutral turf. Somewhere where friends can meet, sip, and talk. If, like me, you're friendless, alone-in the world, etc... there is no experience to be had... it's a rip off.

        If you're June, Mum of 7 kids, wanting to escape your wretched life, you call up your buddy April, make a date on the calendar and go to starbucks where you over pay for coffee to rent a free living room to sit and talk in away from the kids.

        As for cute baristas... that's just a myth perpetuated by TV shows. They're all ugly.

    • Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:5, Insightful)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:29AM

      It's really the "convenience" explosion. You pay for the convenience of not having to fool with it. To most people it's worth it. Look at convenience stores for example. You can buy soda vastly cheaper at the grocery store but the make their living off of people not wanting to take the time when they can just stop off on their way and grab a coke. What's more important to you? Your time or your money. For a lot of people it's the former.

      • Re: Wholeheartedly agree (Score:4, Insightful)

        by bsDaemon ( 87307 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:36AM

        Anyone who values their time or their money doesnâ(TM)t stand in line for 20+ minutes waiting to be served dirty water by a hippie. I mean, who really has time to get coffee at a coffee place in the morning? Probably not people with anywhere to be. Coffee trips are nice for a treat when Iâ(TM)m not on my way, or stopping on road trips. Weekday mornings? Not so much

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by fluffernutter ( 1411889 )
        The sad part is, most of the money goes to the corporation and shareholders. Very little goes to the actual person providing the service, which is where it should be.

      • I bought a decent espresso machine and while yes it is cheaper in the long run there is a lot more cleanup involved.

      • Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:5, Insightful)

        by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:46AM

        It's really the "convenience" explosion. You pay for the convenience of not having to fool with it.

        Decades ago, they made this machine that would automatically brew a hot cup of coffee at whatever time you set the coffee alarm to, so that people could wake up to a hot cup of coffee ready and waiting for them.

        The true stupidity is listening to the Starbucks generation dealing with store lines, drive thrus, and obscene prices, claiming their way is somehow more convenient.

      • Not really. Coffee used to be a lot cheaper at places like Dunkin Donuts. It's the rise of the "premium" coffee shop experience.

    • Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:5, Insightful)

      by lucasnate1 ( 4682951 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:45AM

      I pay a coffee shop to rent their wifi and/or space in order to meet someone. That's worth the money.

      • So... you'd pay for a place to go and wait for someone while using the WiFi?

        I think I just had an idea for a business.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          ...you'd pay for a place to go and wait for someone while using the WiFi?

          That's what a lot of people go to Starbuck's for. No way do I think $4 is reasonable for a mediocre "Shaken Iced Tea Lemonade", but there's somebody I meet with once a week and it gives us a convenient place to meet and chat. We could do that just as easily at my apartment, but Starbuck's requires a lower level of intimacy and means I don't have to clean for company.

          I think I just had an idea for a business.

          Sorry, but another Opportunist beat you to it. Starbuck's isn't the only business that banks on providing space to meet.

    • Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:55AM

      The coffee shop explosion is one of the great rip-offs of our age

      At least someone makes the coffee for you. I'd argue Keurigs are a far bigger ripoff.

  • Invest in Apple, But Don't Buy iPhone (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:24AM

    If everyone followed his advice our Clown World economy would collapse.

  • It only costs 18 cents if... (Score:3)

    by Rob Riggs ( 6418 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:27AM
    It only costs 18 cents if your time is worth nothing. Way faster to go out of your way and wait in line at SBUX. /s

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by kiviQr ( 3443687 )
      If you add time to get a coffee from a shop the saving is even bigger. Making coffee takes similar time for me and for barista. Add time for payment, waiting in line, going to coffee shop - that is easily additional 15 min. Your coffee costs at least $20 + 2.50 in time and money.

      • Can't you guys just order ahead of time? Pick up the phone, order this and that coffee, then either go get it directly or have it delivered. Pay through an app on the phone or whatever.

      • My experience is similar. My coffee drips while I dress, and I don't wait in line or swipe a card. I make a pot, not just one cup, so I can refill my cup practically for free. I pick up fresh coffee beans or grounds when I buy the rest of my groceries, or I order online for home delivery. Going to a coffee shop costs time and money. So, why would someone go to a coffeeshop? Because they enjoy the experience somehow. They enjoy interacting with other customers and the "dirty hippie". Who know, the ba

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dzimas ( 547818 )

      There's absolutely no way it's quicker and cheaper for me to go out of my way to a Starbucks instead of making it myself. I dropped by Starbucks this morning and the trip added about 20 minutes to my morning commute, and it cost me $5.25 for a Grande. Had I made a mug at home like I usually do, it would have taken me a couple of minutes at most (I just have to set the machine going while I'm herding teenagers and getting ready) and cost $0.25.

      So, yeah. That single Grande cost me about $30.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      What are you talking about? It takes 2 minutes to make coffee. The time to go to starbucks is more than the time to make coffee.
      (And you'll get better coffee.)

      What he is really saying is that he does not drink coffee out of home. And provided the shit they serve you for coffee in chain store nowadays, I can't say I blame him.

  • This is a lie (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:29AM
    And a pretty easily proven one. He's talking about $850 a year. That's not going to make or break anyone's investment portfolio. It's like that schmuck in Australia who told the young uns the could afford a house in Sydney if only they'd give up avocado toast. It's nonsense the aristocracy tells it's workers to excuse stagnant and falling wages. Don't fall for it.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      $850 added to an investment account each year for 50 years with interest is: $387,956. Pretty sure that amount might actually make or break someone's retirement.

    • I'm not sure how you get to $850. Assuming one cup a day, it's $913/year. Assuming only week days, it's $652/year. Assuming two cups per week day, it's $1,300. $1,300/year is a sizeable chunk of change, particularly since a lot of businesses will happily install a coffee machine and pay for beans if it saves them lost productivity from people popping out to buy coffee.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        $2.20/cup - $0.18/cup = $2.22/cup, multiplied by 1 cup/day times 365 days per year = $846.80 saved vs going to Starbucks each day.

    • Re:This is a lie (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:40AM

      If you're relatively poor but buy a coffee everyday... I guarantee you you're poor because of poor financial decisions and not because of circumstances beyond your control. And, if my blue-collar work experience has taught me anything, you probably also spend too much on tobacco, alcohol, and lottery tickets.

      As I've progressed in my career, I actually do find myself exercising MORE restraint with regards to purchases, not less... even though I now have more money than I ever really seriously thought I would.

      I realized there's nothing wrong with 'brown bagging' it, nothing wrong with used cars, clothing without fancy brand logos on it, etc. I find conspicuous consumption offensively stupid.

      The result of this behaviour is that I haven't built up debt, and have paid off the 'unavoidable' debts a lot sooner than most, and now I live fairly comfortably and I'm not particularly stressed about finances. And because I'm not in debt, the money I earn is effectively worth more as I'm not bleeding interest payments to the bank.

      $850 a year is a LOT of money if you keep rolling it into bonds and you're patient. It might mean helping your kid get through college without crippling debt, or maybe loaning them a down payment on a house.

      • Question is: had you ever have fun in your life?
        Look, I'm not saying you're doing it wrong. But don't you say I'm doing it wrong either.
        I'd rather have my fun now, thank you, even if that means not saving as much as you do, or not being as cheap as you are.

        • Re:This is a lie (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @11:05AM

          There is a difference between 'cheap' and 'frugal'. I don't spend money on stupid things. You know how rich people get rich? By getting people like you to be brand loyal and buy their stuff just because of the logo on it.

          I buy what I need, when I need it, and of a quality that will last as long as I expect to need it for... without regard for who made it or who is selling it except when I'm weighing the value of a warranty.

          So instead of a new BMW, some Nike shoes, a closet of Polo shirts, and a Starbucks coffee every day. I'm not blowing hundreds of dollars at a shot to get a lousy seat at a concert when the music's better on my home sound system. And no, I don't see every new movie in the theatres when I can wait and see them at home for a fraction of the cost.

          I can go on vacations more frequently (and still be putting some money away for potential large future expenses). I can turn down overtime at work and spend more time with friends and family. If I have an unexpected expense, I can cover it.

          >I'd rather have my fun now, thank you, even if that means not saving as much as you do

          If your idea of 'fun' is living paycheque to paycheque... with a base load on your credit cards... OK. But a little short term restraint means you have less stress and more options in the long term.

      • Because you didn't have the book smarts for college and the entire manufacturing base was shifted overseas or to Mexico, right? Nope, poor financial decisions for the win.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      It's like that schmuck in Australia who told the young uns the could afford a house in Sydney if only they'd give up avocado toast. It's nonsense the aristocracy tells it's workers to excuse stagnant and falling wages. Don't fall for it.

      Self control and delayed gratification lead to economic success. Avocado toast isn't a significant factor, but the idea of taking control of your spending and your life by saying no to avocado toast is the lesson to learn.

      It's nonsense the aristocracy tells it's workers to excuse stagnant and falling wages. Don't fall for it.

      Waiting for someone else to solve your wage problems is a good way to make sure your wage problems never get solved. Telling people to wait for some magic answer from others is just wrong. If people listen to that advice, they're losing 99% of their opportunity for improvement.

    • And a pretty easily proven one. He's talking about $850 a year. That's not going to make or break anyone's investment portfolio. It's like that schmuck in Australia who told the young uns the could afford a house in Sydney if only they'd give up avocado toast. It's nonsense the aristocracy tells it's workers to excuse stagnant and falling wages. Don't fall for it.

      Paying $3 for a cup of coffee every morning for 40 years = $43,800

      Paying 20 cents for a cup of coffee every morning for 40 years = $2,920

      That's a difference of over $40 thousand dollars. It's a hell of a lot more than that if you took that money and invested it over a 40-year span.

      Hell, $40K is about $40K more than the average Starbucks-addicted Millennial has saved up for retirement.

      Wake up and smell the math.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      While I agree it is nonsense for the wealthy to tell people they are only poor because they dare to have any indulgences in their life, $850 per year can be a significant amount of investment for most people. $850 per year put into an index fund over a 45 year career would likely turn into close to $150,000 in inflation adjusted dollars by retirement ($350k in today's dollars). That is nearly the median amount current retirees have saved for retirement (about $170k).

    • Stop being so close minded. It's not just the coffee runs. It's everything. Cable TV packages, expensive cars, etc. Having that attitude and applying it to everything in life makes a huge difference in how much money you have. BTW, if you think $850 a year is nothing, I'll be happy to take it that much off your hands every year and invest it for myself.

  • Yea Sure (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jetkust ( 596906 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:30AM
    So I'm supposed to believe a guy that is worth more than $300 million never buys anything he doesn't need? Sounds legit.

    • Re:Yea Sure (Score:4, Insightful)

      by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:44AM

      Not buying anything you don't need is how you save up money. And having money is very helpful when you want to get rich.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        Not buying anything you don't need is how you save up money. And having money is very helpful when you want to get rich.

        If you look at the history of Kevin, Mark, and Robert on Shark Tank, the best way to get rich is to get lucky and start a company at the right time (beginning of a bubble) and have it bought for millions.

    • His advice is reminiscent of the advice in "The Millionaire Next Door", with was a best seller back in the day. The point of that book is that real millionaires usually do not have extravagant lifestyles, that these little savings do add up over time. Or maybe Sam Walton, who lived in a modest ranch house and drove a pickup while simultaneously producing some of the most selfish children to ever walk the earth. They probably feel that they were deprived.

  • Treat it as a luxury (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TheRaven64 ( 641858 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:30AM
    There are lots of things that are cheaper at home. Drinking a beer at home is a lot cheaper than drinking one at the pub, for example. You're not just paying for the drink, you're paying for the use of a big space where you can talk to other people. The problem isn't $2.50 coffee (actually, I'd be astonished if I could buy coffee that cheap around here), it's buying $2.50 coffee every day. Even once a day each week, that's $50/month on coffee. Two coffees a day and it's $100/month. Give that up, and you can afford a nice holiday somewhere, or pay back your mortgage earlier.

  • '"The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," he explains'.

    As you go through life you can use the proceeds of your labour for different things. Kevin O'Leary apparently thinks that nothing beats a good big juicy investment portfolio.

    If he thinks a cup of coffee cost 18 cents, I can imagine what kind of coffee he drinks. Anyone else thinking "Scrooge"?

    • 18 cents sounds high, to me. I bought a decent automatic espresso machine for about $300 5 years ago. I drink, on average, 2 cups of coffee per day from it. I expect it to last another 5 years. That's about 4 cents per cup. I buy organic kona blend beans (not pure kona, but pretty tasty never the less) from Costco, at $14 per 2.5 pounds. At . 3 ounces per cup, that is about 10.7 cents per cup. Add in 1.3 cents for electricity and my RO filtered well water, and you get about 15 cents per cup. It takes a

  • Who Gives a Shit? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:32AM
    How is this News for Nerds? More importantly do we really want to take financial advise from this guy [nationalobserver.com]?
  • I would never pay more than 5$ for a bottle of wine. Because I am a teetotaler.

    But if someone is willing to spend 250$ of his/her hard earned money voluntarily who am I to object? It is all fine an good to preach about the value of drinking a 10$ bottle of wine and investing the rest. But be prepared to listen someone tell you why that 250$ bottle of wine is worth it and gives him/her a good feeling that is worth it.

    I can tell a wine snob to take a hike and go fly a kite because I never preached about b

    • Sometimes it is worth it. I bought a Japanese tea once that was valued at twice its weight in silver. That was without a doubt the best tea I've ever tasted. And before you say that I only thought that it was good because it was so expensive, I have poured a cup for a colleague who often mooches a tea from my personal collection and he also said that it was absolutely the tastiest cup of tea he ever had - and I never told him how expensive it was. Someday - when I feel better and have enough money set aside

    • I wonder what he thinks of bottled water? Now there is a money making racket :)
  • It's not just coffee. Almost everything has a ridiculous markup. Capitalism is awesome.

  • Rich people think (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Rich people think the reason people are poor is because they spend little bits of money here and there. Budgeting is one issue with people but really its a lack of money. Also spending little bits of money is good for the economy.

    • That IS the reason they are poor. It's not just the coffee runs but everything. Literally every single person I know who is poor not only spends tons of money on coffee but they spend $200 on the fancy cable TV package in addition to subscribing to Netflix/Hulu/Spotify/etc, they buy tons of beer/wine/etc, they always drive 2 brand new cars, they shop at expensive stores, etc. As soon as they get a bunch of unexpected money (e.g. Christmas, tax refund, etc) they blow it on expensive vacations or something

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        What you're talking about is living at your means, not being poor.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        Of the things you've mentioned, the only thing actually poor people can do is ask to borrow money. People who have any ability to do the other things you said are not poor.

        I've been poor. We didn't have a cable tv package, fancy or otherwise. We had one car between my wife and I, and we drove that thing into the dirt. We bought groceries at the nearby discount grocery store, and we certainly didn't go on any vacations.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      This is the issue with the economy. It relies on people being bad with money. The economy would do horribly if the majority of people did what's best for themselves.

      That said, people ARE poor because they spend little bits of money here and there. Budgeting IS a real issue with a huge percentage of people. Now I'm not saying that budgeting alone will make a poor person rich, but it will make almost anyone richer than they otherwise would be, and by a surprisingly large amount.

      Kevin O'Leary isn't saying that

  • Never have truer words bee spoken (Score:3, Insightful)

    by CustomBuild ( 2891601 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:35AM
    His example is analogous to $100 HDMI cables, and the world is full of these examples. It's easy to laugh at someone when their choice is not your choice, but the fact is the world is run by parting fools and their money.

  • I haven't done the precise math, but I think my cup of coffee is closer to 2 than 20 cents. I guess you can waste money at home too, if you use something like those proprietary capsule fads.

    Nevertheless, I second the underlying idea. More generally, I don't understand why people feel the need to spend everything they earn, in particular, increasing their spending the moment they get a better job. Though I guess it's a matter of personality. I like to keep things simple, and I also like the opportunity of

  • His book was ok (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I just bought his book called "The cold hard truth about men, women and money". It is pretty good, and mostly is full of these kinds of ideas. I really think people just don't get personal finance at all, and don't realize these things are literally like death by a thousand cuts. Not that Kevin O'Leary is perfect, but at least it is written in language that is accessible to most people, and will probably get them worked up emotionally, and then on his side. The people who won't like it, is that group who th

  • The simple truth is if you want a cup of coffee while you're out and about, you're going to be spending > $1 because nobody is selling a cup of coffee for less than that.

    The only way to get a cheap cup of coffee is to make it yourself, and you can't really do that unless you're at home or at an office that has a coffeemaker. Coffee shops know this, which is why they charge so much.

    I'm not going to give up coffee over a dollar or two. Neither are most people; that's why coffee is $1-$2. It sucks, but what

  • Hindustan Lever Vs Proctor and Gamble (Score:5, Interesting)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:49AM
    Hindustan Lever is an Indian cosmetics/soap and shampoo giant. It sells shampoo in single use sachets. Back in the day it used to cost 5 rupees, or 30 US cents back in the day. Now it is probably 20 Rupees, same 30cents. Proctor and Gamble's idea of marketing was to some how convince the buyer into buying shampoo in gallon size jugs and they are busily hatching up plans to convince America why it is a good idea to buy shampoo in barrels instead of gallon jugs.

    They both were locked into a serious battle in South Asian shampoo market. With all that might of P&G, HL was running circles around them

    My niece is a big shot in that circle (now working for Estee Lauder India) she explained the basic difference. "There are women who can not afford shampoo. But once in a while something nice happens, and she feels great and feels like treating herself to luxury. That thirty cent sachet of shampoo is a luxury for her. She will never have enough to buy a whole bottle ever, and will balk at the cost of a bottle. But... on any given day there are about a million such women willing to buy a sachet of shampoo for 30 cents. I am selling 300K a day. 100 million dollars a year."

    There are people for whom that 5$ coffee is a luxury they are treating themselves to. The American dream of owning a home and having a comfortable retirement is gone for them. They see themselves working till the day they are going to die. They see 80 year old grandmas trying to work as walmart greeters. From their perspective, "I have 5$ today, I am going to splurge!".

    A country this great, this wealthy, with that much of despair among the young ...

    • I forgot to finish the post.

      It is all fine and good for most people not to know this nugget of information. But for someone who is a "professional" investor, whose claim to fame is finding companies to invest, he should know this. Not the specific thing about Hindustan Lever or any such specific company. But the fact that there is lot of money to be made in small margin large volume sales. Large volume sales by definition means it is something you knew but never realized the market.

      O'Leary might not kno

    • I don't know about despair, but in a lot of cases you're right: it's about treating yourself. And as Jack Vance wrote in one of his novels: "Money spent on pleasure is money well spent." Or Oscar Wilde: "I have often deprived myself of the necessities of life, but I have never consented to give up a luxury." Contrast that with one of our reality TV shows where a financial adviser comes to help out families in debt. Always the advise is to forego the little things that add up to bugger all, compared to the
      • We coders know the basic rule about fine tuning code for speed.

        We don't randomly pick functions and make them more efficient. First we profile the code and find the function, loop that is taking most time. Then spend time to make it more efficient. We might make the implementation more efficient, or invent a new algorithm that does not need this expensive process.

        In life too, if you make one big sane decision, it pays for lots of small luxuries. Settle for a car one notch below what you can afford, and

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pz ( 113803 )

      There are people for whom that 5$ coffee is a luxury they are treating themselves to.

      These are not the people I most often see in line when walking past Starbucks.

  • $2.50 is overpriced for store-bought coffee. The local bodega (deli) on the way to work charges a buck a cup, and it's not charred like Starbucks.

    Make your own, but also don't overpay for chain coffee shops.

  • 99% of the coffee I drink I fix at home. I generally don't wake up with time for coffee (either homemade or to stop at a store) so I typically tend to drink coffee in the evenings after I get home from work.

    That said, when I go to an actual coffee shop it's more for the experience and to get what I can't really make well at home (eg, my home coffee is just coffee, creamer and sugar, not anything fancy). I kind of view it as an occasional treat. Granted, "coffee shop coffee" is something I do maybe once a

  • I know so many people who are in debt way over their heads and always complain about how they never have any money... right as they're on their way to spend $20 at Starbucks for their whole family (and they do this multiple times a week). Idiots.

  • I for one enjoy a nice evening in my favorite bar. That can easily run the vicinity of 100 bucks for the evening. Could I save that? Sure, I don't really need to go out for cocktails and cigars. I could actually do the same at home, with equally exquisite spirits and tobacco for much less.

    Since I go there every other week or so, that's about 2500 a year. Give or take. Then again, why should I not do it? Because of the money? So what would I do instead with the money? Invest it? Ok, for what? To have more mo

