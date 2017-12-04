Why 'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin O'Leary Refuses To Spend $2.50 On a Cup of Coffee (cnbc.com) 439
An anonymous reader shares a report: Kevin O'Leary has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in small businesses over the course of his tenure as a star and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank." But there is one business to which he refuses to fork over his hard-earned dollars: coffee shops. "Do I pay $2.50 for a coffee? Never, never, never do I do that," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "That is such a waste of money for something that costs 20 cents. I never buy a frape-latte-blah-blah-blah-woof-woof-woof for $2.50." Instead, he makes it at home. "I drink coffee, one cup every morning," he explains. "It costs about 18 cents to make it, and I invest the rest." That idea -- saving small sums and investing continually -- is central to O'Leary's personal finance advice. "The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," he explains.
Not to mention that most of those coffee houses serve absolute crap for coffee and overcharge for it. Hey, at least people get cute baristas once in awhile.
Not to mention that most of those coffee houses serve absolute crap for coffee and overcharge for it. Hey, at least people get cute baristas once in awhile.
That's actually all a bit subjective. A lot of them typically serve a darker roast than most Americans usually go for; a dark roast is easier to produce a consistent experience for, which if coffee is your game, you want a cup to taste the same in every venue. Lighter roasts tend to vary batch to batch and are more dependent on bean quality.
Sure, the quality is not going to match what you make in your French press at home, but it's going to be on average better quality than your average fast food place like McDonalds or Burger King.
As for being overpriced... yeah it is, if you're going for coffee. If you're getting a take-out, you're being royally ripped off. I almost never go, because I don't want to pay that much. What you're really paying for is the experience... convenience to some degree, but you can get a cheaper cup at McDonalds or one of those other low quality food places.
Most Starbucks have a comfortable "living-room" like atmosphere. They're trying to attract people who want to have a home-like comfort away from home on neutral turf. Somewhere where friends can meet, sip, and talk. If, like me, you're friendless, alone-in the world, etc... there is no experience to be had... it's a rip off.
If you're June, Mum of 7 kids, wanting to escape your wretched life, you call up your buddy April, make a date on the calendar and go to starbucks where you over pay for coffee to rent a free living room to sit and talk in away from the kids.
As for cute baristas... that's just a myth perpetuated by TV shows. They're all ugly.
It's really the "convenience" explosion. You pay for the convenience of not having to fool with it. To most people it's worth it. Look at convenience stores for example. You can buy soda vastly cheaper at the grocery store but the make their living off of people not wanting to take the time when they can just stop off on their way and grab a coke. What's more important to you? Your time or your money. For a lot of people it's the former.
Anyone who values their time or their money doesnâ(TM)t stand in line for 20+ minutes waiting to be served dirty water by a hippie. I mean, who really has time to get coffee at a coffee place in the morning? Probably not people with anywhere to be. Coffee trips are nice for a treat when Iâ(TM)m not on my way, or stopping on road trips. Weekday mornings? Not so much
Why would you stand in line? I get my coffee at a drive-through window, along with my breakfast. Saves me 20 minutes easy. Sure I could save $4 by making my own breakfast and coffee before I leave the house, but those extra 20 minutes of sleep are worth a lot more to me.
If it only saves you $4, then it's either an incredibly cheap breakfast, or you way over-estimate the cost it would take to make your own.
As for saving 20 minutes, I'd question that too, because from the time my alarm clock goes off, until I walk out the door is only 30 minutes total, and that includes eating breakfast, and getting a 2 year old ready, fed, and out the door too.
I'm pretty certain you're also underestimating the time it takes to order, get your breakfast, and eat it at the drive-through.
$0.89 coffee at the 7/11 when you stop for gas? Okay, sure... $5 and 20 minutes at Starbucks?
I make espresso each morning. It literally takes me 60 seconds to grind the beans, fill the carrier and press the shot.
Don't see any faster or cheaper option.
I make espresso each morning. It literally takes me 60 seconds to grind the beans, fill the carrier and press the shot.
Don't see any faster or cheaper option.
Factor in cleaning time.
The 60 seconds includes cleaning the old grounds out the carrier. The cup goes in the dishwasher.
What cleaning time?
Do you mean using the sponge to wipe off the counter?
if you have to sit in a line for 20 minutes... it means the demand far outweighs the offer, and that there are not enough coffee shops around.
Note: I don't drink coffee.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes and if only there was a way they could track you with a mobile app at the same time. Oh wait.
The sad part is, most of the money goes to the corporation and shareholders. Very little goes to the actual person providing the service, which is where it should be.
False. over 80% goes to labor and costs related to operating the store [marketrealist.com]. Same for almost every business.
I bought a decent espresso machine and while yes it is cheaper in the long run there is a lot more cleanup involved.
It's really the "convenience" explosion. You pay for the convenience of not having to fool with it.
Decades ago, they made this machine that would automatically brew a hot cup of coffee at whatever time you set the coffee alarm to, so that people could wake up to a hot cup of coffee ready and waiting for them.
The true stupidity is listening to the Starbucks generation dealing with store lines, drive thrus, and obscene prices, claiming their way is somehow more convenient.
Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:5, Insightful)
For coffee, the real difference is likely the capital cost. If you like espresso, then it costs a few hundred dollars to get a good machine. Even if you like filtered coffee (which is about the cheapest to produce) then you get a much better cup if you grind your own beans, which means buying a grinder as well as whatever you're using to make coffee, which can add up to a hundred dollars or so. In contrast, tea can be made with just a ten dollar kettle.
Of course, this argument goes out of the window with places like Starbucks, where their entire business model revolves around making terrible coffee and then selling you syrups and creams to disguise the taste.
Yeah, and coffee can also be made with just a ten dollar kettle (instant coffee). People who like tea don't use tea bags.
This is outdated information; it was true 50 years ago but no longer. You can still just about buy loose tea but a trip to any supermarket will show you dozens of different brands of teabags. I am talking about regular people drinking tea in their offices not the occasionally-encountered specialist tea snob.
Re: (Score:3)
It is not about brands, it is about the quality of tea that goes into teabags. Which is crap (generally tea dust, fannings if you are lucky). Hence it is just true today as it was 50 years ago.
Re:Wholeheartedly agree (Score:4, Interesting)
Even if you like filtered coffee (which is about the cheapest to produce) then you get a much better cup if you grind your own beans, which means buying a grinder as well as whatever you're using to make coffee, which can add up to a hundred dollars or so. In contrast, tea can be made with just a ten dollar kettle.
A good certified drip brewer that brews fast enough to not make the coffee bitter easily costs a couple of hundred for the cheap models.
That said, one of the best methods of making great tasting coffee is using a kettle. It requires more attention to detail for the coffee to not turn out bad, and more work, especially cleaning, which is the main reason why it's fallen out of popularity. I don't see the average modren man making clearing skins or spending five minutes with a wire brush cleaning an S-shaped spout every morning.
Also you can dress like it's fucking 1875, take your shoes off, plug in your Macbook and talk loudly about some hipster scripting language, which you clearly know nothing about.
https://imgur.com/a/WX0eo [imgur.com]
I just looked on amazon, you can get a coffee grinder as cheap as $6 and a coffee press as cheap as $5. This is hardly a major capital investment.
If you like syrups and creams, those are pretty cheap too.
I pay a coffee shop to rent their wifi and/or space in order to meet someone. That's worth the money.
So... you'd pay for a place to go and wait for someone while using the WiFi?
I think I just had an idea for a business.
...you'd pay for a place to go and wait for someone while using the WiFi?
That's what a lot of people go to Starbuck's for. No way do I think $4 is reasonable for a mediocre "Shaken Iced Tea Lemonade", but there's somebody I meet with once a week and it gives us a convenient place to meet and chat. We could do that just as easily at my apartment, but Starbuck's requires a lower level of intimacy and means I don't have to clean for company.
I think I just had an idea for a business.
Sorry, but another Opportunist beat you to it. Starbuck's isn't the only business that banks on providing space to meet.
The coffee shop explosion is one of the great rip-offs of our age
At least someone makes the coffee for you. I'd argue Keurigs are a far bigger ripoff.
Like so much today, it's marketing hype. Persuading people to pay way over the odds for something by convincing them that it's cool and trendy.
Cool and trendy 20 years ago maybe. If it was a fad, coffee shops would be closing by now. Advertising and marketing get people in the shop the first few times. They keep going or stop going based on their actual experience.
Re: (Score:2)
If everyone followed his advice our Clown World economy would collapse.
That's basically the idea behind the Chinese economy boom. Produce the crap for the West but don't buy the shit yourself.
It only costs 18 cents if... (Score:3)
Can't you guys just order ahead of time? Pick up the phone, order this and that coffee, then either go get it directly or have it delivered. Pay through an app on the phone or whatever.
Talk for yourself. How many here are working in jobs where they can easily pile on more hours because there's perpetual crunch and ever project is late?
There's absolutely no way it's quicker and cheaper for me to go out of my way to a Starbucks instead of making it myself. I dropped by Starbucks this morning and the trip added about 20 minutes to my morning commute, and it cost me $5.25 for a Grande. Had I made a mug at home like I usually do, it would have taken me a couple of minutes at most (I just have to set the machine going while I'm herding teenagers and getting ready) and cost $0.25.
So, yeah. That single Grande cost me about $30.
What are you talking about? It takes 2 minutes to make coffee. The time to go to starbucks is more than the time to make coffee.
(And you'll get better coffee.)
What he is really saying is that he does not drink coffee out of home. And provided the shit they serve you for coffee in chain store nowadays, I can't say I blame him.
$850 added to an investment account each year for 50 years with interest is: $387,956. Pretty sure that amount might actually make or break someone's retirement.
Re: (Score:3)
If you're relatively poor but buy a coffee everyday... I guarantee you you're poor because of poor financial decisions and not because of circumstances beyond your control. And, if my blue-collar work experience has taught me anything, you probably also spend too much on tobacco, alcohol, and lottery tickets.
As I've progressed in my career, I actually do find myself exercising MORE restraint with regards to purchases, not less... even though I now have more money than I ever really seriously thought I would.
I realized there's nothing wrong with 'brown bagging' it, nothing wrong with used cars, clothing without fancy brand logos on it, etc. I find conspicuous consumption offensively stupid.
The result of this behaviour is that I haven't built up debt, and have paid off the 'unavoidable' debts a lot sooner than most, and now I live fairly comfortably and I'm not particularly stressed about finances. And because I'm not in debt, the money I earn is effectively worth more as I'm not bleeding interest payments to the bank.
$850 a year is a LOT of money if you keep rolling it into bonds and you're patient. It might mean helping your kid get through college without crippling debt, or maybe loaning them a down payment on a house.
Question is: had you ever have fun in your life?
Look, I'm not saying you're doing it wrong. But don't you say I'm doing it wrong either.
I'd rather have my fun now, thank you, even if that means not saving as much as you do, or not being as cheap as you are.
There is a difference between 'cheap' and 'frugal'. I don't spend money on stupid things. You know how rich people get rich? By getting people like you to be brand loyal and buy their stuff just because of the logo on it.
I buy what I need, when I need it, and of a quality that will last as long as I expect to need it for... without regard for who made it or who is selling it except when I'm weighing the value of a warranty.
So instead of a new BMW, some Nike shoes, a closet of Polo shirts, and a Starbucks coffee every day. I'm not blowing hundreds of dollars at a shot to get a lousy seat at a concert when the music's better on my home sound system. And no, I don't see every new movie in the theatres when I can wait and see them at home for a fraction of the cost.
I can go on vacations more frequently (and still be putting some money away for potential large future expenses). I can turn down overtime at work and spend more time with friends and family. If I have an unexpected expense, I can cover it.
>I'd rather have my fun now, thank you, even if that means not saving as much as you do
If your idea of 'fun' is living paycheque to paycheque... with a base load on your credit cards... OK. But a little short term restraint means you have less stress and more options in the long term.
You couldn't possibly be poor (Score:2)
It's like that schmuck in Australia who told the young uns the could afford a house in Sydney if only they'd give up avocado toast. It's nonsense the aristocracy tells it's workers to excuse stagnant and falling wages. Don't fall for it.
Self control and delayed gratification lead to economic success. Avocado toast isn't a significant factor, but the idea of taking control of your spending and your life by saying no to avocado toast is the lesson to learn.
It's nonsense the aristocracy tells it's workers to excuse stagnant and falling wages. Don't fall for it.
Waiting for someone else to solve your wage problems is a good way to make sure your wage problems never get solved. Telling people to wait for some magic answer from others is just wrong. If people listen to that advice, they're losing 99% of their opportunity for improvement.
And a pretty easily proven one. He's talking about $850 a year. That's not going to make or break anyone's investment portfolio. It's like that schmuck in Australia who told the young uns the could afford a house in Sydney if only they'd give up avocado toast. It's nonsense the aristocracy tells it's workers to excuse stagnant and falling wages. Don't fall for it.
Paying $3 for a cup of coffee every morning for 40 years = $43,800
Paying 20 cents for a cup of coffee every morning for 40 years = $2,920
That's a difference of over $40 thousand dollars. It's a hell of a lot more than that if you took that money and invested it over a 40-year span.
Hell, $40K is about $40K more than the average Starbucks-addicted Millennial has saved up for retirement.
Wake up and smell the math.
While I agree it is nonsense for the wealthy to tell people they are only poor because they dare to have any indulgences in their life, $850 per year can be a significant amount of investment for most people. $850 per year put into an index fund over a 45 year career would likely turn into close to $150,000 in inflation adjusted dollars by retirement ($350k in today's dollars). That is nearly the median amount current retirees have saved for retirement (about $170k).
Not buying anything you don't need is how you save up money. And having money is very helpful when you want to get rich.
Not buying anything you don't need is how you save up money. And having money is very helpful when you want to get rich.
If you look at the history of Kevin, Mark, and Robert on Shark Tank, the best way to get rich is to get lucky and start a company at the right time (beginning of a bubble) and have it bought for millions.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention you can rent the whole house save for a tiny 80 square foot area and save even more!
Coffee is "crap" but money is the real thing? (Score:2)
'"The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," he explains'.
As you go through life you can use the proceeds of your labour for different things. Kevin O'Leary apparently thinks that nothing beats a good big juicy investment portfolio.
If he thinks a cup of coffee cost 18 cents, I can imagine what kind of coffee he drinks. Anyone else thinking "Scrooge"?
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah! Why pay more than 5$ for a bottle of wine? (Score:2)
But if someone is willing to spend 250$ of his/her hard earned money voluntarily who am I to object? It is all fine an good to preach about the value of drinking a 10$ bottle of wine and investing the rest. But be prepared to listen someone tell you why that 250$ bottle of wine is worth it and gives him/her a good feeling that is worth it.
I can tell a wine snob to take a hike and go fly a kite because I never preached about b
Sometimes it is worth it. I bought a Japanese tea once that was valued at twice its weight in silver. That was without a doubt the best tea I've ever tasted. And before you say that I only thought that it was good because it was so expensive, I have poured a cup for a colleague who often mooches a tea from my personal collection and he also said that it was absolutely the tastiest cup of tea he ever had - and I never told him how expensive it was. Someday - when I feel better and have enough money set aside
Rich people think (Score:2)
Rich people think the reason people are poor is because they spend little bits of money here and there. Budgeting is one issue with people but really its a lack of money. Also spending little bits of money is good for the economy.
Re: (Score:3)
Of the things you've mentioned, the only thing actually poor people can do is ask to borrow money. People who have any ability to do the other things you said are not poor.
I've been poor. We didn't have a cable tv package, fancy or otherwise. We had one car between my wife and I, and we drove that thing into the dirt. We bought groceries at the nearby discount grocery store, and we certainly didn't go on any vacations.
This is the issue with the economy. It relies on people being bad with money. The economy would do horribly if the majority of people did what's best for themselves.
That said, people ARE poor because they spend little bits of money here and there. Budgeting IS a real issue with a huge percentage of people. Now I'm not saying that budgeting alone will make a poor person rich, but it will make almost anyone richer than they otherwise would be, and by a surprisingly large amount.
Kevin O'Leary isn't saying that
Still too much (Score:2)
I haven't done the precise math, but I think my cup of coffee is closer to 2 than 20 cents. I guess you can waste money at home too, if you use something like those proprietary capsule fads.
Nevertheless, I second the underlying idea. More generally, I don't understand why people feel the need to spend everything they earn, in particular, increasing their spending the moment they get a better job. Though I guess it's a matter of personality. I like to keep things simple, and I also like the opportunity of
I just bought his book called "The cold hard truth about men, women and money". It is pretty good, and mostly is full of these kinds of ideas. I really think people just don't get personal finance at all, and don't realize these things are literally like death by a thousand cuts. Not that Kevin O'Leary is perfect, but at least it is written in language that is accessible to most people, and will probably get them worked up emotionally, and then on his side. The people who won't like it, is that group who th
It's hard to buy a cup of coffee for under a buck (Score:2)
The simple truth is if you want a cup of coffee while you're out and about, you're going to be spending > $1 because nobody is selling a cup of coffee for less than that.
The only way to get a cheap cup of coffee is to make it yourself, and you can't really do that unless you're at home or at an office that has a coffeemaker. Coffee shops know this, which is why they charge so much.
I'm not going to give up coffee over a dollar or two. Neither are most people; that's why coffee is $1-$2. It sucks, but what
Hindustan Lever Vs Proctor and Gamble (Score:5, Interesting)
They both were locked into a serious battle in South Asian shampoo market. With all that might of P&G, HL was running circles around them
My niece is a big shot in that circle (now working for Estee Lauder India) she explained the basic difference. "There are women who can not afford shampoo. But once in a while something nice happens, and she feels great and feels like treating herself to luxury. That thirty cent sachet of shampoo is a luxury for her. She will never have enough to buy a whole bottle ever, and will balk at the cost of a bottle. But... on any given day there are about a million such women willing to buy a sachet of shampoo for 30 cents. I am selling 300K a day. 100 million dollars a year."
There are people for whom that 5$ coffee is a luxury they are treating themselves to. The American dream of owning a home and having a comfortable retirement is gone for them. They see themselves working till the day they are going to die. They see 80 year old grandmas trying to work as walmart greeters. From their perspective, "I have 5$ today, I am going to splurge!".
A country this great, this wealthy, with that much of despair among the young
It is all fine and good for most people not to know this nugget of information. But for someone who is a "professional" investor, whose claim to fame is finding companies to invest, he should know this. Not the specific thing about Hindustan Lever or any such specific company. But the fact that there is lot of money to be made in small margin large volume sales. Large volume sales by definition means it is something you knew but never realized the market.
O'Leary might not kno
We don't randomly pick functions and make them more efficient. First we profile the code and find the function, loop that is taking most time. Then spend time to make it more efficient. We might make the implementation more efficient, or invent a new algorithm that does not need this expensive process.
In life too, if you make one big sane decision, it pays for lots of small luxuries. Settle for a car one notch below what you can afford, and
There are people for whom that 5$ coffee is a luxury they are treating themselves to.
These are not the people I most often see in line when walking past Starbucks.
$2.50 is overpriced... (Score:2)
$2.50 is overpriced for store-bought coffee. The local bodega (deli) on the way to work charges a buck a cup, and it's not charred like Starbucks.
Make your own, but also don't overpay for chain coffee shops.
Depends (Score:2)
99% of the coffee I drink I fix at home. I generally don't wake up with time for coffee (either homemade or to stop at a store) so I typically tend to drink coffee in the evenings after I get home from work.
That said, when I go to an actual coffee shop it's more for the experience and to get what I can't really make well at home (eg, my home coffee is just coffee, creamer and sugar, not anything fancy). I kind of view it as an occasional treat. Granted, "coffee shop coffee" is something I do maybe once a
So many people I know need to learn this lesson (Score:2)
Enjoy your life if you can (Score:2)
I for one enjoy a nice evening in my favorite bar. That can easily run the vicinity of 100 bucks for the evening. Could I save that? Sure, I don't really need to go out for cocktails and cigars. I could actually do the same at home, with equally exquisite spirits and tobacco for much less.
Since I go there every other week or so, that's about 2500 a year. Give or take. Then again, why should I not do it? Because of the money? So what would I do instead with the money? Invest it? Ok, for what? To have more mo
Reread, please. He says it costs HIM 18 cents to make.
If I would have just jerked off instead of renting hookers, I would have been a millionaire!
He's talking about what it costs him. Make a pot of coffee yourself and the price per cup is about 20 cents.
That depends on the coffee, the cost of electricity, and how strong and bitter you like your coffee.
While I drink most of my coffee at work, I also spend around $20 a week on coffee beans for the 2-person household morning coffee, from a store where pretty much all coffee beans costs the same. Because the second best[*] way to reduce bitterness while still having a strong coffee is to use a fast brewer that reduces the time the grounds are exposed to hot water, it also means using more beans. And the pric
Because the second best[*] way to reduce bitterness while still having a strong coffee is to use a fast brewer that reduces the time the grounds are exposed to hot water, it also means using more beans
Are you sure about that? Faster brews tend to get the bitter flavours but lose the richness. I drink a mocha / mysore blend and leave it in a cafetiere for about 10-15 minutes and get a rich but not very bitter cup. When I was in a lab with others who had similar coffee tastes to myself, we used a drip filter machine. Both methods have lots of time with the water exposed to the coffee. In contrast, if I try to use the same beans in the espresso machine at work I end up with something bitter and weak.
I think you may confuse acidic with bitter?
You still get the acids with a fast brew cycle, but the bitter taste takes longer to extract from the grounds. A slow dripper with low temperature (i.e. your typical $30 brewer) extracts very little acid, but a lot of bitterness.
For acidity, the beans matter a lot too. African highland beans are high in mineral acids (mainly phosphoric acid) while South American beans are high in organic acids (mainly acetic acid).
That's just the man's personality. As someone once said about writing code in a certain scripting language, there is more than one way to do it.
Paying $3 for a cup of coffee every morning for 40 years = $43,800
Paying 20 cents for a cup of coffee every morning for 40 years = $2,920
That's a difference of over $40 thousand dollars. It's a hell of a lot more than that if you took that money and invested it over a 40-year span.
This is advice. Financial advice. And the hipster masses perpetually carrying around a caramel-drizzled fuckachino bitching about always being broke would probably be wise to listen.
Paying 20 cents for a cup of coffee every morning for 40 years = $2,920
Having a company-stocked Keurig? Priceless. Am I the only one with a coffee maker at work? Even before I took this job with the stocked Keurig, we had a coffee maker with an honor-system can for buying coffee.
Your workplace doesn't supply the coffee for free to you? What kind of third-world hellhole do you live in?
This is advice. Financial advice
You want advice. Live under a bridge. Eat nothing but potatoes, don't ever pay someone for something you can do yourself regardless of how long it takes you. Then you will truly be saving money.
It's a fucked life, but hey, every dollar right?
Worse yet, there are people who will regularly leave their home/workplace and drive somewhere for the sole purpose of getting a cup of coffee and bringing it back to where they were. Sometimes they'll do this multiple times per day!
I volunteered at a local non-profit coffee shop. All volunteer labor, costs passed on to the customer.
Across the board the prices were around 30% - 60% of Starbucks. I was actually surprised it was that high and doesn't mesh with the idea that Starbucks makes 95% profit. If we paid everyone, the prices wouldn't have been much better than Starbucks (maybe worse), and that's still with no profit.
Capital costs represent a very large percentage of costs passed on to consumers, as usual with any restaurant.
I