Why 'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin O'Leary Refuses To Spend $2.50 On a Cup of Coffee (cnbc.com) 82
An anonymous reader shares a report: Kevin O'Leary has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in small businesses over the course of his tenure as a star and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank." But there is one business to which he refuses to fork over his hard-earned dollars: coffee shops. "Do I pay $2.50 for a coffee? Never, never, never do I do that," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "That is such a waste of money for something that costs 20 cents. I never buy a frape-latte-blah-blah-blah-woof-woof-woof for $2.50." Instead, he makes it at home. "I drink coffee, one cup every morning," he explains. "It costs about 18 cents to make it, and I invest the rest." That idea -- saving small sums and investing continually -- is central to O'Leary's personal finance advice. "The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," he explains.
Not to mention that most of those coffee houses serve absolute crap for coffee and overcharge for it. Hey, at least people get cute baristas once in awhile.
It's really the "convenience" explosion. You pay for the convenience of not having to fool with it. To most people it's worth it. Look at convenience stores for example. You can buy soda vastly cheaper at the grocery store but the make their living off of people not wanting to take the time when they can just stop off on their way and grab a coke. What's more important to you? Your time or your money. For a lot of people it's the former.
For coffee, the real difference is likely the capital cost. If you like espresso, then it costs a few hundred dollars to get a good machine. Even if you like filtered coffee (which is about the cheapest to produce) then you get a much better cup if you grind your own beans, which means buying a grinder as well as whatever you're using to make coffee, which can add up to a hundred dollars or so. In contrast, tea can be made with just a ten dollar kettle.
Anyone who values their time or their money doesnâ(TM)t stand in line for 20+ minutes waiting to be served dirty water by a hippie. I mean, who really has time to get coffee at a coffee place in the morning? Probably not people with anywhere to be. Coffee trips are nice for a treat when Iâ(TM)m not on my way, or stopping on road trips. Weekday mornings? Not so much
Why would you stand in line? I get my coffee at a drive-through window, along with my breakfast. Saves me 20 minutes easy. Sure I could save $4 by making my own breakfast and coffee before I leave the house, but those extra 20 minutes of sleep are worth a lot more to me.
Re: Wholeheartedly agree (Score:4, Insightful)
$0.89 coffee at the 7/11 when you stop for gas? Okay, sure... $5 and 20 minutes at Starbucks?
I make espresso each morning. It literally takes me 60 seconds to grind the beans, fill the carrier and press the shot.
Don't see any faster or cheaper option.
if you have to sit in a line for 20 minutes... it means the demand far outweighs the offer, and that there are not enough coffee shops around.
Note: I don't drink coffee.
I bought a decent espresso machine and while yes it is cheaper in the long run there is a lot more cleanup involved.
It's really the "convenience" explosion. You pay for the convenience of not having to fool with it.
Decades ago, they made this machine that would automatically brew a hot cup of coffee at whatever time you set the coffee alarm to, so that people could wake up to a hot cup of coffee ready and waiting for them.
The true stupidity is listening to the Starbucks generation dealing with store lines, drive thrus, and obscene prices, claiming their way is somehow more convenient.
People like them and value them. If people felt ripped off, they would stop going. But people don't feel ripped off. You're simply disagreeing with their preference. It's like saying a jazz music concert is a ripoff — I don't like jazz, but value is subjective.
Re: (Score:3)
I pay a coffee shop to rent their wifi and/or space in order to meet someone. That's worth the money.
The coffee shop explosion is one of the great rip-offs of our age
At least someone makes the coffee for you. I'd argue Keurigs are a far bigger ripoff.
Invest in Apple, But Don't Buy iPhone (Score:2, Insightful)
If everyone followed his advice our Clown World economy would collapse.
Reread, please. He says it costs HIM 18 cents to make.
If I would have just jerked off instead of renting hookers, I would have been a millionaire!
He's talking about what it costs him. Make a pot of coffee yourself and the price per cup is about 20 cents.
That depends on the coffee, the cost of electricity, and how strong and bitter you like your coffee.
While I drink most of my coffee at work, I also spend around $20 a week on coffee beans for the 2-person household morning coffee, from a store where pretty much all coffee beans costs the same. Because the second best[*] way to reduce bitterness while still having a strong coffee is to use a fast brewer that reduces the time the grounds are exposed to hot water, it also means using more beans. And the pric
Lol (Score:2, Interesting)
So the man doesn't go out to eat at all? All restaurants and cafes and whatnot all have prices that inflated. I have a feeling he still eats out a lot and is nothing more than another hypocrite.
It only costs 18 cents if... (Score:2)
Can't you guys just order ahead of time? Pick up the phone, order this and that coffee, then either go get it directly or have it delivered. Pay through an app on the phone or whatever.
There's absolutely no way it's quicker and cheaper for me to go out of my way to a Starbucks instead of making it myself. I dropped by Starbucks this morning and the trip added about 20 minutes to my morning commute, and it cost me $5.25 for a Grande. Had I made a mug at home like I usually do, it would have taken me a couple of minutes at most (I just have to set the machine going while I'm herding teenagers and getting ready) and cost $0.25.
So, yeah. That single Grande cost me about $30.
This is a lie (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
$850 added to an investment account each year for 50 years with interest is: $387,956. Pretty sure that amount might actually make or break someone's retirement.
Re:This is a lie (Score:4, Insightful)
If you're relatively poor but buy a coffee everyday... I guarantee you you're poor because of poor financial decisions and not because of circumstances beyond your control. And, if my blue-collar work experience has taught me anything, you probably also spend too much on tobacco, alcohol, and lottery tickets.
As I've progressed in my career, I actually do find myself exercising MORE restraint with regards to purchases, not less... even though I now have more money than I ever really seriously thought I would.
I realized there's nothing wrong with 'brown bagging' it, nothing wrong with used cars, clothing without fancy brand logos on it, etc. I find conspicuous consumption offensively stupid.
The result of this behaviour is that I haven't built up debt, and have paid off the 'unavoidable' debts a lot sooner than most, and now I live fairly comfortably and I'm not particularly stressed about finances. And because I'm not in debt, the money I earn is effectively worth more as I'm not bleeding interest payments to the bank.
$850 a year is a LOT of money if you keep rolling it into bonds and you're patient. It might mean helping your kid get through college without crippling debt, or maybe loaning them a down payment on a house.
Question is: had you ever have fun in your life?
Look, I'm not saying you're doing it wrong. But don't you say I'm doing it wrong either.
I'd rather have my fun now, thank you, even if that means not saving as much as you do, or not being as cheap as you are.
In the article Ali Montag ends it with a mention of the $7 Avocado Toast money too. But yeah, Kevin O'Leary is a wine connoisseur and also keeps an extensive collection of artisanal olive oils. [twitter.com]
Yea Sure (Score:5, Insightful)
I agree. It's complete bollocks. This shouldn't even be on
Re: (Score:3)
Not buying anything you don't need is how you save up money. And having money is very helpful when you want to get rich.
Treat it as a luxury (Score:4, Insightful)
Not to mention you can rent the whole house save for a tiny 80 square foot area and save even more!
Coffee is "crap" but money is the real thing? (Score:2)
'"The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," he explains'.
As you go through life you can use the proceeds of your labour for different things. Kevin O'Leary apparently thinks that nothing beats a good big juicy investment portfolio.
If he thinks a cup of coffee cost 18 cents, I can imagine what kind of coffee he drinks. Anyone else thinking "Scrooge"?
Who Gives a Shit? (Score:3)
Yeah! Why pay more than 5$ for a bottle of wine? (Score:2)
But if someone is willing to spend 250$ of his/her hard earned money voluntarily who am I to object? It is all fine an good to preach about the value of drinking a 10$ bottle of wine and investing the rest. But be prepared to listen someone tell you why that 250$ bottle of wine is worth it and gives him/her a good feeling that is worth it.
I can tell a wine snob to take a hike and go fly a kite because I never preached about b
Sometimes it is worth it. I bought a Japanese tea once that was valued at twice its weight in silver. That was without a doubt the best tea I've ever tasted. And before you say that I only thought that it was good because it was so expensive, I have poured a cup for a colleague who often mooches a tea from my personal collection and he also said that it was absolutely the tastiest cup of tea he ever had - and I never told him how expensive it was. Someday - when I feel better and have enough money set aside
It's capitalism (Score:2)
Rich people think (Score:2, Insightful)
Rich people think the reason people are poor is because they spend little bits of money here and there. Budgeting is one issue with people but really its a lack of money. Also spending little bits of money is good for the economy.
Never have truer words bee spoken (Score:2)
Still too much (Score:2)
I haven't done the precise math, but I think my cup of coffee is closer to 2 than 20 cents. I guess you can waste money at home too, if you use something like those proprietary capsule fads.
Nevertheless, I second the underlying idea. More generally, I don't understand why people feel the need to spend everything they earn, in particular, increasing their spending the moment they get a better job. Though I guess it's a matter of personality. I like to keep things simple, and I also like the opportunity of
Give it a rest (Score:1)
I'm really tired of this attitude.
It is essentially: "I don't like your life preferences, therefore you are an idiot."
People like to get pleasure in many different ways. I also think spending a bunch of money on coffee is a bit silly. Then again, I don't drink coffee, so what do I know?.
You should not care at all what I think. If you can afford it and you enjoy it, then knock yourself out.
This is the kind of foolishness that has happened as politics becomes a lifestyle.
Please, just mind your own damn busine
It's hard to buy a cup of coffee for under a buck (Score:2)
The simple truth is if you want a cup of coffee while you're out and about, you're going to be spending > $1 because nobody is selling a cup of coffee for less than that.
The only way to get a cheap cup of coffee is to make it yourself, and you can't really do that unless you're at home or at an office that has a coffeemaker. Coffee shops know this, which is why they charge so much.
I'm not going to give up coffee over a dollar or two. Neither are most people; that's why coffee is $1-$2. It sucks, but what
Personality and Principle (Score:1)
Hindustan Lever Vs Proctor and Gamble (Score:2)
They both were locked into a serious battle in
It is all fine and good for most people not to know this nugget of information. But for someone who is a "professional" investor, whose claim to fame is finding companies to invest, he should know this. Not the specific thing about Hindustan Lever or any such specific company. But the fact that there is lot of money to be made in small margin large volume sales. Large volume sales by definition means it is something you knew but never realized the market.
O'Leary might not kno
This is why they have a panel and not just Kevin (Score:1)
$2.50 is overpriced... (Score:2)
$2.50 is overpriced for store-bought coffee. The local bodega (deli) on the way to work charges a buck a cup, and it's not charred like Starbucks.
Make your own, but also don't overpay for chain coffee shops.