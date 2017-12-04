People Have Spent Over $1M Buying Virtual Cats on the Ethereum Blockchain (techcrunch.com) 31
Launched a few days ago, CryptoKitties is essentially like an digital version of Pokemon cards but based on the Ethereum blockchain. And like most viral sensations that catch on in the tech world, it's blowing up fast. From a report, shared by an anonymous reader: Built by Vancouver and San Francisco-based design studio AxiomZen, the game is the latest fad in the world of cryptocurrency and probably soon tech in general. People are spending a crazy amount of real money on the game. So far about $1.3M has been transacted, with multiple kittens selling for ~50 ETH (around $23,000) and the "genesis" kitten being sold for a record ~246 ETH (around $113,000). This third party site tracks the largest purchases made to date on the game. And like any good viral sensation prices are rising and fluctuating fast. Right now it will cost you about .03 ETH, or $12 to buy the least expensive kitten in the game. So now we have people using Ether, an asset with arguably little tangible utility -- to purchase an asset with unarguably zero tangible utility. Welcome to the internet in 2017.
In Europe, formal futures markets appeared in the Dutch Republic during the 17th century. Among the most notable centered on the tulip market, at the height of Tulipmania. At the peak of tulip mania, in February 1637, some single tulip bulbs sold for more than 10 times the annual income of a skilled craftsworker. Enjoy your tulips tÃte de merde!
"A fool and their money" "One born every minute"
more like a person desperate to gain other people's admiration at their own personal expense born every minute
Puppies
I kinda doubt that....dog owners usually have a bit more on the ball than cat lovers.
If nothing else, with a dog, you get an animal you can actually bond with, that interacts with you, becomes an integral part of your home and family.
Cats?
Not so much..they're aloof and don't care much if you are around or not....so, a digital cat gives you about the same as a real cat does, which is not much aside from being there.
Please. Cats can be perfectly affectionate (and dogs can be unaffectionate). Cats commonly bond with their owners. If you want to talk about integral part of the family, you should see my cats interact with my kids (age 4 and 7).
Yes, there are some crazy cat people (the term crazy-cat-lady exists for a reason), but I think crazy dog people are a lot more common. For every 1 crazy cat lady, there's 10 people who can't go to the store without taking there dog in the car every time (including morons who let th
how has nobody else thought of this
Because there wasn't a way to control supply. A normal rare digital Pokemon, would be a just a data base entry, with its rarity, only managed to the price they would want someone to pay for such a card. Now for actually rare printed cards, you have real scarcity so there may be a card that someone would say No to having to sell, at any cost. Just because it is more powerful, or has some emotional attachment too. A digial Pokemon can be purchased at a price, to a point where it may be a common card, for
pets.com version 2 (Score:3)
I can't wait for the first virtual petnapping! (Score:1)
"Wire 10 bitcoin to this Russian account or we delete Fluffy forever!"
What a missed opportunity (Score:2)
They could have called them tulips instead of kittens, that would have been the story of the year.
And that they use a Dutch auction to trade them would have made it perfect.
Tangible utility, wtf? (Score:2)
The context seems to be trying to use "utility" in the economic sense but that concept is entirely intangible by definition. As in, on a scale of 1 to 10 how much utility did you get from eating a candy bar vs eating an apple. It was a fad measurement in economics for a while but is largely relegated to the curiosity bin since for all practical purposes its impossible to properly quantify.
Sounds like money laundering (Score:2, Interesting)
Nobody in their right mind spends $23,000 on a picture of a cat. The average joe who sells cat jpegs might get the price up to $20 if they're really lucky. The sellers and developers are being paid for something else.
Humanity has... (Score:2)
... held natural selection at bay for far too long.
Not $12 (Score:2)
Right now it will cost you about
.03 ETH, or $12 to buy the least expensive kitten in the game
Whenever you read a story about cryptocurrency, no matter how timely, know that the prices you read are always going to be out of date by the time you read. The cheapest cats right now are going for 0.06-0.07 ETH.
My son and I watched this last night and it was possible to get cats for 0.03 and below, but they were snatched up immediately. Now you don't even see them for that price.
Baloney (Score:2)
The Idle Rich (Score:2)
Wealthy people are buying digital blockchain cat pictures. A sitting US senator, Chuck Grassley (R-Bumfuck, Iowa) said this yesterday on television:
Get that? He thinks people who aren't millionaires just spend all their money on booze or women or movies.
I'm pretty sure we have ample evidence t
Virtual currency for virtual cats? (Score:2)
Bringing new meaning... (Score:2)
...to the term "LOLCats".
I can haz bubble?
Not a bubble (Score:2)
Clearly crypto coins, and now crypto cats are the wave of the future and will displace real money/cats in the future. Animal control is run by the government and can be used to STEAL your hard earned real cat. A crypto cat is clearly better in every way*.
*The ability to pet your crypto cat will come some day in the future.