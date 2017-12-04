Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Businesses The Almighty Buck

The Winklevoss Twins Are Now Bitcoin Billionaires (theverge.com) 50

Posted by msmash from the change-of-fortune dept.
The twin brothers who gained notoriety for suing Mark Zuckerberg over the claim that they started Facebook have done remarkably well in the wake of Bitcoin's record gains. From a report: Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss won $65 million from the Facebook lawsuit, and invested $11 million of their payout into Bitcoin in 2013, amassing one of the largest portfolios of Bitcoin in the world -- 1 percent of the entire currency's dollar value equivalent, said the twins at the time. Their slice of the Bitcoin pie is now worth over $1 billion after Bitcoin surged past $10,000 last week to now trade at $11,100, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency has surged over 10,000 percent since the Winklevoss' investment, when one coin traded at around $120.

The Winklevoss Twins Are Now Bitcoin Billionaires More | Reply

The Winklevoss Twins Are Now Bitcoin Billionaires

Comments Filter:

  • LOL (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 04, 2017 @01:02PM (#55673449)

    Try selling that off. I guarantee they won't get anywhere close to $1 billion, as the price drops while selling.

    • right. only billionaires if they sell but can't sell

    • Reality of All Billionaires (Score:5, Informative)

      by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @01:15PM (#55673591)

      This is the same reality faced by Bill Gates, Bezos, Musk, Buffet, etc.

      Billionaires don't have a billion dollars. In fact their actual income is quite modest compared to what you think when you say, "Billionaire". Wealth doesn't mean cash in your bank account.

      To be sure, they have NO financial hardship, even if they spend like idiots. But they don't "have" a billion dollars in cash.

      • You don't need a billion dollars (or really even a million for that matter) in cash for any reason. What the hell would you actually buy with it? Perhaps you could perform a (hostile) takeover of some other company that's publicly traded or just for sale by the owner, but the kinds of people who'd do that would be looking at it as an investment instead of like buying a car.

        You don't even need to be cash rich at all as long as you're just rich. Banks will always be willing to lend you money when you have
      • Exactly! I've tried to explain this many times and usually get modded down. Valuation of personal wealth based largely on securities should not be compared to cash in the bank.

        This is a real problem for the Gates Foundation because it limits how much they can cash out to spend before it disrupts the stock market.

    • What are you talking about? You can use tons of exchanges to cash in our out. Sure you take a percentage based transfer hit but come on. Hell buy gift cards from Amazon and resell them yourself.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        That the value of bitcoins will reduce drastically if they try to cash out. And I'll add that the exchanges doesn't have to $$$ to give.

        • For these kinds of amounts, it's probably better to do a direct trade with an investment fund or other rich person who wants to get in.

    • Bitcoin does over 6 billion a day in trade volume though. Would 1 billion really affect it that much? How about just do 100 million a day over 10 days? Or do it over a month.

    • There are many small-cap stocks out there whose price will be impacted if you sell $100K all at once. If you sold $1 billion in Apple stock in a single day, a large portion of its current average daily volume, you'd impact the price pretty dramatically. As with any asset that is only worth as much as the next buyer will pay, a mega-investor would have to sell Bitcoin at a pace compatible with the daily trade volume.

      Given that the daily volume of bitcoin trade is topping $1 billion right now, you could proba

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by leonbev ( 111395 )

      Yeah... if someone got word that they were selling their stash, the value would probably get cut in half within 6 hours.

      Just the kind of thing you want from something that's supposed to be a currency... wild price swings :)

  • wait for it to drop when someone trys to unload that much. Just like the stock market.

    • So you don't unload the entire block all in one go. Just like people do on the stock market. Demand for BTC remains pretty strong (still plenty of speculators eager to take a gamble), so they can sell smaller blocks on the way up. I bet they've already started doing that a while back.

      • the exchange does have the cash to pay out much and with no gov regs they just give you an IOU and keep the coins.

  • Maybe worth a virtual billion dollars (Score:3)

    by qzzpjs ( 1224510 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @01:06PM (#55673485)

    Unless they can actually cash out that billion at any moment, I wouldn't consider it real.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So I guess the stock market isn't real either.

      You can't take that much money out of a bank in one go either. I guess banks aren't real.

    • You only consider wealth real if it is entirely liquid!?

      No one with that much money can liquidate it instantly- at least not without losing some of it.

      What if they owned a Billion of real estate? You think they'd be able to dump in in one weekend?

      • I agree that having assets that are fully liquid is a silly standard to hold something to, but that's not the issue here. If you own real estate, its value may change over time, but selling your properties wouldn't drive the fair market price down across the entire market. There's nothing stopping you from selling any or all of your properties fortheir full value. Those assets may not be liquid, but they still have a worth that can, for all intents and purposes, be redeemed at full value.

        In contrast, when s

      • Any valuation of wealth is speculative until it is actualized into the denomination specified. Even when converting between two different currencies. If I have a few leftover euros in my pocket after a trip, their worth in US dollars is speculative until I actually make the exchange.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Exactly. There have been consistent problems with being unable to extract your cash from bitcoins in any of the bitcoin services. Some simply stop working for hours or days at a time. Others have a daily limit of about $2,000 (which means it would take about 1,500 years for them to get their money out). Bitcoin is still, overall, a fucking scam.

    • Try withdrawing $1 billion from a bank account at any moment. Maybe that's not real money either.

  • I think they found a better business model. Facebook sells user data, especially to the NSA, spies on everyone, abuses monopolies and patents, violates multiple countries' laws, and lies about everything all the time. Bitcoins fight oppression and discrimination from the World Bank and UN, fights manipulative billionaires, fights Wall Street assholes, and fights oppressive governments. Bit a difference there.

  • I hope they didn't put it in Mt. Gox (Score:3, Funny)

    by poached ( 1123673 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @01:13PM (#55673577)

    Because you know, that would be sad.

  • Slashdot (Score:3)

    by gatfirls ( 1315141 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @01:15PM (#55673589)

    ..The premier news source for bitcoin.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by leonbev ( 111395 )

      I'm convinced that the new owners of Slashdot have a big stake in Bitcoin, and this is how they make their money.

      Hey... it beats interstitial advertising, anyway.

  • More of a tangible currency than BC.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The trouble with doing something right the first time is that nobody appreciates how difficult it was." -- Walt West

Close