The Winklevoss Twins Are Now Bitcoin Billionaires
The twin brothers who gained notoriety for suing Mark Zuckerberg over the claim that they started Facebook have done remarkably well in the wake of Bitcoin's record gains. From a report: Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss won $65 million from the Facebook lawsuit, and invested $11 million of their payout into Bitcoin in 2013, amassing one of the largest portfolios of Bitcoin in the world -- 1 percent of the entire currency's dollar value equivalent, said the twins at the time. Their slice of the Bitcoin pie is now worth over $1 billion after Bitcoin surged past $10,000 last week to now trade at $11,100, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency has surged over 10,000 percent since the Winklevoss' investment, when one coin traded at around $120.
Try selling that off. I guarantee they won't get anywhere close to $1 billion, as the price drops while selling.
right. only billionaires if they sell but can't sell
Reality of All Billionaires (Score:5, Informative)
This is the same reality faced by Bill Gates, Bezos, Musk, Buffet, etc.
Billionaires don't have a billion dollars. In fact their actual income is quite modest compared to what you think when you say, "Billionaire". Wealth doesn't mean cash in your bank account.
To be sure, they have NO financial hardship, even if they spend like idiots. But they don't "have" a billion dollars in cash.
You don't even need to be cash rich at all as long as you're just rich. Banks will always be willing to lend you money when you have
Even with a hostile take over, most of the consideration is in the form of shares.
This is a real problem for the Gates Foundation because it limits how much they can cash out to spend before it disrupts the stock market.
What are you talking about? You can use tons of exchanges to cash in our out. Sure you take a percentage based transfer hit but come on. Hell buy gift cards from Amazon and resell them yourself.
That the value of bitcoins will reduce drastically if they try to cash out. And I'll add that the exchanges doesn't have to $$$ to give.
For these kinds of amounts, it's probably better to do a direct trade with an investment fund or other rich person who wants to get in.
Bitcoin does over 6 billion a day in trade volume though. Would 1 billion really affect it that much? How about just do 100 million a day over 10 days? Or do it over a month.
There are many small-cap stocks out there whose price will be impacted if you sell $100K all at once. If you sold $1 billion in Apple stock in a single day, a large portion of its current average daily volume, you'd impact the price pretty dramatically. As with any asset that is only worth as much as the next buyer will pay, a mega-investor would have to sell Bitcoin at a pace compatible with the daily trade volume.
Given that the daily volume of bitcoin trade is topping $1 billion right now, you could proba
Yeah... if someone got word that they were selling their stash, the value would probably get cut in half within 6 hours.
Just the kind of thing you want from something that's supposed to be a currency... wild price swings
wait for it to drop when someone trys to unload th (Score:2)
wait for it to drop when someone trys to unload that much. Just like the stock market.
the exchange does have the cash to pay out much and with no gov regs they just give you an IOU and keep the coins.
Maybe worth a virtual billion dollars (Score:3)
Unless they can actually cash out that billion at any moment, I wouldn't consider it real.
So I guess the stock market isn't real either.
You can't take that much money out of a bank in one go either. I guess banks aren't real.
Re:Maybe worth a virtual billion dollars (Score:4, Interesting)
You only consider wealth real if it is entirely liquid!?
No one with that much money can liquidate it instantly- at least not without losing some of it.
What if they owned a Billion of real estate? You think they'd be able to dump in in one weekend?
I agree that having assets that are fully liquid is a silly standard to hold something to, but that's not the issue here. If you own real estate, its value may change over time, but selling your properties wouldn't drive the fair market price down across the entire market. There's nothing stopping you from selling any or all of your properties fortheir full value. Those assets may not be liquid, but they still have a worth that can, for all intents and purposes, be redeemed at full value.
In contrast, when s
Exactly. There have been consistent problems with being unable to extract your cash from bitcoins in any of the bitcoin services. Some simply stop working for hours or days at a time. Others have a daily limit of about $2,000 (which means it would take about 1,500 years for them to get their money out). Bitcoin is still, overall, a fucking scam.
Try withdrawing $1 billion from a bank account at any moment. Maybe that's not real money either.
Better business model (Score:2)
Really easy, it just crushes the price as it tears through sell walls because of relative low volume.
Obviously you wouldn't sell at market price.
Well in that case, it's really hard.
I hope they didn't put it in Mt. Gox (Score:3, Funny)
Because you know, that would be sad.
Slashdot (Score:3)
..The premier news source for bitcoin.
I'm convinced that the new owners of Slashdot have a big stake in Bitcoin, and this is how they make their money.
Hey... it beats interstitial advertising, anyway.
Big Whoop! I'm an Eve billionaire! (Score:2)
More of a tangible currency than BC.