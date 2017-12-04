To Solve the Diversity Drought in Software Engineering, Look to Community Colleges (vice.com) 92
An anonymous reader shares a report: Community college is not flashy and does not make promises about your future employability. You will also likely not learn current way-cool web development technologies like React and GraphQL. In terms of projects, you're more likely to build software for organizing a professor's DVD or textbook collection than you are responsive web apps. I would tell you that all of this is OK because in community college computer science classes you're learning fundamentals, broad concepts like data structures, algorithmic complexity, and object-oriented programming. You won't learn any of those things as deeply as you would in a full-on university computer science program, but you'll get pretty far. And community college is cheap, though that varies depending on where you are. Here in Portland, OR, the local community college network charges $104 per credit. Which means it's possible to get a solid few semesters of computer science coursework down for a couple of grand. Which is actually amazing. In a new piece published in the Communications of the ACM, Silicon Valley researchers Louise Ann Lyon and Jill Denner make the argument that community colleges have the potential to play a key role in increasing equity and inclusion in computer science education. If you haven't heard, software engineering has a diversity problem. Access to education is a huge contributor to that, and Denner and Lyon see community college as something of a solution in plain sight.
alternative (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:alternative (Score:4, Insightful)
Yep, diversity applies to pretty much everyone....except old white guys....
Re: (Score:2)
and yet I and many others here have managed to work with many women day to day over the years and never had any trouble.
If you're persistently having trouble with women, the most likely reason is that you're the problem not them.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a female student who was asking me if she would have a problem getting a job since she is in her late 30s. I told her that anyone who is not white or an older man shouldn't have any trouble. Even though she is white, her gender will almost guarantee her a job.
Re:alternative (Score:5, Interesting)
We don't want Old guys who specialized on these old time sharing mainframe systems where you had a big system, and you had charged the customer for the computing needed then provided the data remotely back to them. To be working the state of the art cloud computing platforms, where we charge the customer for the computing needed then provide the data remotely back to them.
Or these guys who specialized in Witting desktop apps for Single use PC's with under 4 gigs of RAM and screen sizes under 12" to be making mobile apps on these mobile devices with under 4 Gigs of Ram and screen sizes under 12".
A lot of the new stuff, is just a rehash of older technology, the theory behind it is the same, just some of the details have been improved.
Re: (Score:1)
Based upon that statement, you MUST work in HR and not in any kind of engineering.
Re: (Score:2)
No, I was stating their experience in the older technologies, can directly apply to newer technologies, due to cyclical nature of technology. The problem is the industry thinks the old guys haven't been keeping up with the trends, while for the most part the newest and hottest trends are just old hat.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but we're old WHITE guys, which diversity experts say shouldn't have jobs anymore.
Diversity is just skin deep, you know.
Couldn't possibly, say, hire these old white guys to teach at community colleges, now could we?
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that this is part of the solution. Not everyone over 45 keeps their skills up to date, but painting _everyone_ over 45 with the same brush makes it less likely that they'll bother trying.
Part of the problem is the "worshipping of rockstars" culture. The flashy, self-promoting 25 year olds who crank out code 100+ hours a week because they have no other obligations are what gets the press. What gets the press gets the attention of the MBAs writing the checks. Standing out in an environment like that w
Solve? (Score:3, Insightful)
There isn't a diversity problem. Diversity isn't related to any challenges in software engineering.
Re: Solve? (Score:3, Insightful)
It's funny I actually never hear it in that direction. I'm always hearing about how the brown people and women are complaining about the nice things white old men built and want in on that.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
As a white man, given the choice to work with either another white guy or with a cute asian woman who's single, I'd pick the asian woman. Not because I'm a man, but because I'm a man AND a lonely nerd.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, you'd pretty much better never TALK, email, IM or otherwise communicate with her.
Otherwise you'll likely see yourself losing your job due to "sexual" harassment. And even if you keep to yourself, if she doesn't like you, even the hint you were ever inappropriate to any woman since you were just DNA is
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like you've never worked with very many women or know how catty and overly sensitive they may be if they don't get special treatment that a woman "deserves".
And God help you if you are in a civil service job and said female is minority with any kind of attitude whatsoever.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes there is, and diversity can help solve problems in software engineering.
When we approach a problem we will often relate it to real world example, based on our interests and experiences. Having grown up on a farm, having to do repetitive tasks manually, It gives me insights on how to deal with details and optimization of doing the same thing over and over, to prevent yourself from tiring out, or hurting yourself. Also I have an interest in Jazz music and learned how to play Jazz. This helped me learn ho
credits may not transfer and few offer 4 year degr (Score:3)
credits may not transfer and few offer 4 year degrees.
Even when credits do transfer some 4 year Colleges may force you to retake classes or say you may have X credits but only some of them counted to what you need to get the degree from us.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
credits may not transfer
In most states, credits from CCs are guaranteed to be transferable to the state's 4 year public universities. In California it is easier to transfer credits from a CC into the UC system that to transfer from the "Cal State" system. The CCs are explicitly set up as an affordable pipeline into the 4 year public universities.
and few offer 4 year degrees.
That is not what CCs are for.
Re: (Score:2)
If they only said "college" it might not transfer, but they said "Community College" so it usually does.
Re: (Score:2)
It does seem there's a diversity problem in tech (Score:1)
Certainly when it comes to politics...
Really good read imho, "The Empress Has No Clothes: The Dark Underbelly of Women Who Code and Google Women Techmakers"
https://medium.com/@marlene.ja... [medium.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I am amazed that this was written by a woman! Props to Marlene, and if I ever have an app I want an iOS version of, Polyglot will be asked to provide a bid.
Re: (Score:2)
You've got some derp in your neckbeard.
problem (Score:4, Insightful)
If you haven't heard, software engineering has a diversity problem
There's unequal participation. That doesn't mean there's a problem.
Re: (Score:1)
It's a problem for people who are trained and paid to do nothing else but deal with the situation, and now have no skills to offer in any other sort of employment ( such as software engineering ).
Re: (Score:1)
Actually it does. If there wasn't a problem, We should expect to see participation at around the same percentages as the population of the area.
My experience is, if a person feels unwanted or singled they will leave the job and/or change careers. And there is a lot of aspects of the "Tech" Culture which is detrimental to the outsider.
Re: (Score:2)
Basketball is pretty racist then.
Re: (Score:2)
We should expect to see participation at around the same percentages as the population of the area.
Why should we expect that ? Do you think everybody has the same interests ?
Try a simple experiment. Go to youtube, and look up videos on "Arduino". Check the ratio of men and women. Now do the same for "Scrapbooking".
Nobody is stopping women from ordering an Arduino and recording a video, and nobody's stopping men from ordering some scrapbook supplies. The barrier to entry is extremely low in both cases. How come we still see this division ?
Simple: different interests. The average woman thinks Arduino is s
Re: (Score:2)
"We should expect to see participation at around the same percentages as the population of the area."
This is factually and statistically false. There is no significant area of human endeavor where the percentages of the population naturally lines up neatly with the percentages of participation. If software engineering started to do so, it'd be a first.
Here's a fun random internet example:
Does diversity results in better code? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
The best developer on my team is a girl from Vietnam. My experience has been that diversity is a good thing, but I'm not convinced that there is a "diversity problem". We're so desperate to find competent developers that we couldn't be discriminatory if we wanted to be.
Re: (Score:2)
How do you prove this is diversity, and not just the result of a brilliant enough mind to free herself from the communists and come here?
Re: (Score:2)
Solutions require problems (Score:4, Insightful)
In order to solve something, there must be a problem first. As long as no one consciously attempts to exclude a group, there is no issue. If women or Blacks or whoever feels uncomfortable, that's their problem to solve. It's not anyone's job to make someone else comfortable. If more women join, the atmosphere will change of its own. No one needs to force "diversity training" (unfortunately, it's a thing) on anyone.https://news.slashdot.org/story/17/12/04/1915224/to-solve-the-diversity-drought-in-software-engineering-look-to-community-colleges#
Re: (Score:3)
If women or Blacks or whoever feels uncomfortable, that's their problem to solve. It's not anyone's job to make someone else comfortable.
Actually it is, and there are plenty of laws about it.
Re: Solutions require problems (Score:1)
If nobody exclude black programmers, no problem. No diversity because blacks are rappers instead of programmers. Few female programmers because the went for something "people oriented". No problem.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as no one consciously attempts to exclude a group, there is no issue. If women or Blacks or whoever feels uncomfortable, that's their problem to solve.
So you think it's ok to be sexist and/or racist as long as you're not consciously doing it?
No that's bullshit. To go be a problem you must not actually be excluding groups. Whether or not you are being conscious about it or not is irrelevant to the group you're excluding. In other words, your precious feelings don't matter, only your actions.
Re: (Score:2)
To go be a problem you must not actually be excluding groups
What if I exclude groups of people who are stupid or boring ? Is that allowed ?
Re: (Score:2)
As long as no one consciously attempts to exclude a group, there is no issue.
I assume you apply the same logic to everything else, not just this, right? If you forget about gravity, you can fly! Right?
Or does it not actually make any fucking difference at all if you did it consciously or unconsciously, if you actually did it? Your argument seems to be that since you refused to admit why you did it, you think people will refrain from even being able to see the problem. But that is some pretty weak Theory of Mind! Expect to always lose that argument, and if you have it at work, to be
WHAT A LOAD OF SHIT (Score:1)
"You will also likely not learn current way-cool web development technologies like React and GraphQL. In terms of projects, you're more likely to build software for organizing a professor's DVD or textbook collection than you are responsive web apps."
Utter fucking BS
YES you will build web apps
... GraphQL (why the fuck would you use that POS syntax??? But if you must...)
YES you will use React, Angular and
Anyone that tells you that only University Graduates get to work on Web Technology is either OUT OF THEI
Considering degrees go to women more... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed, and white men in particular have higher barriers in education and employment performance metrics than many minorities for whom lower standards are applied. It's disgusting, "equal opportunity" should not mean lower performance acceptable.
Quality Beats Diversity (Score:1)
At least in the minds of everyone but the Social Justice Warrior set.
Being a different skin color or sex doesn't improve coding ability. The year is 2017, not 1959; there are no legal structures keeping black people from studying programming or being hired by any company who choses to do so. Jim Crow is dead.
Stop pretending that the United States of America is the most racist nation in the world, when in actually it is probably the least racist country.
Just stop shoving this SJW bullshit down our throat, Sl
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Stop pretending that the United States of America is the most racist nation in the world, when in actually it is probably the least racist country.
Stop with this bullshit binary thinking. No, just because the U.S. might not be the most racist nation in the world does not make it the least racist nation.
Re: (Score:2)
It's far less racist than Norway, Sweden and Denmark....who are all about hating other white people with blue eyes and blond hair.
It's far less racist than South Korea, North Korea, and Japan- who are all about hating other Asian people.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to be against social justice that is fine, but just don't whine about it being "unfair" when you get fired. Remember, you're against social justice, so don't complain.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you even read the summary? That's what the article is all about.
Big fan (Score:3)
I'm a big fan of Community Colleges for one reason, they're inexpensive. I think we can all agree that you don't need a degree to be a good software engineer, although a degree can increase the salary you can demand and the return on investment is worth it.
Given that, it makes sense to start in a Community College and then finish up at a local in-state university. If I look at Salt Lake Community College and Weber State University in Utah you could do this for under $20k with room to spare.
In the end, it's how well you can program, not what school you went to.
Not $104 per credit. For most in Oregon, it's free (Score:5, Informative)
Thanks entirely to the Democratic ownership of the state legislature and the governorship, Oregon promises free community college for any legal state resident starting out college from highschool (or GED), who isn't a trust fund baby, and has at least a 2.5 GPA, via the Oregon Promise Grant [oregonstudentaid.gov]. You do have to file out some forms, but then you're golden.
You must meet all of the following criteria:
There are plenty of web development classes as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Oregon promises free community college for any legal state resident starting out college from highschool (or GED), who isn't a trust fund baby, and has at least a 2.5 GPA, via the Oregon Promise Grant [oregonstudentaid.gov]
"For full-time students, awards range from $1,000 to $3,540 per year (in 2017-18)"
Even that is not needed (Score:2)
I totally agree that community college can be a good base for studying computer science and software development, for much cheaper than a "real" university.
But honestly even that is not required at this point. There are so, so many online resources for learning software development now, I can't help but think that you really do not need a college at all.
The one area a real course helps with is defined goals and feedback. But there are places online like Udacity that can offer even that.
I am personally con
CS != Web App Development (Score:3)
I agree that looking to other sources for hiring programmers is a good thing. Not everyone is rich or brilliant enough to go to Stanford and get a CS degree, nor does every developer in your company need to be a Stanford grad. I'm in systems engineering with no formal university training...I got a degree in chemistry way back when. Since most of what I do is integration work getting developers' "masterpieces" working in production, it's very clear that a large percentage of developers have very little idea about how the machines their code runs on work.
Real computer science education starts pretty close to first principles and builds up. It doesn't start at a web framework or query language 478 levels of abstraction up the stack and work down. The big problem with "software engineering" is that people actually do need some of this first-principles understanding to be useful outside of the abstracted environments. Both community college and university education is often derided as being too theoretical because unlike coder bootcamps they don't start you off at a point where most problems are solved. But if inexperienced developers had some clue about how the magic box works beyond gluing together more magic libraries and frameworks on top, software quality might improve.
More Diversity = Fewer Asians? (Score:1)
More Diversity = Fewer Asians?
What are they going to do to increase diversity?
Kick out the disproportionately overrepresented East & South Asians until their numbers in the industry correspond to the population at large?
Merely shaking trees at community colleges isn't going to resolve this.
What about all the kids in America's great soft white middle that don't go to college, community or otherwise?
These are certainly underrepresented as well...
No thanks, diversity is not so hot (Score:1)
Look, some people are born with genes that make them fast runners and jumpers with lots of athletic ability such as Negros. These are people that wine the Superbowl and the Olympics.
Some people are born with genes that favor intellectual pursuits, such as Ashkenazi Jews. These are the people that win the Fields Medal and the Nobel Prize.
Some people were not meant to be software engineers, and all the wishing and hopey changey won't make it so. Different racial groups have different strengths. And that's OK.
Community colleges are a good place to start (Score:2)
That's not community college... (Score:1)
In terms of projects, you're more likely to build software for organizing a professor's DVD or textbook collection than you are responsive web apps.
I did that in middle school to organize my software collection on cassette tapes.
Oh NO Mr Bill!!! (Score:2)
We might not get the best of the best of the best of the best!!!
Not that college/University grads are that either, but it not "best practices"
Cannot corroborate this (Score:1)
Maybe it's because I haven't tried all the new and innovative stuff like GraphQL, but my compiler has never complained about my department not being diverse enough.
Are we absolutely sure this diversity thing is a problem for CS/IT? Or could it be that it's just a problem for women's studies and whatever other programs teach advanced SJW stuff?