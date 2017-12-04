Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Vidme To Shut Down On Dec 15th 2017 13

New submitter substance2003 writes: Vid.me has announced they are shutting down on December 15th 2017 citing that they could not find a path to sustainability. This news should be of concern as content creators have been getting increasingly frustrated with Youtube's algorithms that demonetize their videos and this means they have one less alternative to turn towards.

