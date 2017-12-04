Vidme To Shut Down On Dec 15th 2017 13
New submitter substance2003 writes: Vid.me has announced they are shutting down on December 15th 2017 citing that they could not find a path to sustainability. This news should be of concern as content creators have been getting increasingly frustrated with Youtube's algorithms that demonetize their videos and this means they have one less alternative to turn towards.
Um... (Score:4, Insightful)
Who?
In a bid to create a pathway to sustainability... (Score:3)
... an unknown video platform began publishing news of their eminent demise on random tech aggregation sites.
Use this one weird trick to launch your YouTube knockoff company!
Who? (Score:3)
Never heard of them. But a lot of people have been trying - to various levels of success to squeeze free money out of YouTube. Sorry, but YouTube owns them nothing. If you can make money on YouTube, fine, but if you don't have a business arrangement with the Googlies, don't be crying when they change up the rules...
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, Google can't have it both ways. When you use the site, you need to agree to terms and conditions. That's a commercial contract - that's a business relationship. People can gripe all they want as far as I'm concerned. If enough of them gripe together, they might even change their side of the deal for the better.
Re: (Score:2)
That doesn't sound like the case here. From what I can tell, Vid.me was essentially an alternative to Youtube - it allows people to upload their videos, control who can advertise on them, and offer subscription/tip services to their creators.
All sounds like a perfectly fine idea - kinda like Youtube but with the monetary structure of Twitch and/or Patreon built-in.
The issue, likely, is that like you, I had never heard of them until today, and I'm betting most other people hadn't either.
Also, to really comp
Eli the Computer Guy... (Score:1)
Eli the Computer Guy on YouTube has a series of videos on his dealing with VidMe six months ago. Hilarious stuff.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=eli+the+computer+guy+vidme [youtube.com]