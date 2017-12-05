Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The Compelling Case For Working Less

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a BBC articles: As we fill our days with more and more 'doing', many of us are finding that non-stop activity isn't the apotheosis of productivity. It is its adversary. Researchers are learning that it doesn't just mean that the work we produce at the end of a 14-hour day is of worse quality than when we're fresh. This pattern of working also undermines our creativity and our cognition. Over time, it can make us feel physically sick -- and even, ironically, as if we have no purpose. [...] One meta-analysis found that long working hours increased the risk of coronary heart disease by 40% -- almost as much as smoking (50%). Another found that people who worked long hours had a significantly higher risk of stroke, while people who worked more than 11 hours a day were almost 2.5 times more likely to have a major depressive episode than those who worked seven to eight. In Japan, this has led to the disturbing trend of karoshi, or death by overwork. If you're wondering if this means that you might want to consider taking that long-overdue holiday, the answer may be yes. One study of businessmen in Helsinki found that over 26 years, executives and businessmen who took fewer holidays in midlife predicted both earlier deaths and worse health in old age.

The Compelling Case For Working Less

  DUPE!!!

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @09:53AM (#55679755)

    Posted by BeauHD on 05/12/17 8:00 from the pros-and-cons dept.
    https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]

    It's all of two posts down on my main page.

  • also means you make more mistakes...

    • Management knows how to address this.

      "You won't make mistakes if you know what's good for you!"

      Because even the laws of physics and physiology can be overcome with a good browbeating. And the best companies, the very best ones, make sure employees are "magazine-loaded": expend one, eject it, and slot the next. If you're not sacrificing everything and then dragging your worthless empty husk to the dumpster, you're not committed enough.

  I've seen dupes here many times . . .

    by Bootsy Collins ( 549938 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @09:59AM (#55679787)
    . . .but never separated by only one other story.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      . . .but never separated by only one other story.

      Let's be fair here. The dupe is separated from the original by a story and an ad.

      Come to think of it, I'm not sure that really helps matters

  Guess there is no time in the shortened work day..

    by CrAlt ( 3208 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:02AM (#55679807) Homepage Journal

    ... to read their own site. This is a dupe separated by only one story.

  • Not compelling enough. (Score:3)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:06AM (#55679841)

    In short your employer doesn't care if you loose 10 years off your life. Just as long as you reach short term projections, you get to eat for an other week. If you do kick the bucket, that is what life insurance is for.

    Also laws for part time workers (under 35 hours) means they don't have to get useful benefits such as health care, insurances... So employees have little intensive to demand less hours if they are going to get paid less, and get less out of it.
    Because I would rather die 10 years earlier vs 30 years earlier because I didn't have health insurance.

     

    • In short your employer doesn't care if you loose 10 years off your life. Just as long as you reach short term projections, you get to eat for an other week. If you do kick the bucket, that is what life insurance is for.

      Also laws for part time workers (under 35 hours) means they don't have to get useful benefits such as health care, insurances... So employees have little intensive to demand less hours if they are going to get paid less, and get less out of it. Because I would rather die 10 years earlier vs 30 years earlier because I didn't have health insurance.

      Not only that, but these days some employers even take a gamble on your life. Many take out life insurance policies on their employees, hope the employee kicks the bucket, and then collects the dough. Dead peasant insurance is what it is called and it is perfectly legal but morally reprehensible.

  • Fundamental flaw (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:08AM (#55679857) Journal
    There is no denying that the employees will welcome a less tense work culture, good work/life balance etc. The real question is, "what's in it for the employers?".

    Yes, losing an experienced employee to death sucks, but cost of keeping that employee happy is more than the cost of training a new one to take that job. And there is a never ending supply of employees. (The only people who are in short supply are people to be hired for CEO/CFO positions, there sky is the limit in terms of salary, bonus and other incentives, according to the Boards of most corporations)

    Yes, that was snark.

    But there is a kernel of inconvenient fact lurking there. There is no serious incentive to any company to take care of the employees. Good ones get poached (which is worse than the employee dying, because now a competitor has the knowledge of inner workings). There is no loyalty on either side. It is a race to the bottom, and to the bottom they race.

    • Would employers prefer paying someone for working six hours per day at 90~100% efficiency, or paying someone for working eight to ten hours per day at 40~50% efficiency? And if the employees make mistakes, that's more hours to pay to correct those mistakes, missed deadlines, potentially losing clients, etc.

      • Most employees paid by the hour usually get over time, so they don't get 14 hour shifts.

        It does not cost the employer anymore to keep an "exempt' employee working for 70 hours a week. They get paid a flat salary. Obama raised the threshold and made overtime mandatory for people earning less than 45K. Trump reduced it back to 25K.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      There is no denying that the employees will welcome a less tense work culture, good work/life balance etc. The real question is, "what's in it for the employers?".

      Increased productivity from having two shifts instead of one?

      Say you pay your junior software engineers $120,000 (arbitrary number divisible by 40). You pay them only $90,000 and get 75% of the work done. They work eight-hour days on Monday through Wednesday and 9-3 on Thursday.

      To make up for that loss, you hire 33% more people. This second shi

      • The downside to that plan is that it would increase the costs that are per-employee. This is one of the advantages to a single-payer health insurance system - it separates health insurance from employment. By reducing the per-employee costs as much as possible, you encourage employers to hire 3 people to work 40 hours/week instead of 2 people to work 60 hours/week.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dgatwood ( 11270 )

          It does, indeed, increase some of the per-employee costs like insurance. But in exchange, you get 50% more use out of your buildings, which should more than make up for the difference.

          On average, medical insurance costs an employer about $525 per employee per month. So for 12 employees, increasing that by one third to cover the extra employees means an extra $2,100 per month. But it costs $750 per employee for rent in Mountain View (for example), and you've added the equivalent of another 6 employees wo

    • While i don't 100% agree - at least not for highly skilled labor - with the fact that "cost of keeping that employee happy is more than the cost of training a new one" and that "There is no serious incentive to any company to take care of the employees", you do have some kind point.

      This is how some countries are solving the problem:

      http://www.theworldin.com/edit... [theworldin.com]

      we should do the same in US and Europe.

    • But there is a kernel of inconvenient fact lurking there. There is no serious incentive to any company to take care of the employees. Good ones get poached (which is worse than the employee dying, because now a competitor has the knowledge of inner workings). There is no loyalty on either side. It is a race to the bottom, and to the bottom they race.

      Especially when there is the H1B visa program where instead of having to take care of your employees you can have indentured servants instead. Cheap, and utterly disposable; the ideal employees in a ruthless capitalist system designed to maximize gains for the upper echelons.

      Also, there is some advantage in turnover, as you get more young, enthusiastic workers who you can then squeeze the life out of and punish them severely for any mistake. It takes a while for the cold, hard reality of being overworked

  • They treat livestock better... (Score:3)

    by Brickwall ( 985910 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:16AM (#55679893)
    No race horse owner trains his horse 14 hours a day. Farmers who used to use horse/oxen/donkeys to pull plows didn't work them 14 hours a day, either. But people - them you can run into the ground. I worked at an Ottawa, Ontario tech company that hit it big in the 1980's. We had a huge order come in that we just couldn't meet working regular hours, so management asked if we would work overtime. At one point, wives and kids were helping pack boxes! But, then the management turned around a month later and took EVERYONE to Florida for a few days to say "Thank you" (families included!). I think people understand that there needs to be a give-and-take over regular hours, and sometime, you just need to get the job finished. But management should recognize and reward that, not just say "Be glad you have a job".

    • This is only because race horse owners and farmers are bad managers. They need to go to advanced management training retreats, where they will learn how to use ordinary glue-factory bound horses, burned like cord-word, to achieve higher productivity.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      I think people understand that there needs to be a give-and-take over regular hours, and sometime, you just need to get the job finished.

      I think the degree of understanding is extremely tied to the degree of culpability the company has for ending up in that situation. If it's just poor planning and management and the captain that just ran the ship aground who wants to save face... meh, even if we could sink with him. Particularly if he'd heed no warnings or danger signs. Most projects have wasted vast amounts of time on grand ambitions and fluff with an unrealistic scope, schedule, estimates and completion grade and I'd only give that the mi

  • "If you don't like your job, you don't strike. You just go in every day and do it really half-assed. That's the American way.”

    • "If you don't like your job, you don't strike. You just go in every day and do it really half-assed. That's the American way.”

      Maybe Americans should be paid what they're worth. Ever hear of you get what you pay for? If you're only willing to pay a skimpy salary, you're not going to get someone who will be willing to work super hard.

      • Mr. Burns: Thank you all for coming. Please get off my property, until next year... I suggest you don't dawdle... The hounds will be released in 10 minutes.

  • Of course the advanced version would have come out before the first posting. But maybe it did...

  • It's like we hear the same exact thing every hour and fifty minutes, but nothing changes.

  • If you're wondering if this means that you might want to consider taking that long-overdue holiday, the answer may be yes.

    Not everyone has enough money in the bank to stop working even for a week, you insensitive clod!

    • If you're wondering if this means that you might want to consider taking that long-overdue holiday, the answer may be yes.

      Not everyone has enough money in the bank to stop working even for a week, you insensitive clod!

      Also, there are many people that have to work more than one job just to make ends meet. Salaries have been stagnant relative to the cost of living. Where I live now, you really need a minimum of 16.50 per hour just to make your rent. In reality, you need more than that to live any kind of decent life. Gee, I'd love to be able to work less but then I would be homeless.

  • Europeans work (and I mean actually work, not mess around on the Internet) 7-8 hours a day and call it a day.

    Americans have to spend 9-10+ hours at work to LOOK like they're pulling their weight. But 25% of this time is spent surfing the Web or schmoozing.

    In the end, productivity is similar, but Europeans get to go home and spend time with their families while Americans are stuck at work.

  • I know that all the cool kids hop from job to job once a year, and we're all supposed to be loving this "gig economy." But everyone I know who has a healthy relationship with work works for employers that at least pay lip service to the notion of a work/life balance, treats their workers decently and hangs onto them for a reasonable amount of time. It's the web startups and the crazy slave-driver employers that get all the attention.

    The problem is that too many employers are hell-bent on using people up as

  • Oh come on, two dupes so close together. Only an idiot would do that.

    Oh come on, two dupes so close together. Only an idiot would do that.

  • The singularity approaches. When the two AIs that are msmash and beauHD end up posting the same story at the same time with different edits expect Slashdot's database server to implode and form a black hole sucking in all life on earth... except for APK. Even Slashdot would spit him back out.

  • Somebody should have worked a little harder to check for duplicates.

  • Get us clean, cheap-enough-to-be-free plentiful power, and matter-energy-conversion technology (i.e. matter replicators that just need power, no raw materials) and we won't need to work so much, all the basics of life will be provided for so cheaply that you essentially won't need to work just to get by. Everything else you earn after that is pure gravy.

    Meanwhile maybe we can work on getting capitalism under control, making essential things not-for-profit so basic survival isn't so stupidly expensive, an

