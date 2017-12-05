The Compelling Case For Working Less (bbc.com) 38
An anonymous reader shares a BBC articles: As we fill our days with more and more 'doing', many of us are finding that non-stop activity isn't the apotheosis of productivity. It is its adversary. Researchers are learning that it doesn't just mean that the work we produce at the end of a 14-hour day is of worse quality than when we're fresh. This pattern of working also undermines our creativity and our cognition. Over time, it can make us feel physically sick -- and even, ironically, as if we have no purpose. [...] One meta-analysis found that long working hours increased the risk of coronary heart disease by 40% -- almost as much as smoking (50%). Another found that people who worked long hours had a significantly higher risk of stroke, while people who worked more than 11 hours a day were almost 2.5 times more likely to have a major depressive episode than those who worked seven to eight. In Japan, this has led to the disturbing trend of karoshi, or death by overwork. If you're wondering if this means that you might want to consider taking that long-overdue holiday, the answer may be yes. One study of businessmen in Helsinki found that over 26 years, executives and businessmen who took fewer holidays in midlife predicted both earlier deaths and worse health in old age.
DUPE!!! (Score:5, Informative)
Posted by BeauHD on 05/12/17 8:00 from the pros-and-cons dept.
https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
It's all of two posts down on my main page.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
They are just following the headlines of both postings and working less. It takes effort to glance down to the bottom of your browser window.
Re: (Score:2)
You assume we all have big-ass displays, you insensitive clod!
I need to scroll down the page to see both articles, which is even more work!
Re: (Score:2)
I've been here a pretty long time, but I wonder... is this a record-setting dupe? I mean, the two are almost right next to each other, separated by one story and less than two hours.
Have we ever had dupes right next to each other? Because that's the only thing that would exceed the egregiousness of this.
Re: (Score:1)
Have we ever had dupes right next to each other?
Yes. It happened three or four months ago. The dupe got published four hours after the original and deleted immediately after a half-dozen comments proclaimed it to be a dupe.
working more without vacation (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Management knows how to address this.
"You won't make mistakes if you know what's good for you!"
Because even the laws of physics and physiology can be overcome with a good browbeating. And the best companies, the very best ones, make sure employees are "magazine-loaded": expend one, eject it, and slot the next. If you're not sacrificing everything and then dragging your worthless empty husk to the dumpster, you're not committed enough.
I've seen dupes here many times . . . (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
. .
.but never separated by only one other story.
Let's be fair here. The dupe is separated from the original by a story and an ad.
Come to think of it, I'm not sure that really helps matters
Guess there is no time in the shortened work day.. (Score:4, Informative)
... to read their own site. This is a dupe separated by only one story.
Re: (Score:2)
We can do better than that! No intermittent stories next time, please!
*whipcrack*
Not compelling enough. (Score:3)
In short your employer doesn't care if you loose 10 years off your life. Just as long as you reach short term projections, you get to eat for an other week. If you do kick the bucket, that is what life insurance is for.
Also laws for part time workers (under 35 hours) means they don't have to get useful benefits such as health care, insurances... So employees have little intensive to demand less hours if they are going to get paid less, and get less out of it.
Because I would rather die 10 years earlier vs 30 years earlier because I didn't have health insurance.
Re: (Score:2)
In short your employer doesn't care if you loose 10 years off your life. Just as long as you reach short term projections, you get to eat for an other week. If you do kick the bucket, that is what life insurance is for.
Also laws for part time workers (under 35 hours) means they don't have to get useful benefits such as health care, insurances... So employees have little intensive to demand less hours if they are going to get paid less, and get less out of it. Because I would rather die 10 years earlier vs 30 years earlier because I didn't have health insurance.
Not only that, but these days some employers even take a gamble on your life. Many take out life insurance policies on their employees, hope the employee kicks the bucket, and then collects the dough. Dead peasant insurance is what it is called and it is perfectly legal but morally reprehensible.
Fundamental flaw (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, losing an experienced employee to death sucks, but cost of keeping that employee happy is more than the cost of training a new one to take that job. And there is a never ending supply of employees. (The only people who are in short supply are people to be hired for CEO/CFO positions, there sky is the limit in terms of salary, bonus and other incentives, according to the Boards of most corporations)
Yes, that was snark.
But there is a kernel of inconvenient fact lurking there. There is no serious incentive to any company to take care of the employees. Good ones get poached (which is worse than the employee dying, because now a competitor has the knowledge of inner workings). There is no loyalty on either side. It is a race to the bottom, and to the bottom they race.
Re: (Score:2)
Would employers prefer paying someone for working six hours per day at 90~100% efficiency, or paying someone for working eight to ten hours per day at 40~50% efficiency? And if the employees make mistakes, that's more hours to pay to correct those mistakes, missed deadlines, potentially losing clients, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
It does not cost the employer anymore to keep an "exempt' employee working for 70 hours a week. They get paid a flat salary. Obama raised the threshold and made overtime mandatory for people earning less than 45K. Trump reduced it back to 25K.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure they do - for hourly employees. (It won't happen for salaried employees until health care costs are decoupled from work.)
Remember what happened when Obamacare came down? Pretty much all forty-hour, zero-benefits hourly jobs disappeared, because part of the law mandated that employees who worked more than X hours would automatically get health care benefits. So...pretty much all companies cut people's hours to X-1 to avoid
They treat livestock better... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This is only because race horse owners and farmers are bad managers. They need to go to advanced management training retreats, where they will learn how to use ordinary glue-factory bound horses, burned like cord-word, to achieve higher productivity.
Homer Simpson moment (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"If you don't like your job, you don't strike. You just go in every day and do it really half-assed. That's the American way.”
Maybe Americans should be paid what they're worth. Ever hear of you get what you pay for? If you're only willing to pay a skimpy salary, you're not going to get someone who will be willing to work super hard.
The Mother of All Dupes (Score:2)
Of course the advanced version would have come out before the first posting. But maybe it did...
The same old story... (Score:2)
Holiday? (Score:2)
Not everyone has enough money in the bank to stop working even for a week, you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:2)
Not everyone has enough money in the bank to stop working even for a week, you insensitive clod!
Also, there are many people that have to work more than one job just to make ends meet. Salaries have been stagnant relative to the cost of living. Where I live now, you really need a minimum of 16.50 per hour just to make your rent. In reality, you need more than that to live any kind of decent life. Gee, I'd love to be able to work less but then I would be homeless.
Europe vs US (Score:2)
Europeans work (and I mean actually work, not mess around on the Internet) 7-8 hours a day and call it a day.
Americans have to spend 9-10+ hours at work to LOOK like they're pulling their weight. But 25% of this time is spent surfing the Web or schmoozing.
In the end, productivity is similar, but Europeans get to go home and spend time with their families while Americans are stuck at work.