YouTube To Hire More Than 10,000 Content Moderators on Staff Next Year To Stop Its Child Exploitation Problem

YouTube is adding more human moderators and increasing its machine learning in an attempt to curb its child exploitation problem, the company's CEO Susan Wojcicki said. From a report: The company plans to increase its content moderation workforce to more than 10,000 employees in 2018 in order to help screen videos and train the platform's machine learning algorithms to spot and remove problematic children's content. Sources familiar with YouTube's workforce numbers say this represents a 25% increase from where the company is today. In the last two weeks, YouTube has removed hundreds of thousands of videos featuring children in disturbing and possibly exploitative situations, including being duct-taped to walls, mock-abducted, and even forced into washing machines. The company said it will employ the same approach it used this summer as it worked to eradicate violent extremist content from the platform.
Kids watch whatever they can, and a lot of the content is dangerous or just bad and they are exploiting the children nature to just watch stuff, to bring in add revenue. So the kids are watching inappropriate content via a channel suppose to be safe, made by people who are trying to bring in Add Revenue by the fact that kids will watch any type of crap available to them.
The only thing convincing me, this was posted by a human rather than by a bot using canned pro-censorship arguments, are the grammar and syntax errors...
Congratulations on passing the Turing Test. Now, would somebody, please, think of the children?!!
First, I hope they're not expecting these people to work too much. [slashdot.org] Also, the people they hire better not work too much. [slashdot.org]
The Pencil in space, has the problem of graphite floating in the air where you breath it in, and interfering with the electronics.
We cannot as a culture forbid our children from taking advantage of new media, as a parent we may be able to stop our kids, but not the whole culture. Just as previous generation watched TV, the generation before that had Comic Books. Kids are always exposed to media that is often more mature then they are. The thing is to make sure there are appropriate self regulation in plac
For the most part what is right and wrong and the balance between fiction and reality is much more firm by an adult, then with a child.
I am able to watch media with crude humor, or excess violence, and realize that it is fiction, and not appropriate action. For kids who don't quite comprehend the concepts of Empathy, And my still be mostly ID or EGO in terms of their mental development, can see things and if they classify it as OK so they will do it. Not realize it may harm someone or themselves.
You can't. The good news is, you can repair the destroyed wall with duct tape!
Reminds me of this [youtube.com].
The new, modern, low end work... with some ""technical"" skill required.
With no technical skill whatsoever required. They will build a simple interface that presents videos to content screeners, who will gradually come unhinged by the sick shit they have to watch and be replaced. Until they retreat into a fetal ball, the screeners will only have to click (or more likely touch) "approve" or "disapprove".
P.S. How is "screeners" not in the mozilla dictionary? What year is it?
If you know a more efficient way to get your kids clean, I'd like to hear it!
Of course, it only works if you have two kids of approximately the same mass, otherwise the drum is unbalanced and the washing machine shakes pretty badly.
If you know a more efficient way to get your kids clean, I'd like to hear it!
Of course, it only works if you have two kids of approximately the same mass, otherwise the drum is unbalanced and the washing machine shakes pretty badly.
A washboard saves on electricity, but gets impractical once the child reaches a certain size. Additionally, using a wringer to dry them is not recommended as it will often deform the child from it's original shape as well as damage the material.
Actually, the work will be done by exploited children, but YouTube will hire them through enough middle-men to keep their hands clean.
Of course they will not be used for anything we'd ever consider censorship. Promise!
~30K is many more than the 10K YouTube wants to hire.
I'd say it's approximately thee times many more as 10K.
I wonder how much. It's not that you have to watch the videos.
What you probably would do is preprocess the videos automatically. This can filter out part of the data and create a slideshow for each of the remaining videos. Using this slideshow a video can usually be dismissed in a few seconds. For those that remain a more thorough slideshow can be generated for a second check. After that a lot depends on how much false positives and false negatives you tolerate. A cheap approach would be to tolerate a lot
They do a great job demonetizing conservatives almost instantly. They also do a great job at redirecting search requests and making sure to insert Pro-progressive content into suggestions. Oh and they also do a great job randomly unsubscribing people from conservative channels, as well as simply not providing notifications.
It's funny how Youtube is so efficient when it comes to defending their CEO's "Progressive" ideology, but are so inept at making Youtube Kids simply a curated list of channels instead of a free-for-all that requires monitoring.
If you start filtering videos for children then you have the system in place for the next step after that: filtering videos for adults.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not just conservatives. Being gay or trans is pretty much guaranteed to get you demonetized. Being progressive or left leaning doesn't help either.
Musicians get hit pretty badly. Their original compositions often get flagged for copyright as well as demonetized.
It's not an anti-conservative conspiracy, it affects everyone.
Come work for YouTube! Be one of 2,000 new hires looking at sick content where kids get hurt, all for the purpose of training an AI to make yourself obsolete! We pay FIVE Dogecoins per hour! What are those? They're almost the same as Bitcoins!
Reporting (Score:2)
Wouldn't they be driving the behavior underground? There needs to be investigations on the people uploading this crap.