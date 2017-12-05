Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Youtube Businesses

YouTube To Hire More Than 10,000 Content Moderators on Staff Next Year To Stop Its Child Exploitation Problem (buzzfeed.com) 49

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
YouTube is adding more human moderators and increasing its machine learning in an attempt to curb its child exploitation problem, the company's CEO Susan Wojcicki said. From a report: The company plans to increase its content moderation workforce to more than 10,000 employees in 2018 in order to help screen videos and train the platform's machine learning algorithms to spot and remove problematic children's content. Sources familiar with YouTube's workforce numbers say this represents a 25% increase from where the company is today. In the last two weeks, YouTube has removed hundreds of thousands of videos featuring children in disturbing and possibly exploitative situations, including being duct-taped to walls, mock-abducted, and even forced into washing machines. The company said it will employ the same approach it used this summer as it worked to eradicate violent extremist content from the platform.

YouTube To Hire More Than 10,000 Content Moderators on Staff Next Year To Stop Its Child Exploitation Problem More | Reply

YouTube To Hire More Than 10,000 Content Moderators on Staff Next Year To Stop Its Child Exploitation Problem

Comments Filter:

  • First, I hope they're not expecting these people to work too much. [slashdot.org] Also, the people they hire better not work too much. [slashdot.org]

  • The new, modern, low end work... with some ""technical"" skill required.

    • The new, modern, low end work... with some ""technical"" skill required.

      With no technical skill whatsoever required. They will build a simple interface that presents videos to content screeners, who will gradually come unhinged by the sick shit they have to watch and be replaced. Until they retreat into a fetal ball, the screeners will only have to click (or more likely touch) "approve" or "disapprove".

      P.S. How is "screeners" not in the mozilla dictionary? What year is it?

  • Forced into washing machines (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:47AM (#55680067)

    If you know a more efficient way to get your kids clean, I'd like to hear it!

    Of course, it only works if you have two kids of approximately the same mass, otherwise the drum is unbalanced and the washing machine shakes pretty badly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      If you know a more efficient way to get your kids clean, I'd like to hear it!

      Of course, it only works if you have two kids of approximately the same mass, otherwise the drum is unbalanced and the washing machine shakes pretty badly.

      A washboard saves on electricity, but gets impractical once the child reaches a certain size. Additionally, using a wringer to dry them is not recommended as it will often deform the child from it's original shape as well as damage the material.

    • If you know a more efficient way to get your kids clean, I'd like to hear it!

      Virtual score: +1, Funny.

  • Of course they will not be used for anything we'd ever consider censorship. Promise!

  • Google needs to stop the free ride and take responsibility for the garbage they are spewing out. There is no excuse, they have plenty of money. They can hire many more than 10,000 if they need to and review each and every video.
    • How many people does it take to look at 500+ hours of video per minute that is uploaded [tubularinsights.com] to YouTube?

      • ~30,000

        Math!

      • I wonder how much. It's not that you have to watch the videos.
        What you probably would do is preprocess the videos automatically. This can filter out part of the data and create a slideshow for each of the remaining videos. Using this slideshow a video can usually be dismissed in a few seconds. For those that remain a more thorough slideshow can be generated for a second check. After that a lot depends on how much false positives and false negatives you tolerate. A cheap approach would be to tolerate a lot

        • A machine learning algorithm decides which video gets monetized based on metadata (title, description and tags), thumbnail content and viewer comments. The results haven't been very consistent since the algorithm is still learning. Not sure if that kind of algorithm can be applied to children content.
    • Absolutely... and unfortunately it seems to me they're just doubling down on trying to force a blacklist to work for kid content. Things like medical videos aren't "exploitative" but they don't need to be watching by 5 year olds. They need proper categorization and whitelisting, hopefully they'll use some of these people for that.

  • Hire ? Just use your "Anti-conservative" folk (Score:3, Insightful)

    by RedK ( 112790 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @10:56AM (#55680119)

    They do a great job demonetizing conservatives almost instantly. They also do a great job at redirecting search requests and making sure to insert Pro-progressive content into suggestions. Oh and they also do a great job randomly unsubscribing people from conservative channels, as well as simply not providing notifications.

    It's funny how Youtube is so efficient when it comes to defending their CEO's "Progressive" ideology, but are so inept at making Youtube Kids simply a curated list of channels instead of a free-for-all that requires monitoring.

    • If you start filtering videos for children then you have the system in place for the next step after that: filtering videos for adults.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's not just conservatives. Being gay or trans is pretty much guaranteed to get you demonetized. Being progressive or left leaning doesn't help either.

      Musicians get hit pretty badly. Their original compositions often get flagged for copyright as well as demonetized.

      It's not an anti-conservative conspiracy, it affects everyone.

  • The headline says "hire more than 10,000", but the summary says "*increase to more than* 10,000", and TFA (yeah, I know) says this is "a 25% increase from where the company is today." So, they're actually hiring a couple thousand new workers. Given the nature of the problem, I'm not sure that increasing their content moderation staff by a factor of essentially unity (1.25x) is going to solve things -- YouTube's machine learning approach to removing violent extremist content (with all the attendant hiccups

    • Come work for YouTube! Be one of 2,000 new hires looking at sick content where kids get hurt, all for the purpose of training an AI to make yourself obsolete! We pay FIVE Dogecoins per hour! What are those? They're almost the same as Bitcoins!

  • Wouldn't they be driving the behavior underground? There needs to be investigations on the people uploading this crap.

Slashdot Top Deals

Some people only open up to tell you that they're closed.

Close