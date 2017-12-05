Contributors To Prominent Publications Have Taken Payments in Exchange For Positive Coverage (theoutline.com) 34
Jon Christian, reporting for The Outline: Interviews with more than two dozen marketers, journalists, and others familiar with similar pay-for-play offers revealed a dubious corner of online publishing in which publicists blur traditional lines between advertising and public relations, quietly pay off journalists to promote their clients in articles that make no mention of the financial arrangement. People involved with the payoffs are extremely reluctant to discuss them, but four contributing writers to prominent publications including Mashable, Business Insider, and Entrepreneur told me they have personally accepted payments in exchange for weaving promotional references to brands into their work on those sites. Two of the writers acknowledged they have taken part in the scheme for years, on behalf of many brands. One of them, a contributor to Fast Company and other outlets who asked not to be identified by name, described how he had inserted references to a well-known startup that offers email marketing software into multiple online articles, in Fast Company and elsewhere, on behalf of a marketing agency he declined to name.
It drives me nuts that bloggers and small time accounts are required by the FCC to tag and make obvious their posts that include sponsored content, but the major media outlets have blatant advertising all over the place that isn't disclosed. If it's an ad, they need to start putting disclaimers on it. Any compensation be it free product or paid placement/reviews needs to be stated before and after the ad.
What about having a standard logo for this, which would make it easier to identify such content? And rules about the minimum dimensions of the logo for TV/streaming, printed media and the Web?
I don't think your blog is covered by the rules of the FCC. However normally it is to the blogger and the other companies to let people know what are ads vs what are are their views/opinions. The risk is if me as a blogger get paid by say LSung to prays their latest device, and the device sucks quite obviously, then my reputation as a blogger is diminished (if that is possible). Vs if I was a blogger and I was writing about something else, and there was a LSung ad for the same crappy product, being that i
Journalism ... (Score:4, Insightful)
... is cheaper than advertising.
FTFY. (Having spent years on both sides of the game.)
It happens (Score:5, Interesting)
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Forbes just fired its science writer for having Monsanto ghost-write his pro-GMO articles for him. The scumbag is also a "researcher" at Stanford who has published scientific articles about how safe GMOs are.
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.c... [cbslocal.com]
But was the ghost-writer wrong, or being deceptive in his content?
I can see someone posting an article that he didn't write under his name, a fireable offense. Being the GMO are often portrayed as the boogie man, Monsanto want to put their best foot forward.
I am not saying Monsanto is the good guy, but you are quite bitter about this, where I haven't yet heard of any major proven problems with GMO. Sure big companies can be hiding them, this is historically a common problem. However there seems to be en
From the other side of this, as a startup founder, I get solicited weekly by media platforms interested in being paid to write a story or shoot a video focused on my company. Previously, I didn't see this as nefarious, but I am cheap, and generally waited until someone would write about us for free. I do pay a service to distribute press releases, which seems to be a very normal thing to do.
The big exception in pay-for-publication space for me is scientific publication. I am a scientist, my company does re
No kidding (Score:2)
