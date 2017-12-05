Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck News Technology

Contributors To Prominent Publications Have Taken Payments in Exchange For Positive Coverage (theoutline.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the what-to-watch dept.
Jon Christian, reporting for The Outline: Interviews with more than two dozen marketers, journalists, and others familiar with similar pay-for-play offers revealed a dubious corner of online publishing in which publicists blur traditional lines between advertising and public relations, quietly pay off journalists to promote their clients in articles that make no mention of the financial arrangement. People involved with the payoffs are extremely reluctant to discuss them, but four contributing writers to prominent publications including Mashable, Business Insider, and Entrepreneur told me they have personally accepted payments in exchange for weaving promotional references to brands into their work on those sites. Two of the writers acknowledged they have taken part in the scheme for years, on behalf of many brands. One of them, a contributor to Fast Company and other outlets who asked not to be identified by name, described how he had inserted references to a well-known startup that offers email marketing software into multiple online articles, in Fast Company and elsewhere, on behalf of a marketing agency he declined to name.

Contributors To Prominent Publications Have Taken Payments in Exchange For Positive Coverage More | Reply

Contributors To Prominent Publications Have Taken Payments in Exchange For Positive Coverage

Comments Filter:

  • Double Standard (Score:4, Insightful)

    by danbert8 ( 1024253 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @11:56AM (#55680657)

    It drives me nuts that bloggers and small time accounts are required by the FCC to tag and make obvious their posts that include sponsored content, but the major media outlets have blatant advertising all over the place that isn't disclosed. If it's an ad, they need to start putting disclaimers on it. Any compensation be it free product or paid placement/reviews needs to be stated before and after the ad.

    • What about having a standard logo for this, which would make it easier to identify such content? And rules about the minimum dimensions of the logo for TV/streaming, printed media and the Web?

      • What about having a standard logo for this, which would make it easier to identify such content? And rules about the minimum dimensions of the logo for TV/streaming, printed media and the Web?

        Is the poop emoji copyrighted?
        Maybe lose the smile though...

      • I'm not sure there is a technical/bureaucratic fix for it. I suspect that if the content confirms the biases that the audience has and likes, they will accept it as true no matter how many markings or red flags you put on it. Conversely, if it challenges what they want to believe, they'll ignore it.

        I mean look at X media. How can anyone take X media seriously? Those talking heads on X media are just screaming out to be punched in the face for their hypocrisy. Meanwhile, idiots watch X media and trash on

    • I don't think your blog is covered by the rules of the FCC. However normally it is to the blogger and the other companies to let people know what are ads vs what are are their views/opinions. The risk is if me as a blogger get paid by say LSung to prays their latest device, and the device sucks quite obviously, then my reputation as a blogger is diminished (if that is possible). Vs if I was a blogger and I was writing about something else, and there was a LSung ad for the same crappy product, being that i

  • Journalism ... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @11:57AM (#55680661)

    ... is cheaper than advertising.

  • It happens (Score:5, Interesting)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @12:00PM (#55680683) Journal

    This is just the tip of the iceberg. Forbes just fired its science writer for having Monsanto ghost-write his pro-GMO articles for him. The scumbag is also a "researcher" at Stanford who has published scientific articles about how safe GMOs are.

    http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.c... [cbslocal.com]

    • At least unlike the TV show, we were able to find out who the ghost writer is.

    • Hope this tool loses his degree.

    • But was the ghost-writer wrong, or being deceptive in his content?
      I can see someone posting an article that he didn't write under his name, a fireable offense. Being the GMO are often portrayed as the boogie man, Monsanto want to put their best foot forward.

      I am not saying Monsanto is the good guy, but you are quite bitter about this, where I haven't yet heard of any major proven problems with GMO. Sure big companies can be hiding them, this is historically a common problem. However there seems to be en

  • That title is a bit long... (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @12:01PM (#55680689)

    Are the words "bribe" and "corrupted" still in modern dictionaries?

  • a solid public education system. I've long since learned to spot this stuff. But I _learned_ that. It took years and several hard working and very good teachers. You're always going to have this kind of stuff. Every couple of years a few of the more obvious ones get caught. What you need is a system that teaches people to catch it and respond accordingly. In other words, teaches critical thinking skills. Yes, they can be taught. If it doesn't come naturally it's hard to teach and takes years, but it can be
    • Education helps, but experience helps more. In fact, formal schooling (at least primary and secondary education) is a pretty bad forum to learn to be skeptical. The mechanics of the whole process are predicated on reading or listening and believing. You can be told to take everything with a grain of salt until it's the background chorus for your dreams, but it's just another thing you've been told, right along with American history and redox reactions and Shakespearean sonnets. It's not until you go out int

  • from the other side (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    From the other side of this, as a startup founder, I get solicited weekly by media platforms interested in being paid to write a story or shoot a video focused on my company. Previously, I didn't see this as nefarious, but I am cheap, and generally waited until someone would write about us for free. I do pay a service to distribute press releases, which seems to be a very normal thing to do.

    The big exception in pay-for-publication space for me is scientific publication. I am a scientist, my company does re

  • If you think this practice is bad in "journalism', you really don't want to how enterprise researchers like Gartner work...
  • Propaganda reads like propaganda, no matter how much money is pissed into making it read like not propaganda.

    Here's a hint: people aren't as stupid as you think they are. They can generally tell when you're reporting as truth something they see with their own eyes is false, and vice-versa. That's why journalism gets no respect these days. Everything reads like propaganda and the only people who think it doesn't are the bubble-dwellers in NY, SF, and DC who write it and hand out almost exclusively with othe

Slashdot Top Deals

"Floggings will continue until morale improves." -- anonymous flyer being distributed at Exxon USA

Close