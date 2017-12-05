Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Tencent Says There Are Only 300,000 AI Engineers Worldwide, But Millions Are Needed (theverge.com) 36

Posted by BeauHD from the supply-and-demand dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: It's well-established that talent is in short supply in the AI industry, but a new report from Chinese tech giant Tencent underscores how great the need might be. According to the study, compiled by the Tencent Research Institute, there are just 300,000 "AI researchers and practitioners" worldwide, but the "market demand" is for millions of roles. These are unavoidably speculative figures, and the study does not offer much detail on how they were reached, but as a general trend they fit with other, more anecdotal reports. Around the world, tech giants regularly complain about the difficulty hiring AI engineers, and the demand has pushed salaries to absurd heights. Individuals with just a few year's experience can expect base pay of between $300,000 and $500,000 a year, says The New York Times, while the very best will collect millions. One independent AI lab told the publication that there were only 10,000 individuals worldwide with the right skills to spearhead serious new AI projects.

Tencent's new "2017 Global AI Talent White Paper" suggests the bottleneck here is education. It estimates that 200,000 of the 300,000 active researchers are already employed in various industries (not just tech), while the remaining 100,000 are still studying. Attendance in machine learning and AI courses has skyrocketed in recent years, as has enrollment in online courses, but there is obviously a lag as individuals complete their education.

  • The slower the development of (possibly malicious) AI, the better.

  • That name (Score:4, Funny)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @05:15PM (#55683707)

    Tecent... isn't that 50 Cent's little brother? What is a rapper doing telling us what we need for AI?

    Besides it seems the AI's are better at building themselves than we are, so I say just give them unlimited compute power and internet access and have at it.

  • Carrot (Score:3)

    by AlanBDee ( 2261976 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @05:21PM (#55683751)

    If the salary isn't enough to get you interested it's very likely the very last job that will be taken over by AI. It would also be a great opportunity to be a part of the next major transformation in human civilization.

    • If the salary isn't enough to get you interested it's very likely the very last job that will be taken over by AI.

      Seems more likely to be one of the first. I think we are going to succeed in making an AI which can make better AIs long before we build an AI which can actually replace any other complex profession. It doesn't even have too be that good at it initially ... it will get better all on it's own.

      • I have conducted an informal survey of humans occupying jobs across the employment spectrum, and the vast majority are of the opinion their job will be one of the last replaced, or never replaced, by robotic workers or Artificial intelligence.

        I'm pretty sure it's a coping mechanism.

  • Funny that they're not paying C-exec pay? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by i286NiNJA ( 2558547 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @05:26PM (#55683813)

    Glassdoor says:

    How much does a Machine Learning Engineer make? The national average salary for a Machine Learning Engineer is $128,549 in United States.

    Yikes so even though the opportunity for profit is limitless. The available workers are a fraction of the demand and this is a sufficiently difficult subject that nobody will obtain credentials without hard work.

    It's still not as valuable as a Masters in English Literature from an Ivy, or even a law degree from a mediocre school. Playing with math that is currently almost magic and practicing a craft that approaches playing god. You're still not worth as much as even the most lowly of the elites you engineering scum and you can bet that we'll be shoving your wages way down as soon as someone shows us how to replace you with an H1B

    • "Machine Learning" and "AI" isn't Playing God, because it's nonsense. They are buzzwords created by companies like Google and Amazon to over-hype a Graph Database or other tool to operate on multi dimensional data structures. It's not "Learning" and it's not "Like a human brain", unless said human brain is that of the marketing drone that thought up this nonsense.

  • Are the people taking the AI courses being hired? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by erice ( 13380 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @05:50PM (#55683979) Homepage

    Attendance in machine learning and AI courses has skyrocketed in recent years, as has enrollment in online courses, but there is obviously a lag as individuals complete their education.

    No direct experience but an acquaintance of mine quit his job in ASIC layout to pursue a career in machine learning. He took a bunch of classes outside of a formal degree program and found that breaking in the field wasn't nearly as easy as he expected. I haven't talked to him in about six months but he was still looking the last I knew.

    This might explain the "shortage". If most of the students are in bootstrap style programs but employers deem those programs unsuitable, it is going to be a while before the gap is closed.

    • I'm about to finish my PhD in a subject closely related to Deep Learning. I don't find an appealing job here in Germany without relocation. So I'll go on doing embedded development.

  • They said the same thing in the 90's about programming, and look how that turned out. A few hot spots if you wanted to work for a lot of money at the expense of quality of life, and competing with foreigners from third world countries. I've known a few people who left for a real good position in my lifetime, but that only lasted for so long and a lot came back.

  • Yeah right (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @06:27PM (#55684239) Homepage Journal
    More "AI" hype. Show me the job listings.

  • Let's just get robots to do it?

  • The problem is that most of the companies that are in need of AI developers are awful, and are using their AI for awful things. I don't care how much they pay, there's no way I could stomach working for them.

