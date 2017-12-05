Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


ISPs and Movie Industry Prepare Canadian Pirate Site Blocking Deal (torrentfreak.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the impending-doom dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: A coalition of movie industry companies and ISPs, including Bell, Rogers, and Cineplex are discussing a proposal to implement a plan to allow for website blockades without judicial oversight. The Canadian blocklist would be maintained by a new non-profit organization called "Internet Piracy Review Agency" (IPRA) and enforced through the CTRC, Canadaland reports. The plan doesn't come as a total surprise as Bell alluded to a nationwide blocking mechanism during a recent Government hearing. What becomes clear from the new plans, however, is that the telco is not alone. The new proposal is being discussed by various stakeholders including ISPs and local movie companies. As in other countries, major American movie companies are also in the loop, but they will not be listed as official applicants when the plan is submitted to the CRTC. Canadian law professor Micheal Geist is very critical of the plans. Although the proposal would only cover sites that "blatantly, overwhelmingly or structurally" engage in or facilitate copyright infringement, this can be a blurry line.

"Recent history suggests that the list will quickly grow to cover tougher judgment calls. For example, Bell has targeted TVAddons, a site that contains considerable non-infringing content," Geist notes. "It can be expected that many other sites disliked by rights holders or broadcasters would find their way onto the block list," he adds. While the full list of applicants is not ready yet, it is expected that the coalition will file its proposal to the CRTC before the end of the month.

ISPs and Movie Industry Prepare Canadian Pirate Site Blocking Deal

  • May I ask what was wrong with the original submission of this story? https://slashdot.org/submissio... [slashdot.org]

    • The title was way too accurate and factual with not enough click-bait-y-ness-es.

      • The title was way too accurate and factual with not enough click-bait-y-ness-es.

        You're probably right. That and it isn't spamming TorrentFreak everywhere even though Freezenet beat them to the punch I suppose. What a bummer.

  • "Internet Piracy Review Agency" (IPRA)

    Shouldn't that be IPRAA, y'hosers?

  • Fascism (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When companies are the judge, jury and executioner.

    Why else would they form a coalition to bypass judges?

    They are trying to legitimize mafia tactics to the point where the government can't even get involved.

    "That's a nice site you got there. You know me and my buddies got this list. It would be a shame if your site wound up on it."

  • America is to blame here? Because Canada can't govern themselves. Must be the evil Americans.

  • "implement a plan to allow for website blockades without judicial oversight."

    At present, the CRTC enforces net neutrality - pricing may be based on bandwidth and transfer, but not content.

    It'll be interesting to see what happens if the ISPs actually try this, because the CRTC isn't all that strong a regulatory body from the consumer perspective, and nobody complains about illegal content being blocked.

    Somewhere, though, somebody's site will be incorrectly blacklisted and there will be a lawsuit that could b

