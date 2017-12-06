Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Yahoo Sues Mozilla For Breach of Contract -- So Mozilla Counter Sues Yahoo (betanews.com) 44

Mark Wilson writes: Mozilla and Yahoo have started a legal spat about the deal that existed between the two companies regarding the use of the Yahoo search engine in the Firefox browser. On December 1, Yahoo fired the first shot filing a complaint that alleges Mozilla breached a contract that existed between the two companies by terminating the arrangement early. In a counter complaint, Mozilla says that it was not only justified in terminating the contract early, but that Yahoo Holdings and Oath still have a bill that needs to be settled.

  • IANAL, but I think Mozilla was 100% justified in claiming a total lack of faith just on the way that Yahoo handled its data breaches. The fact that they were having their own problems with the search side and Yahoo dealt so poorly with its users in an equally important area of their business is a perfectly reasonable basis to conclude that Yahoo just doesn't care.

  • Termination under the contract (Score:4, Informative)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @10:10AM (#55687579)
    A lot is redacted, and IANAL, but it seems like Yahoo et al don't believe Mozilla had the right to terminate the contract and Mozilla does. i.e. the contract itself included the option to terminate under certain conditions.

  • Mozi//a for the Win! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CHK6 ( 583097 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @10:31AM (#55687695)
    This is great PR for Mozilla and bad PR for Yahoo. I am so rooting for Mozilla all around. I was a die-hard Mosiac fan, then Netscape until the end, and then Firefox. When Chrome came out, Mozilla Foundation was already overreaching into areas not suited well for them and they took their eye off the ball. Now under the new vision and direction of Mozilla Foundation with Firefox I am thrilled to "come home." Chrome is just as creepy as IE and Edge. It so feels like an Amazon phone. I do not trust Opera and Vivaldi is a wrapper for Chromium.

    As for Yahoo, so lame, so lame. Take a page from Mozilla and get back to what made you good from the start.

  • Just wanted to point out something (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yahoo has gotten a little quirky lately. New firefox gets bombarded with malicious redirects while on their site, meanwhile chrome hangs and in some cases gives you a oh snap! screen. Something tells me that a large portion of Yahoo's servers are compromised. I think they should pay a little more attention to the potential shitstorm they're about to get hit with rather than this legal bullshittery because they are repeating previous mistakes....again.

